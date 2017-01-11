8 Things You Must Absolutely Do in Seattle This September

Sure, it sucks that summer’s about to end, but that just means our second-favorite season, football... errr, fall, is about to start. Make the most of it with German beer, zombies, Bumbershoot, and all the other stuff on our list of the eight best things to do in Seattle this September:
Date
Event
Location
Sep 1 Tue
Have happy hour on a boat This is your last chance of the year to hop aboard historic tugboat Arthur Foss and sip on a beer or glass of wine while watching the Duck Dodge, a crazy sailboat race with a revolving theme -- it’s Sesame Street this time. Tickets are $20 and include a hot dog, chicken nuggets, and mac & cheese.
Lake Union
Have happy hour on a boat Lake Union This is your last chance of the year to hop aboard historic tugboat Arthur Foss and sip on a beer or glass of wine while watching the Duck Dodge, a crazy sailboat race with a revolving theme -- it’s Sesame Street this time. Tickets are $20 and include a hot dog, chicken nuggets, and mac & cheese.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 5-7
Bumbershoot You can’t put together a list of best events without mentioning this chaotic weekend event that rivals any festival in the country, and fills Seattle Center with music (Ellie Goulding, The Weeknd, etc.), comedy, film, and art for three straight days. Get your tickets here.
Bumbershoot Seattle Center You can’t put together a list of best events without mentioning this chaotic weekend event that rivals any festival in the country, and fills Seattle Center with music (Ellie Goulding, The Weeknd, etc.), comedy, film, and art for three straight days. Get your tickets here.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 11-12
Crash the Seattle Cider Summit Started in Seattle in 2010, and now going down in cities across the country, this event features over 150 ciders from around the world, live music, eats from Whole Foods, and a cider cocktail tent.
South Lake Union Discovery Center
Crash the Seattle Cider Summit South Lake Union Discovery Center Started in Seattle in 2010, and now going down in cities across the country, this event features over 150 ciders from around the world, live music, eats from Whole Foods, and a cider cocktail tent.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 11-13
Mukilteo Lighthouse Festival There’s pretty much something for everyone at this family-friendly event, which is celebrating its 50th year! It features artist booths, a battle of the bands, a fishing derby, parade, and a grand fireworks show that is the perfect ending to an enjoyable weekend in the sun.
Mukilteo Lighthouse Festival Mukilteo Lighthouse Park There’s pretty much something for everyone at this family-friendly event, which is celebrating its 50th year! It features artist booths, a battle of the bands, a fishing derby, parade, and a grand fireworks show that is the perfect ending to an enjoyable weekend in the sun.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 12 Sat
Night Market and Autumn Moon Festival This year’s Night Market and Festival is one of the biggest yet, with 30 urban craft vendors, a beer garden, music, entertainment, and 20 food trucks serving special $5 Asian-themed items. The event is free to the public and runs from 6pm to midnight.
International District
Night Market and Autumn Moon Festival International District This year’s Night Market and Festival is one of the biggest yet, with 30 urban craft vendors, a beer garden, music, entertainment, and 20 food trucks serving special $5 Asian-themed items. The event is free to the public and runs from 6pm to midnight.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 18-20
Fremont Oktoberfest Grab your mini-mug at the front gates and spend your weekend tasting over 100 seasonal brews, not to mention all of the great food and music. Tickets are $25 and include five tasting tokens -- get them here. Pro tip: get two extra drink tokens by entering SKEPTIC when purchasing online. You’re welcome.
Fremont
Fremont Oktoberfest Fremont Grab your mini-mug at the front gates and spend your weekend tasting over 100 seasonal brews, not to mention all of the great food and music. Tickets are $25 and include five tasting tokens -- get them here. Pro tip: get two extra drink tokens by entering SKEPTIC when purchasing online. You’re welcome.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 19 Sat
Zombie Walk Put on your best zombie outfit and bring rations for survivors (canned foods to benefit Snohomish Food Bank) as you move rather slowly down the sidewalks of Downtown Snohomish, and enjoy food and drink specials for participants, which may or may not include brains.
Downtown Snohomish
Zombie Walk Downtown Snohomish Put on your best zombie outfit and bring rations for survivors (canned foods to benefit Snohomish Food Bank) as you move rather slowly down the sidewalks of Downtown Snohomish, and enjoy food and drink specials for participants, which may or may not include brains.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 26-27
Festa Italiana The 2015 Italian Festival kicks off with a “Taste of Italy” wine tasting/reception, followed by two days of free entertainment including a grape stomp, bocce ball tournament, a pizza toss, and an Italian classic vehicle show, plus a slew of Boot-based eats and live music.
Festa Italiana Seattle Center The 2015 Italian Festival kicks off with a “Taste of Italy” wine tasting/reception, followed by two days of free entertainment including a grape stomp, bocce ball tournament, a pizza toss, and an Italian classic vehicle show, plus a slew of Boot-based eats and live music.