Every Summer Music Festival in Washington Worth Going to... in One Calendar

Sasquatch Music Festival
Sasquatch Music Festival

The best thing about Summer is... the way she got all dressed up like Wonder Woman to impress Seth Cohen on The O.C., obviously. But the best thing about summer -- especially in the Northwest -- is that once it gets started, it pretty much destroys summer everywhere else, in part because of all the music festivals you can go to. Here's every single one in Washington worth hitting:

Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire | Randy Miramontez / Shutterstock.com

May 11 Wed

May 11 Wed
Ballard Jazz Fest Three words: Jazz Pancake Breakfast. Plus, dozens of performances by both local and international jazz artist, spread over 11 venues, and... wait, you heard us say pancakes, right?
Nordic Heritage Museum and Leif Erikson Hall, Seattle

Nordic Heritage Museum and Leif Erikson Hall, Seattle

Ballard Jazz Fest Nordic Heritage Museum and Leif Erikson Hall, Seattle Three words: Jazz Pancake Breakfast. Plus, dozens of performances by both local and international jazz artist, spread over 11 venues, and... wait, you heard us say pancakes, right?

May 13 Fri

May 13 Fri
Debacle Fest Seattle's Debacle Records brings together some of the Northwest's most adventurous "experimental" music acts for two days of "mind-bending noises" on two stages.
Columbia City Theater, Seattle

Columbia City Theater, Seattle

Debacle Fest Columbia City Theater, Seattle Seattle's Debacle Records brings together some of the Northwest's most adventurous "experimental" music acts for two days of "mind-bending noises" on two stages.

May 13 Fri

May 13 Fri
Bluegrass From the Forest Festival Four main multi-band shows, a showcase stage that features an open mic, plus all-night jamming in the camp ground with "midnight hot dogs" included. Get tix quick.
Shelton High School, Shelton

Shelton High School, Shelton

Bluegrass From the Forest Festival Shelton High School, Shelton Four main multi-band shows, a showcase stage that features an open mic, plus all-night jamming in the camp ground with "midnight hot dogs" included. Get tix quick.

May 27 Fri

May 27 Fri
Sasquatch Music Festival A... sorryaboutthis... monster four day fest featuring some of the world's hottest acts, including Major Lazer, Florence & the Machine, A$AP Rocky, Chet Faker, and 109 more.
The Gorge Amphitheatre, George

The Gorge Amphitheatre, George

Sasquatch Music Festival The Gorge Amphitheatre, George A... sorryaboutthis... monster four day fest featuring some of the world's hottest acts, including Major Lazer, Florence & the Machine, A$AP Rocky, Chet Faker, and 109 more.

May 28-Sep 16

May 28-Sep 16
Chateau Ste. Michelle Summer Concert Series So, tickets to Billy Joel's shows are sold out, but you can still sip wine while listening to the likes of Earth, Wind & Fire, Don Henley, and more of what are probably your parents' favorite acts.
Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville

Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville

Chateau Ste. Michelle Summer Concert Series Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville So, tickets to Billy Joel's shows are sold out, but you can still sip wine while listening to the likes of Earth, Wind & Fire, Don Henley, and more of what are probably your parents' favorite acts.

Salt 'N' Pepa
Salt 'N' Pepa | Flickr/David Burke

Jun 1 Wed

Jun 1 Wed
Bellevue Jazz & Blues Festival For Grammy nominated singers, up-and-coming trumpeters, and more, you gotta get moving on up to the Eastside.
Various Locations, Bellevue

Various Locations, Bellevue

Bellevue Jazz & Blues Festival Various Locations, Bellevue For Grammy nominated singers, up-and-coming trumpeters, and more, you gotta get moving on up to the Eastside.

Jun 3 Fri

Jun 3 Fri
Inlander Music Festival Two days, 11 venues, 90 bands, and FINALLY.... a reason to go to Spokane.
Various Locations, Spokane

Various Locations, Spokane

Inlander Music Festival Various Locations, Spokane Two days, 11 venues, 90 bands, and FINALLY.... a reason to go to Spokane.

Jun 3-Sep 1

Jun 3-Sep 1
Marymoor Park Concert Series Three days of Lumineers shows, a performance by Weezer, and a '90s hip-hop celebrations w/ Salt-N-Pepa, Coolio, Color Me Badd, etc. highlight this summer long string of weekend shows.
Marymoor Park, Redmond

Marymoor Park, Redmond

Marymoor Park Concert Series Marymoor Park, Redmond Three days of Lumineers shows, a performance by Weezer, and a '90s hip-hop celebrations w/ Salt-N-Pepa, Coolio, Color Me Badd, etc. highlight this summer long string of weekend shows.

Jun 11 Sat

Georgetown Carnival Come for the music, stay for the Power Tool Races.

Airport Way S & S Vale St., Seattle

Georgetown Carnival Airport Way S & S Vale St., Seattle Come for the music, stay for the Power Tool Races.

Jun 17 Fri

Jun 17 Fri
Wenatchee River Bluegrass Festival Big time pickers, instrument workshops for kids (and adults), a slew of food and other vendors on site, and now... exciting news... free WiFi and paved roads at the campground/event site.
Chelan County Expo Center, Cashmere

Chelan County Expo Center, Cashmere

Wenatchee River Bluegrass Festival Chelan County Expo Center, Cashmere Big time pickers, instrument workshops for kids (and adults), a slew of food and other vendors on site, and now... exciting news... free WiFi and paved roads at the campground/event site.

Jun 17 Fri

Jun 17 Fri
HONK! Fest West Basically brass and marching bands playing for free in public spaces all over the city.
Various Locations, Seattle

Various Locations, Seattle

HONK! Fest West Various Locations, Seattle Basically brass and marching bands playing for free in public spaces all over the city.

Jun 24 Fri

Paradiso Festival The only Summer EDM festival in the state. Do not miss it.

The Gorge Amphitheatre, George

Paradiso Festival The Gorge Amphitheatre, George The only Summer EDM festival in the state. Do not miss it.

Jun 30-Aug 24

Jun 30-Aug 24
ZooTunes Concert Series "Weird Al" Yankovic? The B-52s? UB40? Wild Animals? You had me at "Weird."
Woodland Park Zoo, Seattle

Woodland Park Zoo, Seattle

ZooTunes Concert Series Woodland Park Zoo, Seattle "Weird Al" Yankovic? The B-52s? UB40? Wild Animals? You had me at “Weird."

Chvrches
Chvrches | Flickr/Thomas Hawk

Jul 8 Fri

Jul 8 Fri
West Seattle Summerfest A beer garden, giant Jenga, and, oh yeah... 24 amazing Seattle acts like La Luz playing over three days
SW Alaska St. & California Ave, Seattle

SW Alaska St. & California Ave, Seattle

West Seattle Summerfest SW Alaska St. & California Ave, Seattle A beer garden, giant Jenga, and, oh yeah... 24 amazing Seattle acts like La Luz playing over three days

Jul 8 Fri

Jul 8 Fri
Chinook Fest Summit A small-ish and seriously laid-back rock/indie music fest on the snowless slopes of The Summit.
Various locations, Downtown Seattle

Various locations, Downtown Seattle

Chinook Fest Summit Various locations, Downtown Seattle A small-ish and seriously laid-back rock/indie music fest on the snowless slopes of The Summit.

Jul 9-Sep 4

Jul 9-Sep 4
Out to Lunch Concert Series Free outdoor shows (from reggae and funk, to... harmonica?) in random public locations on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday afternoons.
Tolt-MacDonald Park, Carnation

Tolt-MacDonald Park, Carnation

Out to Lunch Concert Series Tolt-MacDonald Park, Carnation Free outdoor shows (from reggae and funk, to... harmonica?) in random public locations on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday afternoons.

Jul 14 Thu

Jul 14 Thu
Timber! Outdoor Music Festival Probably the most Northwest-y of all these fests. Not only does it have 20+ indie acts on the schedule, there's kayaking, paddleboarding, mountain biking, and more.
Grant County Courthouse Grounds, Ephrata

Grant County Courthouse Grounds, Ephrata

Timber! Outdoor Music Festival Grant County Courthouse Grounds, Ephrata Probably the most Northwest-y of all these fests. Not only does it have 20+ indie acts on the schedule, there's kayaking, paddleboarding, mountain biking, and more.

Jul 15 Fri

Jul 15 Fri
Basin Summer Sounds You're probably gonna be in Ephrata in mid-July anyway so why not check out this family friendly, multi-genre music festival outside the local courthouse.
The Blues Ranch, Winthrop

The Blues Ranch, Winthrop

Basin Summer Sounds The Blues Ranch, Winthrop You're probably gonna be in Ephrata in mid-July anyway so why not check out this family friendly, multi-genre music festival outside the local courthouse.

Jul 15 Fri

Jul 15 Fri
Winthrop Rhythm & Blues Festival Robert Randolph & The Family Band, Wee Willie Walker, and more highlight this year's version of the longest running music festival in the state.
Between Broadway and 12th Ave & E Pine St and E Union St, Capitol Hill

Between Broadway and 12th Ave & E Pine St and E Union St, Capitol Hill

Winthrop Rhythm & Blues Festival Between Broadway and 12th Ave & E Pine St and E Union St, Capitol Hill Robert Randolph & The Family Band, Wee Willie Walker, and more highlight this year's version of the longest running music festival in the state.

Jul 22 Fri

Jul 22 Fri
Capitol Hill Block Party 2016 Seattle's biggest party takes over Seattle's coolest 'hood for three days of shows featuring local darling Odesza, plus Chvrches, Crystal Castles, and more.
The Gorge Amphitheatre, George

The Gorge Amphitheatre, George

Capitol Hill Block Party 2016 The Gorge Amphitheatre, George Seattle's biggest party takes over Seattle's coolest 'hood for three days of shows featuring local darling Odesza, plus Chvrches, Crystal Castles, and more.

Jul 29 Fri

Jul 29 Fri
Watershed Festival 2016 It's basically the biggest country music show of the year. So obviously, it's on the east side of the state.

Watershed Festival 2016 It's basically the biggest country music show of the year. So obviously, it's on the east side of the state.

We The Kings
We The Kings | Flickr/katie spence

Aug 4 Thu

Aug 4 Thu
Doe Bay Fest Like you need an excuse to take a ferry to the San Juans in the summertime. But just in-case, they've got four days of music, food, and outdoor activities on 33 waterfront acres.
Doe Bay Resort, Orcas Island

Doe Bay Resort, Orcas Island

Doe Bay Fest Doe Bay Resort, Orcas Island Like you need an excuse to take a ferry to the San Juans in the summertime. But just in-case, they've got four days of music, food, and outdoor activities on 33 waterfront acres.

Aug 5 Fri

Aug 5 Fri
Watershed Festival 2016 See, we told you it was the biggest country show in the state... so big they needed two weekends.
The Gorge Amphitheatre, George

The Gorge Amphitheatre, George

Watershed Festival 2016 The Gorge Amphitheatre, George See, we told you it was the biggest country show in the state... so big they needed two weekends.

Aug 5 Fri

Aug 5 Fri
Concerts at the Mural Every Friday, KEXP is bringing some of the radio station's hottest acts to Seattle Center on four of Seattle's hottest weekends. For FREE.
Seattle Center, Seattle

Seattle Center, Seattle

Concerts at the Mural Seattle Center, Seattle Every Friday, KEXP is bringing some of the radio station's hottest acts to Seattle Center on four of Seattle's hottest weekends. For FREE.

Aug 11 Thu

Aug 11 Thu
Summer Meltdown 2016 This legendary bluegrass festival features four stages, a gaggle of late-night performances, beer gardens, access to a river, and much more.
Whitehorse Mountain Amphitheater, Darrington

Whitehorse Mountain Amphitheater, Darrington

Summer Meltdown 2016 Whitehorse Mountain Amphitheater, Darrington This legendary bluegrass festival features four stages, a gaggle of late-night performances, beer gardens, access to a river, and much more.

Aug 12 Fri

Aug 12 Fri
Vans Warped Tour Yes, they're still doing this. And yes, Good Charlotte and Sum 41 are still involved. Go get nostalgic.
White River Amphitheater, Auburn

White River Amphitheater, Auburn

Vans Warped Tour White River Amphitheater, Auburn Yes, they're still doing this. And yes, Good Charlotte and Sum 41 are still involved. Go get nostalgic.

Aug 12 Fri

Aug 12 Fri
Guns N' Roses Seattle's own Duff McKagan is (finally!) bringing his legendary band back to Seattle. Oh, and watch out for the flash... err, Slash Mob before the show.
Centurylink Field, Seattle

Centurylink Field, Seattle

Guns N' Roses Centurylink Field, Seattle Seattle's own Duff McKagan is (finally!) bringing his legendary band back to Seattle. Oh, and watch out for the flash... err, Slash Mob before the show.

Aug 19 Fri

Aug 19 Fri
Hempfest After snacks, the thing people at the country's largest marijuana festival need most is music. Luckily, they've got it.
Myrtle Edwards Park, Seattle

Myrtle Edwards Park, Seattle

Hempfest Myrtle Edwards Park, Seattle After snacks, the thing people at the country's largest marijuana festival need most is music. Luckily, they've got it.

Aug 31-Sep 5

Aug 31-Sep 5
Pig Out in the Park Six days of food (45 booths, over 200 menu items), and music (100 free concerts on three stages), all on the river in Downtown Spokane.
Riverfront Park, Spokane

Riverfront Park, Spokane

Pig Out in the Park Riverfront Park, Spokane Six days of food (45 booths, over 200 menu items), and music (100 free concerts on three stages), all on the river in Downtown Spokane.

Tim McGraw
Tim McGraw | Flickr/WEZL Charleston's Best CountryFollow

Sep 2 Fri

Sep 2 Fri
Bumbershoot 2016 The Northwest's biggest festival is once again filling your Labor Day weekend with some of the world's biggest bands/performers, live comedy, art, and more.
Seattle Center, Seattle

Seattle Center, Seattle

Bumbershoot 2016 Seattle Center, Seattle The Northwest's biggest festival is once again filling your Labor Day weekend with some of the world's biggest bands/performers, live comedy, art, and more.

Sep 2 Fri

Sep 2 Fri
Oak Harbor Music Festival An eclectic collection of artists perform for free on the streets of this small Whidbey Island town.
SE Pioneer Way, Oak Harbor

SE Pioneer Way, Oak Harbor

Oak Harbor Music Festival SE Pioneer Way, Oak Harbor An eclectic collection of artists perform for free on the streets of this small Whidbey Island town.

Sep 4 Sun

Sep 4 Sun
Washington State Fair Concert Series Tim McGraw headlines this series of shows on The Grandstand at the Washington State Fair, which BTW is just one of the reasons Seattle's summers dominate all other summers.
Washington State Fair Grounds, Puyallup

Washington State Fair Grounds, Puyallup

Washington State Fair Concert Series Washington State Fair Grounds, Puyallup Tim McGraw headlines this series of shows on The Grandstand at the Washington State Fair, which BTW is just one of the reasons Seattle's summers dominate all other summers.

Sep 9 Fri

Sep 9 Fri
Chinook Fest Central Half a chance to hear some solid roots-rock, blues, and Americana music, and half a chance to sit on the banks of the Naches River and drink local craft beer, wine, and cider.
Jim Sprick Community Park, Naches

Jim Sprick Community Park, Naches

Chinook Fest Central Jim Sprick Community Park, Naches Half a chance to hear some solid roots-rock, blues, and Americana music, and half a chance to sit on the banks of the Naches River and drink local craft beer, wine, and cider.

