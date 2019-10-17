The Most Frighteningly Fun Haunted Houses & Attractions in Seattle

Nothing scares people from Seattle more than… well, the thought of driving in even a trace amount of snow. Or driving anytime, thanks to our notoriously bad traffic. But the scariest things in Seattle after that are all on this list of haunted houses, corn mazes, ghost tours, and other attractions -- all of which are definitely worth driving to. Especially since it's unlikely to snow before Halloween. Hopefully.
The Georgetown Morgue
Georgetown
This intense tour of a fictional Georgetown morgue features tons of tight industrial spaces packed with people risen from the dead mid medical procedure that will inevitably jump out at you from the shadows when you least expect it. Just don't say we didn't warn you.
Cost: $15
Underground Paranormal Experience
Pioneer Square
A nocturnal version of Seattle's famed tour of the underground spaces created when the city was rebuilt on top of itself after a massive fire in 1889, this "hands-on, lights off" attraction promises to introduce you to all of Pioneer Square's notoriously murdered subterranean spirits.
Cost: $33
Stalker Farms
Snohomish
At Stalker Farms, you can play even more zombie paintball, peruse the Stalker Farms corn maze, or check out the Last Laugh Haunt... at your own risk, obviously. Purportedly, killer clowns have been sighted laughing maniacally all throughout the farm... at what? Your guess is as good as ours... but it's probably how bad you are at paintball. Got ‘em.
Cost: $19.95 - $32.95
Spooked in Seattle Museum & Tours
Pioneer Square
SIS started 15 years ago in association with AGHOST, or the Advanced Ghost Hunters of Seattle Tacoma (no, we're not kidding). It’s the town's longest running ghost tour and features a handful of different supernatural-inspired walks around Seattle's oldest 'hood, including the provocatively named "How to Murder" tour.
Cost: $14 - $25
Market Ghost Stories
Pike Place Market
Below Seattle's famed farmers’ market, through a doorway in Seattle's notorious Gum Wall, Unexpected Productions has been entertaining the city with a variety of theatrical shows, including this 75-minute excursion through Pike Place's unusual arcades and alleys that explores the oft overlooked darker history of Seattle.
Cost: $16 - $20
Nightmare at Beaver Lake
Sammamish
So you’re walking a trail through the woods...at night...while horrifyingly costumed actors leap out of the dark to scare you. If that doesn't give you nightmares, the hordes of teens and young kids at this more family-friendly haunted attraction probably will.
Cost: $12 - $20
Fright on 44th
Columbia City
This one-night-only haunted house is actually a haunted library, where the scares are inspired by chilling tales like IT, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, Goosebumps, and other classics. And as for why it'll actually turn out to be the haunted house of your dreams... please see the cost below.
Cost: Free
