The Most Fun And Freaky Halloween Parties Happening This Month in Seattle

This year Halloween doesn't fall on a weekend, but that's not gonna stop your friends, the Geto Boys (RIP Bushwick Bill!), and pretty much everyone else from going out on Halloween (or some other time in October fully costumed), which is why we've rounded up all the best -- and scariest and most fun -- holiday parties and events going down this month. Stay spooky, Seattle.
Timothy DeLaGhetto and David So Devour all the Bacon at the Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival
Hang out in some haunted woods
Through Sunday, October 27 (Weekends)
Buckley, WA
In the wilds of rural Pierce County you'll find Maris Farms, where you can take a 35-minute trip through a corn maze populated by frightening freaks and monsters. If you dare. Muahaha.
Cost: $35-$50
Take a trip to the Morgue. But in a good way.
Through November 2
5000 E Marginal Way S
This intense 15-minute tour of the fictional Georgetown Morgue -- complete with an extensive "history" -- might be the best (or worst?) haunted house in Seattle. Just don't say we didn't warn you.
Cost: Tickets start at $15
Check out the sexiest slumber party you've ever seen
October, 18th -- October 26th (Friday & Saturday)
Hale's Ales Palladium
The Misfit Cabaret crew is bringing you Night Terrors, an ‘80s slumber party-themed Musical Variety act of the… um, adult variety, performed by a rotating cast of "eccentric" characters from this Bay Area based troop.
Cost: $30
See some Tim Burton-style burlesque
October 18 - 31, 2019
The Triple Door
Just in time for Halloween, Seattle's famed Can Can is producing a burlesque show inspired by Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas called “This is Halloween.” It’ll feature cabaret dancers, live orchestral music, vocal performances, and video projections inspired by the classic movie.
Cost: Starting at $39
Go on a 14 hour pub crawl
October 19 & October 26
Various Locations
Two Saturdays in a row, more than 1,500 people will spend all day -- or, let's be more realistic here, at least part of the day -- drinking at a range of Downtown/Pioneer Square bars, and posting costume pics on social media in order to win prizes.
Cost: $5-$30 (plus booze!)
Find out what Freaknight is all about
October 25
WaMu Theater
The annual carnival-themed electronic dance music show is one of the biggest in Seattle, and features big name artists (Porter Robinson, YG, Wilkinson, etc.), along with rides, midway-style games, flame throwers, aerialists, a costume contest, and more.
Cost: Tickets start at $95
Party with world class circus performers
October 25
Emerald City Trapeze Arts
At Obscura, costumed trapeze artists -- and other aerialists -- will put on a show high above the dance floor while below you’ll sip specialty cocktails and sample seasonal dishes… and try not to think about how you can't even move like that on the ground.
Cost: $55
Hit a "Spectacular" All Hallows' Eve super party
October 26
Fremont Foundry
The Fremonster Spectacular is a grown-up affair featuring multiple DJs, sultry gogo dancers and ariel performers, a costume contest, and more, including a food truck in the courtyard.
Cost: Tickets start at $49
Check out Seattle's "biggest hip hop Halloween boat party"
October 26
Eastlake
To be fair, it's Seattle's ONLY hip hop Halloween boat party, but that doesn't make this three hour cruise from Lake Union featuring some of the city's best DJs, a full bar, and more, any less extravagant.
Cost: $25-$140
Attend a trial run for your own cocktail party
October 26
Hotel Andra
The Hot Stove Society has enlisted an acclaimed bartender to not only host a grown-up cocktail party featuring a handful of All Hallows Eve-appropriate beverages (the Night of the Vampire with Rye, Ruby Port, Black Peppercorn Syrup, Strong Black Tea), but also teach you how to make 'em at home.
Cost: $65
Have High Tea at the Sorrento
October 26
Hotel Sorrento
The First Hill hotel puts a darker twist on its usual high tea with one designed for witches -- seasonal teas, savory sandwiches, Halloween-inspired petit fours, and broody harp music. Costumes ARE encouraged.
Cost: $30-$67
Hit an '80s party! On a boat!
October 26
North Lake Union
Take a two and a half hour ride around Lake Washington/Lake Union with a ton of people wearing leg warmers, or just one glove. Why? 'Cause in addition to pouring cocktails, and stocking a taco bar(!) the people behind this cruise will be pumping the biggest hits of the '80s all night.
Cost: $75
Catch a -- literally fantastic -- cabaret show
October 26
First Pick Design
This decidedly adult event features fetish-themed cabaret and ariel performances and live Japanese bondage -- and that's just the start. There will also be a pop-up sex shop...err, sex boutique, appearences by at least one legendary pornstar, a champagne toast, and more.
Cost: $50-$100
Go on a another Downtown bar crawl
October 26 & October 31
Various Locations
Spend the Saturday before Halloween, and the day itself, with hundreds of new costumed friends enjoying drink specials ($3 beers, $5 shots, etc.), at some of Seattle's most iconic bars, including Kells, The Crocodile, and more.
Cost: $15-$45 plus booze
Run a 5K for Leukemia
October 27
Seward Park
A gorgeous, traffic-free, jog along the shores of Lake Washington; a candy corn tasting bar; fresh pumpkin bread at the finish line; AND it's for charity? This is a no-brainer.
Cost: $40-$45
Party 'til you drop… dead
October 31
Museum of Pop Culture
MoPOP's Fashionably Undead is basically an epic costume contest (prizes include Comic Con passes, Escape Room tickets, and more!), that also features DJs, drinks, access to exhibits and more. It all goes down at 8pm.
Cost: $20-$28
Take in a madcap movie mash-up
October 31
SIFF Cinema Egyptian
Collide-O-Scope’s annual Halloween party combines "outrageous oddball video" on the big screen, a live drag show, costume contest, and snacks into a unique cinematic experience.
Cost: $18
