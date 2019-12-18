Seattle New Year's Plans You'll Actually Enjoy

Can you believe 2020 is almost here? Soon enough, Baby Yoda memes and Tony Stark's oh so tragic (and predictable!) death* will be forgotten like your resolutions to eat healthier and spend more time travelling. But that doesn't mean you have to let the decade end without an unforgettable night out. In the spirit of having a good time, we've rounded up some can't-miss ways -- from massive dance parties to quiet evenings in charming wine bars -- to ring in the new year. Plus a few things that'll help get next year off to a great start.
Ring in the new year… with science
New Year's Eve
Pacific Science Center
Sure, nearby MoPOP is hosting what might be Seattle's biggest New Year's Eve bash, and so is Chihuly Garden & Glass, and it doesn't cost anything to wander around Seattle Center and watch the fireworks, but for our money the Science Center's Roaring '20s-themed party under its famed arches, with DJs from KEXP and access to the exhibits you loved as a kid is the way to start your year.
Cost: $125 gets you in. VIP is more than twice as much but includes an open bar.
Have an EDM new year
New Year's Eve
WaMu Theater
Headlined by dance music superstars like Madeon, Adventure Club, and a duo that, ironically, is named after the absolutely worst kind of party (Knife Party), Resolution promises to turn the massive WaMu Theater into "a shining world of glitz, gears, and gold" with multiple stages of seriously good DJs.
Cost: Starting at $99
Hit a hip hop and lobster party… for real!
New Year's Eve
San Juan Seltzery
Ethan Stowell's been hosting hip hop lobster parties at one of his restaurants on special occasions, but for NYE he's moving things to his SODO seltzer bar/restaurant, where everyone will get a whole Maine lobster and the DJ'll be spinning old school jams until 2020.
Cost: $65. Reservations can be made at 5:30pm or 8:30pm by calling the Seltzery.
Celebrate New Year's Osaka style
New Year's Eve
Adana
Adana chef Shota Nakajima is opening a new restaurant, Taku, next year, and he's giving people a sneak peak -- with some help from some of the city's best Japanese chefs -- at his One Night In Osaka party, where there will be drink specials (Haku vodka, Roku gin, Toki whiskey, Kirin beer), music, and surprise entertainment.
Cost: $167 gets you 4 drinks & 6 food tickets. Make reservations online.
Party like it's 1919
New Year's Eve
Smith Tower
Back in the '20s, Seattle's Smith Tower was the tallest building west, and back in 2016, it opened one of the city's best speakeasies, so hosting a Roaring '20s 2.0 party for New Year's is the obvious (but still pretty awesome) move. Tickets include dinner, a champagne toast, photo booth, and music by DJ Vodka Twist.
Cost: Tickets start at $250. Reserve online.
Ring in 2020 at home. Just not yours.
New Year's Eve
Bottlehouse
Inside an old house in Madrona, Bottlehouse is one of the most charming places to spend pretty much any evening, but is a particularly good choice if you'd prefer a little quiet (as well as drink specials & hersey kisses) on what is often a rowdy night.
Cost: $20 gets you in & a holiday cocktail. Tickets here.
Attend the most extravagant party of the year
New Year's Eve
Canlis
Seattle's famed fine dining destination is known for throwing over-the-top NYE parties and this year's no exception. They asked conceptual artist and "legendary party animal" GERONIMO to create a giant immersive art piece where guests (all of whom they're asking to wear white) will dance, drink, and dine on an inevitably decadent array of dishes.
Cost: Tickets start at $345 and can be purchased online
Have too much champagne? Cure your hangover with all-you-can-eat pancakes.
New Year's Day
W Bellevue
The morning after a night of parties -- including their own NYE bash -- calls for a brunch featuring endless pancakes, bacon, eggs & more, plus one complimentary mimosa at the W's Living Room Bar. And if that's not enough, there are additional drink specials all day.
Cost: $45. Get tickets here.
Prove you're serious about that resolution to get fit in 2020
New Year's Day
Magnuson Park
Spend the first day of January on a 5k run on the shore of Lake Washington. And then take a "polar plunge" into the incredibly cold waters of said lake. For charity. Or skip the swim and post up the beer garden in the brand new t-shirt you get for signing-up.
Cost: $40. Register here.
*Yes, Avengers: End Game came out this year! No, we can't believe it either.
Sign up here for our daily Seattle email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.