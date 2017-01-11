All the Seattle Events You Can't Miss This Spring

Spring in Seattle is pretty much just like winter, but with slightly warmer weather and way better events, as evidenced by this impressive list of everything from massive music festivals, to erotic art shows, and even two different bacon fests. If your calendar was slim before Memorial Day, get ready to beef it up.
Mar 5 Sat
Eat bacon. Drink bourbon. It's called Bourbon & Bacon Fest, and it's pretty simple: brown spirits from both local craft distilleries and big-barrel labels, paired with eats boasting what is still America's favorite food item.
Mar 6 Sun
Go see some football(?!) The Sounders start their regular season against Sporting Kansas City, about whom we know nothing except that, judging by their name, they totally play fair?
CenturyLink Field
Mar 6-31
Eat 3 courses for $33 Sunday through Thursday for most of March, 45 or so Seattle restaurants are happily feeding you an appetizer, main, and dessert for the low price of what Larry Bird wore on his back. Oh, and most of the same spots will also give you a two-course lunch for just $18, all thanks to Dine Around Seattle.
Various Locations
Mar 12 Sat
Start St. Paddy's Day early ... with the help of 20,000 or so of your closest friends at The Town's greenest event since Hempfest -- The St. Patrick's Day Parade. It starts from 4th and James at 12:30pm.
4th Ave, Downtown
Mar 12-13
Get your green on Need even more pre-St. Paddy's Day fun? After the parade hit Seattle's Irish Week Festival for two days live Irish music, eats and libations, games, and booths loaded with Irish and Celtic crafts.
Mar 12 Sat
Show off your mussels Penn Cove MusselFest on Whidbey Island boast multiple beer gardens (including on on the waterfront), mussel farm boat tours, cooking demos, as well as daily mussel eating competitions, and the mussel chowder competition, which pits local restaurants against one another.
Mar 13 Sun
Hit the biggest boozy brunch ever Bacon, Eggs & Kegs is back with over 60 local beers and ciders, 30ft long Bloody Mary bars, Irish coffee made with brown sugar cinnamon whiskey, plus live music, and leisure activities like giant beer pong. Oh yeah, there will be breakfast too.
Mar 19 Sat
Take down one-of-a-kind suds Featuring handcrafted beers from over 40 local brewers (plus eats from Brave Horse Tavern, Dante's Inferno Dogs, and more), the Washington Cask Beer Festival celebrates beers that have been conditioned naturally, and will be poured that way too, via gravity or a beer engine.
Mar 19 Sat
See what substance makes you funnier This improv show needs your help answering the age old question: are you funnier when you drink or when you get high? Two very-much-under-the-influence teams will compete to make you laugh in an effort to settle things once and for all.
Mar 25-26
Chase your Scotch with beer Sure, lots of festivals boast 60-plus regional craft beers on tap, but only the Seattle Scotch & Beer Fest serves 'em alongside some of the world's finest Scotch, as well as some seriously good Northwest whiskey, and scotch-based cocktails.
Mar 31-Apr 3
Drink wine. Lots and lots of wine. The country's largest regional wine festival, Taste Washington, is back with four days of events highlighted by Saturday and Sunday's Grand Tasting, which has wines from over 225 wineries, and food from 65 restaurants.
Apr 7-10
Get your geek on There are still some tickets (as in, like, just a few) available to Emerald City Comicon, the west coast's biggest geek extravaganza outside San Diego, featuring panels, exhibits, a cosplay championship and more.
Apr 10 Sun
Eat... pretty much everywhere for $30 During the two week of the deceptively named Seattle Restaurant Week, as many as 165 Seattle-area restaurants -- including some of The Town's hottest spots -- are lacing you with three-course dinner menus for just $30, and two-course lunches for $15, leaving you with just one question: is it OK if I have dinner, like, three times a night?
Apr 22-23
Drink so much tequila The Northwest Tequila & Agave Spirits Fest has a new location, and a newly expanded schedule (2 days = twice the tequila), but it's still doing pretty much the same thing: bringing you over 130 bottles of the best agave-based booze around. Except this time there's a rooftop VIP lounge.
Apr 22-23
Try 20 brand new beers The Washington Beer Collaboration Festival is a unique style of brew fest featuring 40 local breweries… but only 20 beers. See, the trick is that these breweries had to brew something together with someone else, hence the name of the thing.
Apr 22-24
Get erotic… in public Part gallery exhibition, part party, the adults-only Seattle Erotic Art Festival features everything from live painting and erotic film screenings, to burlesque shows, and a presumably pretty wild after party. All for art. Yes. Art.
May 1 Sun
Don't drink and drive… drink and ride Starting and ending at Schooner Exact's SoDo brewery, this event promises what may be the only guilt free beer(s) you ever have. Mostly 'cause they come after 15, 30, or 40 mile bike rides.
May 1 Sun
Stuff your face with tacos With more than 40 food trucks spread over two blocks, the Taco Libre Showdown makes it incredibly easy to do what you've probably always wanted to do: stuff yourself with as many tacos as possible.
180 Canal St
May 7 Sat
Eat bacon. Drink even more beer. You already tried pairing your bacon with a bunch of bourbon back in March, this time you can try it with dozens of the Northwest best beers, which is about how many you'd normally need to get through a trip to Safeco Field.
Various Locations
May 12-22
Celebrate Seattle with... seriously? More beer? Seattle is clearly the best beer city in America, and Seattle Beer Week is out to prove it with more sudsy events than you can possibly attend spread across the city.
May 27-30
Start your summer off right ... with four days of music at the stunning Gorge at George. This year's Sasquatch Festival is packing your Memorial Day weekend with performances from The Cure, Major Lazer, Chet Faker, and many, many more, including Seattle's own (and appropriately named) Thunderpuss.
Start your summer off right ... with four days of music at the stunning Gorge at George. This year's Sasquatch Festival is packing your Memorial Day weekend with performances from The Cure, Major Lazer, Chet Faker, and many, many more, including Seattle's own (and appropriately named) Thunderpuss.