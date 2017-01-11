Winter is coming, which means... a bunch of old jokes about Jon Snow from your friend Eric who doesn’t know how to use memes properly. But it also means it's time to start making holiday plans, and New Year's plans, and... gasp!... even Valentine's Day plans. Where the hell do you even start? With our list of every can't-miss winter event, obviously.
Events
Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Seattle This Winter
December
Thursday - Sunday
Dec 1-4
Washington State Fair Events Center
A Victorian Country Christmas has 500 booths with vendors selling everything from art and holiday decorations, to jewelry, clothing, and toys. Oh, and if that's not enough they'll be wearing Victorian costumes.
Friday - Saturday
Dec 1-17
Theater Schmeater
... a dimension where you can watch three episodes from a seminal sci-fi TV show acted live on stage. A dimension inside a bizarrely alliterative theater. You've just entered... The Twilight Zone: Live!
Thursday - Saturday
Dec 1-31
Fisher Pavilion
Hit the ice, or just check out the holiday lights, folk dancers, carolers, ice sculptors, and other entertainment (model trains!) at this year's Winterfest.
Thursday - Thursday
Dec 1-Jan 26
Julia's
Magnifique is a variety show inspired by the roaring 1920s cabaret scene in Paris & Berlin, and is supposedly "the sexiest and naughtiest" way to spend a Thursday between now and February.
Thursday - Sunday
Dec 1-Jan 29
Can Can Cabaret
This sultry subterranean spot in the Pike Place Market is putting on both afternoon and evening versions of a whimsical winter show that promises "all the cheer of yesteryear."
Friday - Saturday
Dec 2-10
Columbia City Theater
So, apparently The Best Burlesque Pageant Ever (seriously, that's what it's called) is going down the first two weekends of December. Who knew?! You, as of now.
Friday - Saturday
Dec 2-3
Magnuson Park
Try winter beers from 50 Washington breweries (and food from at least half a dozen food trucks) inside Hangar 30 at the Washington Brewers Guild's Winter Beer Fest.
Saturday
Dec 3
Marymoor Park
Get ready for the end of sweater weather at the Ugly Sweater Run. It’s a 5K (and after-party!) featuring photo booths, prizes, and music.
Saturday
Dec 3
RN74
Swill some bubbly from "legendary houses" and try some "unknown gems" at this winery’s Saturday with the Somms Annual Champagne Fête.
Saturday - Sunday
Dec 3-4
Seattle Center Exhibition Hall
By shopping for hand-crafted Christmas presents at Urban Craft Uprising Winter Show.
Saturday - Sunday
Dec 3-4
Phinney Center
Apparently. But at this neighborhood Winter Festival & Crafts Fair, which will have 100+vendors, plus musicians and dancers (and lunch/baked goods!) and find out for yourself.
Saturday - Sunday
Dec 3-18
Narwhal
Oh, wait... we meant get reservations for A Bood Job For Christmas, the Narwhal's raucous holiday-themed boozy brunch/drag show.
Tuesday
Dec 6
Key Arena
Empire of the Sun, and local folk rockers The Head and The Heart, are headlining KNDD's annual Deck the Hall Ball, which will also included performances by at least SIX other bands.
Wednesday - Wednesday
Dec 7-21
See some extremely strange Xmas movies
See some extremely strange Xmas movies
West of Lenin Theater
This 88-seat theater just west of guess which statue on 36th St is screening cult and indie Christmas movies like “Santa Claus Conquers the Martians” during its Up Your Chimney film series.
Friday - Monday
Dec 9-Jan 2
SIFF Film Center
SIFF is showing Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory in "Smell-O-Vision"... which just means it’s giving you a bag of “fragrant and tasty treats” to eat while you watch the Gloop boy fall in the chocolate river.
Saturday
Dec 10
Buy Original Art... for Under $100
Buy Original Art... for Under $100
Seattle Design Center
The aptly named Art Under $100 will feature over 70 artists (plus arts & crafts, a DJ, food trucks, etc.) slinging their work at prices you can actually afford.
Saturday
Dec 10
Seattle Center Armory
Buy (and eat) a ton of delicious cookies to benefit the Seattle Milk Fund for children's education. And your taste buds, obviously.
Sunday
Dec 11
Fremont Sunday Market
From 10am to 4pm 20 food trucks (plus the market's usual vendors, etc.) are posting up the Mobile Food Rodeo's Winter Feast.
Saturday
Dec 31
Columbia Center
The first 350 people to show up can ring in the New Year at the Sky View Observatory, with Champagne, wine, beer, and appetizers. Oh, and stunning views.
Saturday
Dec 31
Chihuly Garden and Glass
See the Space Needle’s fireworks through the glass ceiling at this Seattle Center spot, all while enjoying apps/dessert, live music and dancing, a tour of the exhibits, and a Champagne toast.
Saturday
Dec 31
MoPOP
Seattle’s "biggest New Year’s Eve bash", Indulgence, will have over 3,000 guests, three stages, 20 bars, and... wait, who are we kidding? We had you at 20 bars.
Saturday
Dec 31
WaMu Theater
Above & Beyond and Adventure Club are headlining Resolution, a massive dance party at CenturyLink Field's event space.
January
Sunday
Jan 1
Magnuson Park
The Resolution Run 5K and Polar Bear Dive is exactly what it sounds like, except the second part is optional, plus there's a beer garden.
Friday - Saturday
Jan 27-28
American Legion Hall
The odd flavored beers from dozens of breweries at Strange Brewfest, plus the always stunning ferry crossing should be enough to get you to the Olympic Peninsula for the weekend.
Saturday
Jan 28
El Corazon
Oh, and check out a bunch of cool art (there’ll be work from 60 artists, live body painting, etc.) at the Pancakes & Booze Art Show.
Saturday
Jan 28
Fisher Pavilion
Belgianfest is back at Seattle Center, and that means over 100 beers brewed in Washington using yeast from France... Just kidding, it's totally Belgium.
February
Sunday
Feb 12
Pike Brewing Company
Over 65 breweries, wineries, distilleries, restaurants, cheese makers, bakers, and chocolatiers are posting up at Pike Chocofest, which'll feature rare beers, and all kinds of food, made with -- or made to go with -- everyone's favorite ingredient.
Monday - Tuesday
Feb 13-14
Chihuly Garden and Glass
It's the perfect date: valet parking, a visit to the glass museum, Champagne, and appetizers, a four-course dinner with wine, and live jazz surrounded by stunning glass art. You're welcome.
Friday - Sunday
Feb 24-26
Seattle Center
The Seattle Wine and Food Experience is basically three badass food events -- highlighted by the Grand Tasting featuring gourmet bites from the NW's top chefs -- all in one weekend.
Saturday
Feb 25
Various locations
Get special tastings and tours at 50 craft breweries in Seattle and around the state during Washington Beer Open House.
Saturday
Feb 25
Museum of Flight
No, this beer fest isn't called Hops & Props because the latter is what you'll get for knowing about all the amazing and hard to find beers on offer, it's ‘cause it's at the Museum of Flight.
