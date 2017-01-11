Events

8 Things You Must Absolutely Do in Seattle This September

Published On 09/01/2015
Fremont Oktoberfest

Sure, it sucks that summer’s about to end, but that just means our second-favorite season, football... errr, fall, is about to start. Make the most of it with German beer, zombies, Bumbershoot, and all the other stuff on our list of the eight best things to do in Seattle this September:

Bumbershoot

Lee Breslouer/Thrillist

Mukilteo Lighthouse Festival

Seattle Night Market

Fremont Oktoberfest

Snohomish Zombie Walk

Bradley Foster/Thrillist

