The Ultimate Guide to LGBTQ+ Pride Month in Seattle

Photo by Pachos Cocas, courtesy of PrideFest Seattle

After a collective two-year hiatus on most, if not all, Pride month celebrations, 2022 is the year of the comeback. The official parade is back, rounding out the month on June 25, along with the Dyke March and Take B(l)ack Pride, both of which are also happening on the same day. Leading up to what is clearly poised to be a very big finale this June, there’s a slew of activities, parties, pop-ups, and fundraising opportunities to attend, from stand-up comedy nights and Stoup Brewing beer specials to film double features, street festivals, and not one, but two, queer proms. TL;DR: There’s a whole lot going on, and it’s all extremely queer, which is just the way we like it this time of year. So without further ado, here’s a non-exhaustive list of everywhere you can spend your money, celebrate your gayness, and party till the wee hours this Pride Month in Seattle, Washington.

Go to the Seattle Dyke March Saturday, June 25

For a dose of “political activism and dyke-identified speakers and performers,” head to the Dyke March after the Pride Parade wraps up. Starting at 5 pm at Seattle Central College, marchers will walk a loop around the neighborhood, led by Seattle Dykes on Bikes and Emceed by Lamar Van Dyke. Stick around for the post-march rally, which starts at 7 pm, and check out the full line-up here.

Photo courtesy of Seattle Pride

Attend the official Pride Parade in downtown Seattle Saturday, June 25

Mark your calendars: After a two-year absence, Seattle’s annual Pride Parade is back for its 48th annual day of festivities. Kicking things off at 11 am at 4th Ave & Pine, the parade will travel down the avenue with over 200 participating groups and half a million attendees. You can expect live entertainment throughout (though specific performers have yet to be announced) and a beer garden at the end of the parade on Denny Way & Broad Street. Lastly, you can purchase tickets for ADA Priority Seating or Grandstand Seating here if you need ‘em.

Enjoy a night of live comedy at The Queer Agenda Saturday, June 11

Singles, this one’s for you. Brought to you by the folks who produced "Written In The Stars: a queer astrology based matchmaking comedy show," The Queer Agenda is a live dating comedy show featuring five locals who are looking for love. Ideally some hopeful queers will find romance on stage, but if not, laughs, at least, are basically guaranteed.

Thrillist TV Wine and Cheeseburger Wine and Cheeseburger: Harley and Lara Pair Falafel with Wine

Get all dressed up for Queer Prom at Century Ballroom Saturday, June 11

Prom night was a mixed bag in high school (read: nightmare) but Century Ballroom’s Pride edition is your chance to get it right. For this year’s Queer Prom, get dressed up, bring a date (or find one there), and enjoy the show, which features the likes of Miss Indigo Blue, Bobby Higley, Celia Lipshutz, and Pu$$y Willow. Doors are at 7 pm, showtime is at 8 pm, and the late night dance party starts at 10:30 pm.

Photo by Jonathan Wiggs, courtesy of White Center Pride Street Festival

Attend White Center’s Pride Street Festival Saturday, June 11

For a kid- and pet-friendly Pride event this month, head to White Center. The neighborhood’s annual Pride Street Festival, which is free to attend, will have 50 vendors to shop and eat at this year, plus six “beverage gardens” for the adults and a Balloon Chain art installation for all to enjoy.

Catch a queer double feature at The Beacon Cinema Saturday, June 11

Calling all cinephiles: The Beacon Cinema’s Pride event this month features a double dose of queer film, starting with Shortbus at 3 pm and followed by Shakedown at 5:15 pm. Stick around after the viewing for a Queer Prom event hosted at West Hall, which is doubling as a fundraiser for What the Funk?! An All BIPOC Burlesque Festival.

Learn about Seattle’s queer history via bike Sunday, June 12

Seattle is steeped in LGBTQ history, and what better way to learn about it than via bike? Led by historian Bob Svercl, this organized ride will take you back in time to historical moments and locations throughout the city. A $35 ticket also gets you a promo code for two free tickets to the Museum of Pop Culture, valid through Labor Day.

Get another dose of comedy at Model Minority: Pride Edition Tuesday, June 14

Featuring a full lineup of queer Asian comedians, this Pride-themed edition of the recurring Model Minority comedy show is, as always, produced by Stephanie Nam and hosted at The Royal Room in Columbia City. Tickets are sold on a sliding scale from $20 - $50.

Put your dancing shoes on for OutDancing Every third Friday

The proper way to celebrate Pride Month is, of course, with a little dancing. At Century Ballroom, join the monthly OutDancing group for an evening of social dance hosted by owner Hallie Kuperman. Styles range from salsa, swing, and waltz to tango, disco, country, and more.

Photo by Mila Skyy

Attend a drag show featuring some iconic queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race Saturday, June 25 - Sunday, June 26

It’s not Pride without a generous serving of drag. For a Saturday night show featuring Keri Hilson and RuPaul queens like Symone, Joey Jay, Thorgy Thor, and Mayhem Miller (to name a few), head to Rhein Haus (who, by the way, is also throwing a Sunday Funday show hosted by Anita Spritzer). Just make sure to buy your tickets beforehand—some events, like Saturday’s drag brunch, are already sold out.

Tap into your “summa time aesthetic” at Taking B(l)ack Pride Saturday, June 25

Taking B(l)ack Pride officially launched a Pride event just two years ago in 2020, but they’ve already made an indelible mark on the Seattle queer scene. This year, the name of the game is Seachella: a celebration of the “unique, eclectic, artistic, vibrant, summa time aesthetic of the Black & brown trans & queer community.” Show up for performances by the likes of Miss Mojo, Saturn Risin9, Star Amerasu, and more.

Visit “Safety in Numbers” at MadArt Ongoing throughout June

“Safety in Numbers” is a statement on the power of anonymity within society, presented by local artist Molly Vaughan. Open through July 2, the show is best seen during one of Vaughan’s performances, where participants all receive an identical haircut and thus become “clones”. Visit for an important lesson in trans-allyship and “the potency of hair to act as a vehicle for social justice.”

Photo by Mila Skyy

Go on a Pride-themed Bar Crawl and support The Trevor Project Saturday, June 18

Bottoms up for a good cause. This month, skip your regular haunt for a night and join this Pride-themed Bar Crawl, with a portion of the proceeds going to suicide prevention non-profit The Trevor Project. Festivities start at 4 pm at Cowgirls Inc in Pioneer Square.

Take a queer history-themed tour of Pioneer Square Every Wednesday night

Pioneer Square is one of the most historic neighborhoods in Seattle, and it should come as no surprise that said history is decidedly gay. To learn more about how the city became “a queer cultural Mecca,” sign up for a Queer Underground Tour hosted by local experts Beneath The Streets. Tickets cost $27 and groups are capped at 25 guests.

Drink some beer at Stoup Brewing to support local LGBTQ organizations Every Wednesday

Stoup Brewing has always supported LGBTQ organizations during Pride, but this year they’re mixing it up a little by partnering with a different group each week. For you, that means every Wednesday is a chance to drink a delicious brew and support a new queer-focused organization. First up? The Lavender Rights Project, a legal and social aid service dedicated to elevating the Black intersex and gender diverse community.

Enjoy some “kinky queer cabaret” at The Factory Luxe Wednesday, June 22

Tucked inside the historic Rainier Brewery, The Factory Luxe is a unique location with an equally unique event calendar. Case in point? Munch, a variety show with “kinky queer cabaret”, hosted by local standup comic Bobby Higley, and featuring audience members’ own “sexual experiences and proclivities” (you’ve been warned).

Support the Lavender Rights Project at this Black Trans Comedy Showcase Wednesday, June 22

For an evening that’s all about “joy, comedy, clapping back, and Blackness,” head to the Black Trans Comedy Showcase, presented by the Lavender Rights Project and hosted by Seattle-based drag queen Moltyn Decadence. Comics Mx. Dahlia Belle, Mitch Mitchell, and Chocolate the Entertainer complete the lineup, and, most importantly, all ticket sales and donations will benefit the non-profit’s continued work toward Black trans liberation.

Photo by Pachos Cocas, courtesy of PrideFest Seattle

Attend the 16th annual PrideFest at Seattle Center and in Capitol Hill Saturday, June 25 - Sunday, June 26

One of the largest Pride events of the season, PrideFest at Seattle Center is the perfect way to celebrate post-parade, with three stages, hundreds of performances, and lots of food, booze, and beer gardens. Oh, and it’s 100% free. Also under the PrideFest umbrella is PrideFest Capitol Hill, another free, all-ages event with activities in Cal Anderson Park, Bobby Morris Playfield, the Capitol Hill Station Plaza, and all along Broadway from Roy Street to Pine.

Sing your heart out at the Totally GAY! Singalong Thursday, June 23

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Totally GAY! Singalong, hosted by Jason A. Miller and featuring two hours’ worth of the gayest, campiest, most dramatic tunes you can think of. Tickets cost $16, all videos will be subtitled, and you can expect both Broadway and not-Broadway hits.

Photo by Mila Skyy

Relive the best of Y2K (ahem, Y2GAY) at this dance party and drag competition Friday, June 24

Now that all of your clothes from the early 2000s are cool again, why not dig them out of your storage unit and get dolled up for a night of dancing and drag? Hosted at Neumos by Jane Dont, Y2GAY is poised to be the perfect storm of late ‘90s nostalgia and modern day queer vibes. Oh, and a ticket will only set you back 10 bucks.

Celebrate Pride at the oldest lesbian bar on the west coast Friday, June 24 - Sunday, June 26

Wildrose has been around since 1984, meaning they know a thing or two about Pride. This year, stop by their annual weekend-long party, hosted in collaboration with Kendall’s DJ & Event and featuring lots of special guests, performers, and DJs, like KEXP’s own Supreme La Rock. A full weekend pass will also grant you access to their special, yet-to-be-seen Rose Garden, a partially covered private space that comes with its very own bartender.