8 Things You Must Absolutely Do in Seattle This September

Tue

Have happy hour on a boat This is your last chance of the year to hop aboard historic tugboat Arthur Foss and sip on a beer or glass of wine while watching the Duck Dodge, a crazy sailboat race with a revolving theme -- it’s Sesame Street this time. Tickets are $20 and include a hot dog, chicken nuggets, and mac & cheese.

Lake Union

