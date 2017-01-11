The best thing about fall in Seattle is... that it's not as bad as winter. The second best thing about fall is that there's so much entertaining stuff to do -- from massive music and beer festivals to teeming pub crawls and bawdy burlesque shows -- it can be hard to keep track. That is, unless you check out our list of autumn must-dos below.
Events
Everything You Have to Do in Seattle This Fall
September
Thursday - Sunday
Sep 1-Oct 16
Can Can Kitchen & Cabaret
The intimate theatre underneath Pike Place Market is turning into a tropical oasis filled with amusing and provocative entertainment.
Friday
Sep 2
White River Amphitheatre
The High Road Tour (presented by "Merry Jane") is headlined by both the D. O. Double G and Wiz Khalifa, who both probably need to read our guide to legal weed in Washington.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 2-4
Seattle Center
We would NEVER suggest four foolproof ways of sneaking booze into Seattle's biggest music festival. Or that you skip said festival. One of these sentences isn't true.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 2-25
Washington State Fair Grounds
This annual collection of carnival rides, a rodeo, food (the scones!), and all sorts of other fun stuff is technically the Washington State Fair now, but we still like saying "Puyallup."
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 3-25
Can Can Kitchen & Cabaret
This Saturday and Sunday (and we do mean day) matinee is a riotous -- and family-friendly -- one-hour show that comes with optional brunch offerings.
Friday - Saturday
Sep 9-10
South Lake Union Discovery Center
Cider Summit Seattle is pouring 100 artisanal ciders from the NW, and around the world, for you to try while eating seriously good street food and listening to live music.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 9-11
Georgetown
... Because you're going to be stuffing yourself full of it when the San Gennaro Festival celebrates Italy by shutting down tiny Angelo St in Georgetown.
Saturday
Sep 10
The International District
30 food trucks, a beer garden, and loads of vendors take over the streets of the ID from 4pm to midnight. Plus there's an all-ages dance party at Union Station Plaza.
Saturday
Sep 10
Mary Olson Farm
Beer from Hilliards, Iron Horse, Elysian, etc. is on tap at the Hops & Crops Music & Beer Festival held in the one place you probably never thought you'd go: a farm in Auburn. Or really just Auburn, actually.
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 10-11
Pioneer Square
Seattle Design Festival Block Party has recruited teams of designers to erect large-scale installations in the already cool Occidental Square Park.
Sunday
Sep 11
High Dive
A group called Pin-Ups on Tour is recreating a retro Hollywood-style canteen in Fremont where there will be dancing, comedy, variety acts, singing, and of course, pin-ups.
Sunday - Sunday
Sep 11-18
KeyArena
The women of Seattle Storm are hitting the court in KeyArena, led by hoops legend, and four time Olympic champion, Sue Bird.
Wednesday
Sep 14
Central Cinema
Sixty-four players (get it?!) race for glory on a giant movie screen until there's only one left standing. So, on your marks, get set, let's-a-go!
Wednesday
Sep 14
Benaroya Hall
This acclaimed concert series pairs classical instruments and classic video game music, including brand new scores and never before seen imagery from the latest Zelda game.
Thursday - Sunday
Sep 15-18
Easton, WA
CloneAPalooza is a 21+ festival in the woods (bring a tent) that'll feature a ton of rock and hip-hop bands, comedians, food and craft vendors, and well, you know what else.
Thursday - Saturday
Sep 15-24
Various Locations
One night of hilarious movies plus six nights of live sketch comedy performances equals SketchFest.
Saturday
Sep 17
Atlas Theater
The Green Show is an improv comedy show by, about, and for people who are in "high spirits."
Friday - Sunday
Sep 23-25
Phinney Ave N and N 35th St
Fremont Oktoberfest is Seattle's biggest fall beer festival and, in addition to over 100 beers, offers live music, a scavenger hunt, a 5K, and even a "Miss Buxom" contest.
Friday
Sep 24
Seattle Design Center
Adults can meet cheese producers, taste their cheese, and try other artisan foods at Washington Artisan Cheesemakers Festival at Seattle Design Center.
Saturday
Sep 24
Kent
The best-named beer event ever -- Roostertails and Ales -- at the Hydroplane & Raceboat Museum lets you drink beer, and eat bratwurst and pretzels surround by some of the fastest boats around.
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 24-25
Seattle Center
The Festa Italiana takes over Seattle Center with a food "piazza", live music, kids stuff, etc., but most importantly, three wine and beer gardens.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 30-Oct 2
South Lake Union Discovery Center
Trucktoberfest means 30 food trucks, AND 30 breweries pouring fall beers, all posted up in the same place.
Friday - Saturday
Sep 30-Oct 15
Leavenworth
The usual beer, authentic German food, live music, etc., but this time it's in a charming alpine-style village.
October
Saturday
Oct 1
Seattle Center Armory
Amateur robot enthusiasts show off new technologies/robotic creations, and compete against each other at the amazingly named Robothon.
Saturday
Oct 1
Pike Brewing Co.
One of the state's best breweries (according to science!) throws its own Piketoberfest that includes four hours of all-you-can-eat local meats, sauerkraut, and cheese, plus 10 drink tokens, and live music.
Saturday - Sunday
Oct 1-2
Seattle Center Exhibition Hall
Thousands of creative models created by grown-ups who never stopped playing with kids toys. Those lucky motherf... sigh.
Tuesday
Oct 4
Pike Place
Your tickets to Feast at the Market get you into a wine reception and a chance to eat at 20 different market restaurants, and dessert. All for a good cause.
Thursday
Oct 6
Woodland Park Zoo
The oh so cleverly named Brew at the Zoo features beer from 30 breweries, food, music, and animal encounters in the Rain Forest Food Pavilion and Zoomazium.
Saturday
Oct 8
CenturyLink Field
It's only one day this year, and it's at Elysian Fields in SoDo instead of Georgetown, but Elysian's ever popular Great Pumpkin Beer Festival is still pouring over 80 pumpkin beers, giving prizes for the best costume, and yes, letting you drink from giant beer-filled pumpkin.
Sunday - Thursday
Oct 9-20
Various locations
You know the deal: get a special three-course meal (dinner is $32 and lunch is $18) at any one of 165 participating restaurants.
Wednesday
Oct 19
KeyArena
Kim Kardashian's husband brings his Saint Pablo tour to the 206.
Saturday
Oct 22
Downtown
Drink with thousands of costumed strangers at various, as-yet-to-be-determined bars during this 14-hour long excursion.
Friday - Saturday
Oct 28-29
Tacoma
FreakNight, Seattle's wildest EDM throwdown... um, isn't in Seattle anymore, but you can still enjoy sets from some the world's biggest DJs, plus carnival rides, sideshow acts, and more. You just have to do it in Tacoma.
Monday
Oct 31
Columbia City Theater
Cabaret Macabre means burlesque, belly dancing, live music, and whatever else they can pack into your All Hallows Eve.
November
Saturday
Nov 5
Elliott's Oyster House
One of Seattle's most popular food events, Elliott's Oyster New Year, is back again with 30 varieties of oysters, a seafood buffet, 60 wineries, microbrews, and live music on Pier 56.
Saturday
Nov 5
Fisher Pavilion
Short Run is a celebration of/marketplace for all sorts of alt comics, and all manner of other art, from people like local mainstays Fantagraphics and a lot more.
Saturday
Nov 5
Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall
Yep. The South Sound Craft Beer Festival has over 50 IPAs from 24 breweries for you to pound, plus Tacoma is a totally underrated place to hang.
Friday
Nov 11
The Rainier Club
The aptly named Whisky Extravaganza is an extravagant, and correspondingly expensive, chance to enjoy unlimited tastes from distillers and a buffet dinner at Seattle's swankiest members club.
Saturday
Nov 12
Phinney Neighborhood Center
It's basically like every other beer event -- there are local brews, food, etc. -- but this time it's winter beer, and there's a silent auction featuring all sorts of beer items.
Saturday - Sunday
Nov 12-13
Smith Cove Cruise Terminal
The Northwest Chocolate Festival has workshops, over 80 vendors for you to peruse, and yes... plenty of chocolate for you to eat.
Saturday - Sunday
Nov 19-20
The Nordic Heritage Museum
Ballard's 38th annual Yulefest features traditional dance, music, and crafts, as well as a fully stocked Scandinavian bar. Hope you like Aquavit.
Sunday
Nov 20
Green Lake Park
... And then stuff yourself with a bunch of mashed potatoes. The Green Lake Gobble & Mashed Potato Munch Off is a 5K or 10K run/walk with a post-race beer garden, and spud-based eating contest.
Sign up here for our daily Seattle email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.