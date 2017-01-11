Everything You Need to Do This Summer in Seattle

Seattle tends to dominate when it comes to summers. The rain finally stops, and everyone busts open their doors, runs outside, and starts spinning around like Maria from The Sound of Music. This summer, there’s no shortage of events and activities to keep you busy. From seafood fests, to giant public parties, to power tool drag races (?), here’s everything to do in Seattle this summer:
June
Date
Event
Location
Jun 2-11
See 10 flicks about food From a documentary about hummus, to one about the chef behind the new Seattle spot Poke to the Max, The Seattle International Film Festival's Culinary Cinema series explores everyone's favorite subject: food.
Seattle Center
Date
Event
Location
Jun 11 Sat
Hit the streets of Georgetown The Georgetown Carnival's got music from over 20 local bands (like El Vez), eats from area restaurants, beer gardens, and wild entertainment ranging from burlesque to HazardFactory's famous Power Tool Drag Races.
Georgetown
Date
Event
Location
Jun 17-19
Spend three days in the center of the universe Fremont Solstice is back with free shows from The Helio Sequence, Hey Marseilles, and 24 other bands; crafts from over 300 vendors; suds from Fremont's own Redhook; and of course, the (in)famous Parade; Saturday at 3pm.
Fremont
Date
Event
Location
Jun 17-19
Drink beer... So. Much. Beer. Spend Father's Day weekend sipping over 500 different kinds of brews from 110 breweries around the state at the 11th annual Washington Brewer's Festival.
Marymoor Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 25-26
Be proud. And loud. Seattle PrideFest takes over Cap Hill (Saturday) and Seattle Center (Sunday) with a ton of mostly free events, live music, and all sorts of other fun celebrating Seattle's LGBT community.
Various locations
July
Date
Event
Location
Jul 8-10
Drink… even more beer! Seattle International Beerfest = over 220 rare, hard-to-find, exotic beers all in one place.
Seattle Center
Date
Event
Location
Jul 8-10
Get your West Seattle on Live music, shopping, local eats, and yes… beer gardens make West Seattle Summer Fest one of Seattle's best public parties.
West Seattle Junction
Date
Event
Location
Jul 9-10
Eat mounds of seafood Since 1974, the streets of old Ballard have been shut down by the Ballard Seafood Festival, which is back with music, its own beer festival, and a ton of guess-which-kind-of-food.
Ballard
Date
Event
Location
Jul 16-17
Eat mounds of $2 food Dragon Fest means two days of cultural performances (Japanese taiko drumming, martial arts demonstrations, the Chinese Girls Drill Team, etc.), and over 40 restaurants selling $2 bites.
International District
Date
Event
Location
Jul 15-17
Try Seattle's best restaurants all in one place The Bite of Seattle is back with… ugh, crowds and long lines... BUT it more than makes up for it with food and beer/wine from 60 of the city's sweetest restaurants and vendors. And outdoor movies!
Seattle Center
Date
Event
Location
Jul 22-24
Hit Seattle's biggest block party Six whole city blocks will be cordoned off just so the Capitol Hill Block Party can bring you music from Odesza, Chvrches, and probably some other bands that spell their names correctly.
Capitol Hill
Date
Event
Location
Jul 30 Sat
See a parade… in the dark Once again, Seafair kicks off with Seattle's famous torchlight parade, which will set the two-and-a-half miles down 4th St (from Seattle Center) aglow with well-lit marching bands, floats, drill teams, and more.
4th Ave
August
Date
Event
Location
Aug 5-7
See the Blue Angels/hydroplane races OK, sure, you can see the Blue Angels from anywhere in the city, but the BEST place to see 'em, and Seafair's famous hydroplane races, is the shore of Lake Washington. Unless you have your own boat, obviously.
Genesee Park
Date
Event
Location
Aug 12 Fri
Hit another block party, why not?! From 11am-11pm, Denny and Westlake will be home to live music, a beer garden sponsored by Brave Horse Tavern, and most importantly, a best burger competition.
South Lake Union
Date
Event
Location
Aug 13 Sat
See art. Eat pancakes. There really isn't any kind of art show like a Pancakes & Booze Art Show from 8pm-2am at this Eastlake Dive.
El Corazon
Date
Event
Location
Aug 18-21
Laugh a lot harder than you normally would Coinciding with Hempfest, the HIGHlarious Comedy Festival is a series of stand-up shows celebrating all things weed.
Northwest Film Forum
Date
Event
Location
Aug 19-21
Hit the country’s largest weed fest OK, technically it's a Hemp Fest, but if you can stand the lines, it won't make one bit of difference. Nothing will, actually.
Myrtle Edwards Park
Date
Event
Location
Aug 20-21
Eat a ton of delicious street food The Seattle Street Food Festival is back with dozens of mobile eateries and almost as many pop-ups/booths that are serving some of the best food you'll find outside a restaurant.
South Lake Union
Date
Event
Location
Aug 25-Sep 5
Get some funnel cake and hit the rides The Evergreen State Fair has pretty much everything you'd expect from a fair: carnival rides, a rodeo, performances by over-the-hill bands like Theory of a Deadman, and more!
Evergreen State Fair Grounds
September
Date
Event
Location
Sep 2-5
See Macklemore, Death Cab, and others Labor Day weekend in Seattle = Bumbershoot. This year features performances by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Death Cab For Cutie, Run the Jewels, Porter Robinson, and a slew of other bands.
Seattle Center
Date
Event
Location
Sep 2-5
Geek the hell out The original Penny Arcade Expo (now called PAX West) will once again bring all manner of geeks, cosplayers, and… um, regular, everyday guys who happen to like video games/gaming to Downtown Seattle.
Convention Center
Date
Event
Location
Sep 2-5
Do the Puyallup! The Washington State Fair is, like we’ve told you before, one of the reasons Seattle's summers dominate all other summers, and why every year more than 1.3 million people head to a town most people can't pronounce… mostly to eat scones.
Washington State Fair Grounds
