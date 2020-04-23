Events The Best San Francisco Art Experiences You Can Enjoy From Home Take a break from Netflix.

If the monotony of everyday life while we shelter-in-place is starting to get you down, may we kindly suggest you step away from the endless news cycle for a minute, put down the bag of Doritos, and distract yourself with some amazing art from the San Francisco community? Whether it’s taking a virtual tour of a museum, watching penguins on a live-cam, enjoying live theater, listening to poetry readings, or partaking in a Bob Ross “paint-along,” there’s actually a lot more to do while we’re stuck inside than one might think, which definitely helps the time pass more quickly and comes with that good feeling you get when you get yourself a dose of culture and learn a little something along the way.

Make some space in your living room and learn how to dance Whether you want to learn how to hula, get your heart rate up while dancing to old-school hip hop, or practice your pliés, ODC has a ton of online dance classes for all levels that are streamed via Zoom for just $9 per class. Other options include pilates, samba, “house dance basics,” modern dance, belly dancing, and more. (Maybe put the Doritos to the side for these. Or not.)

Drink and draw at an online Bob Ross Paint-Along Let the soothing sounds of Bob Ross lull you into a calm during a virtual Bob Ross Paint-Along where a group will watch a Bob Ross video together and try to recreate one of his landscapes while enjoying libations of your choice.

“Go” to Yountville’s “Art, Sip & Stroll” without leaving your house “Art, Sip & Stroll” was canceled for obvious reasons, but the good news is that you don’t need to drive up to Yountville to get in on the fun. From April 25 through May 31, you’ll be able to view the work of 50 artists in varying mediums (and purchase their art), participate in virtual lectures and Q&As, watch live concerts, and take part in virtual wine tastings.

Courtesy of SF Jazz

Support the American Conservatory Theater’s one-night-only virtual fundraising event All of this season’s ACT’s performances were forced to be canceled, which has had a serious impact on the nonprofit's finances. In order to help raise money to keep the beloved theater company alive, ACT is hosting its first-ever “Spring Forward” virtual fundraiser on May 2, 2020 at 6pm. The evening will feature guest appearances from ACT artists, a conversation with its artistic director, and exclusive performances from the casts of ACT’s cancelled productions of Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show and Poor Yella Rednecks: Vietgone Part 2.

Macbeth | Courtesy of Dragon Productions Theatre Company

Get your theater fix without having to listen to the person in front of you chomping loudly on hard candy We love all of the Bay’s stage theaters, but there’s no denying that most of them involve close quarters and at least one person who hasn’t yet mastered the etiquette of being as quiet as possible during the performance. You won’t have to worry about that if you stream a preview performance of City Lights Theater Company’s show Coded about female game designers, rent one of Dragon Theater’s productions, including 2019’s Macbeth, watch a collection of 10 shorts (every Friday at 6pm) from San Francisco Neo-Futurists, or stream TheatreWorks Silicon Valley’s hit musical version of Pride and Prejudice.

Go to “Inside Lands” for all kinds of entertainment from Bay Area artists Inside Lands is hosting virtual parties every day with a slew of entertainment, including DJ sets, cocktail demos, live drawing demos, cooking demos, Q&As with life coaches, and more. Check the Instagram page for the daily lineup to see what fun will be going down in Zoom.

Go to a drag show When life’s got you down, there’s nothing like a fabulous drag queen to make you forget about all of your worries. For a little while, anyway. Check out Trish TV on Twitch featuring SF drag queens Cash Monet, Mary Vice, and God’s Little Princess performing drag gaming, teaching dance classes, and so much more. The Stud is also bringing its popular “Drag Alive” show to the masses with a 90-minute show every Saturday at 6:30pm.

