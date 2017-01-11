Where to Watch Fireworks in SF This 4th of July

Battery Godfrey

Where: Langdon Court, Presidio

When: 9:30pm

Presidio, the 1,491-acre former military outpost in the city's northern corner, offers north-facing views of the main Bay show, and the sea-side artillery platform within it is an excellent, uncrowded option. But if you’re looking for an even more intimate spot, head down the .7-mile battery to Bluffs walking trail and stake out a space on the coastal bluffs. The trail runs adjacent to the gun battery.



Immigrant Point Overlook

Where: Washington Blvd, Presidio

When: 9:30pm

Etched in this Pacific-facing stone plaza are President Woodrow Wilson's words: “We opened the gates to all the world and said, ‘Let all men who want to be free come to us and they will be welcome.'” So it’s pretty much the most patriotic place to be this Independence Day!