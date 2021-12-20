The Absolute Best Ways to Celebrate New Year's Eve in Seattle

Forum Social House

Events listed here may be subject to cancelation depending on the developing situation with COVID-19's Omicron variant, please call or check websites before booking.

Though we are still in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, New Year’s Eve is shaping up to be remarkably more fun than it was this time last year. For starters, in-person parties have returned, the champagne is most definitely flowing, and hey, who’s to say you won’t finally get the New Year’s kiss you’ve been waiting for since 2019? Safety is of course still paramount, which means most events are requiring proof of vaccination and/or masks. That said, check out what’s going on this New Year’s Eve and act fast—there’s no telling how long it will take for each of these events to sell out.

Travel to another realm for Abduction 2021: New Year’s Invasion New Year’s Eve, starting at 7 pm

If the thought of “extraterrestrial lifeforms descending on Seattle on New Year’s Eve” gets you excited, this one’s for you. Abduction 2021 is a music festival, but clearly it’s so much more than that—an experience, if you will, that you truly won’t find elsewhere. Check the lineup here and purchase your festival pass here.

Cost: $89.99 - $129.99 per ticket

Enjoy a New Year’s Eve dinner at your favorite restaurant New Year’s Eve

There are tons of local restaurants celebrating the end of 2021 with dinner specials this year—for fans of Northern Italian cuisine, let us suggest Spinasse, Artusi, or Mezzanotte; for the best steak of your year, try Bourbon Steak Seattle or Ascend Prime Steak & Sushi; lastly, if you find yourself on Bainbridge Island, we suggest reserving a table Cafe Hitchcock or Ba Sa. Clearly, the options are practically endless (and all equally delicious).

Cost: $$ - $$$

Party with Freakout Fest New Year’s Eve, starting at 7 pm

If you missed Freakout Fest last month, they’re giving you one more chance to catch some live music before year’s end: Freakout New Year’s Eve. Hosted at the new Crocodile location in Belltown, this evening of excellent tunes will feature the likes of Acid Tongue, Spoon Benders, Quinn Deveaux, and Steal Shit Do Drugs, amongst others.

Cost: $30 per ticket

Sip on cocktails at Smith Tower New Year’s Eve, starting at 6:30 pm

For a 1920s-themed party this New Year’s Eve, head to Smith Tower. The iconic Seattle bar—which sadly had to pause all New Year’s celebrations last year—is back to ring in 2022 in extravagant fashion. Get ready for lots of champagne, speakeasy-style music, and a five-course plated dinner.

Cost: $250 - $275 per seat, or $650 - $2,000 per table, depending on number of guests

Dance your heart out at NYE SNAP! '90s vs 2000s dance party New Year’s Eve, starting at 8 pm

Who did it best? Though we can’t promise a verdict on the '90s versus 2000s debate, we can suggest a dance party during which music from both eras will feature prominently. “Trashy trash” DJs will be spinning, while Ms. Coco B will be the evening’s official host.

Cost: $20 per ticket ($25 at the door)

Head to Queen Anne Beerhall for an official fireworks show viewing party New Year’s Eve

This year’s official “New Year’s at the Space Needle” will once again be virtual, but instead of viewing it at home, grab a beer at the official viewing party at Queen Anne Beerhall. The show this year will combine live pyrotechnics with augmented reality for a truly unique experience, best viewed on the big screen.

Cost: Free

Ring in the New Year with the whole family at Forum Social House New Year’s Eve, starting at 5 pm

If you can’t find a babysitter this New Year’s, bring the whole gang to Forum Social House for a family-friendly affair. Activities include DJs, dancing, minigolf, a cider toast, and a balloon drop countdown on east coast time, so you can get the kids in bed on the early side.

Cost: $25 per ticket

Celebrate Allen Stone’s “Grown Up Homecoming” New Year’s Eve, starting at 8 pm

Allen Stone is coming back to his hometown for New Year’s Eve this year to play a show at the historic Moore Theatre, which is conveniently just two blocks from Pike Place Market. Doors are at 8 pm; if you want a VIP experience—which includes a pre-show party, a signed note from Allen, a goodie bag, and more—that’ll cost you $125.

Cost: $30 - $55 per ticket

Dance your heart out at Taku New Year’s Eve, starting at 10 pm

Taku is throwing a “Bubbs, Nuggs, and Caviar” New Year’s party this year, featuring bubbly, karaage nuggets, and caviar plus tunes and dancing until 2 am. Wear your best dancing shoes, come hungry, and bid 2021 adieu.

Cost: $150 per ticket

Put on your wetsuit for a “DIY” Polar Bear Plunge New Year’s Day

Seattle’s annual collective dip into ice cold waters is going virtual again this year, and this time you get your very own “DIY Kit” for the deed, which includes a “limited edition Polar Bear Plunge Badge of Courage, polar bear vitamins, instant hot cocoa, celebratory noise maker and ‘how to’ instructions for alternative methods of cold water immersion.” Pick it up at Meadowbrook Pool between December 20 - 31 and get ready to freeze.

Cost: $5