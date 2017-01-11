Every Outdoor Movie in the Seattle Area This Summer, Now in One Calendar

Events

As if Seattle summers weren’t great enough, now there’s this: our list of 97(!) outdoor movies screening in (and around) Seattle this summer, from a whole bunch of organizers spread out across the city, all put into a handy 2015 master calendar that amazingly sorts every single one by date. You’re welcome!

Universal Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Jul 7 Tue

Penguins of Madagascar Amenities: TBD pre-movie activities

Hidden Valley Park

Penguins of Madagascar Hidden Valley Park Amenities: TBD pre-movie activities

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 8 Wed

The Goonies Amenities: Live acts, movie trivia, food trucks

Marymoor Park

The Goonies Marymoor Park Amenities: Live acts, movie trivia, food trucks

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Thu

Back to the Future Amenities: Live entertainment, trivia, food trucks

Magnuson Park

Back to the Future Magnuson Park Amenities: Live entertainment, trivia, food trucks

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Thu

Office Space Amenities: Beer and food for purchase

Red Hook Brewery, Woodinville

Office Space Red Hook Brewery, Woodinville Amenities: Beer and food for purchase

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Fri

Elf Amenities: Beer, trivia, and food trucks

Fremont Studios

Elf Fremont Studios Amenities: Beer, trivia, and food trucks

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

Maleficent Amenities: Many restaurants nearby

Carillon Point

Maleficent Carillon Point Amenities: Many restaurants nearby

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

Paddington Amenities: Free popcorn

Lions Centennial Park, Marysville

Paddington Lions Centennial Park, Marysville Amenities: Free popcorn

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 14 Tue

How to Train Your Dragon Amenities: TBD pre-movie activities

Hidden Valley Park

How to Train Your Dragon Hidden Valley Park Amenities: TBD pre-movie activities

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 15 Wed

Dirty Dancing Amenities: Live acts, movie trivia, food trucks

Marymoor Park

Dirty Dancing Marymoor Park Amenities: Live acts, movie trivia, food trucks

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Thu

Crazy, Stupid, Love. Amenities: Live entertainment, trivia, food trucks

Magnuson Park

Crazy, Stupid, Love. Magnuson Park Amenities: Live entertainment, trivia, food trucks

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Thu

Spaceballs Amenities: Beer and food for purchase, the Swartz

Red Hook Brewery, Woodinville

Spaceballs Red Hook Brewery, Woodinville Amenities: Beer and food for purchase, the Swartz

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Sat

Strange Magic Amenities: Free popcorn

Lions Centennial Park, Marysville

Strange Magic Lions Centennial Park, Marysville Amenities: Free popcorn

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Sat

Talladega Nights Amenities: Live music, movie party, and commemorative poster

Fremont Studios

Talladega Nights Fremont Studios Amenities: Live music, movie party, and commemorative poster

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Sat

Zoolander Amenities: Variety acts, raffles, concession stand

West Seattle

Zoolander West Seattle Amenities: Variety acts, raffles, concession stand

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 21 Tue

Raiders of the Lost Ark Amenities: Live acts, movie trivia, food trucks

Marymoor Park

Raiders of the Lost Ark Marymoor Park Amenities: Live acts, movie trivia, food trucks

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 21 Tue

The Book of Life Amenities: TBD pre-movie activities

Hidden Valley Park

The Book of Life Hidden Valley Park Amenities: TBD pre-movie activities

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 23 Thu

Big Hero 6 Amenities: Live entertainment, trivia, food trucks

Magnuson Park

Big Hero 6 Magnuson Park Amenities: Live entertainment, trivia, food trucks

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 23 Thu

Dazed and Confused Amenities: Beer and food for purchase

Red Hook Brewery, Woodinville

Dazed and Confused Red Hook Brewery, Woodinville Amenities: Beer and food for purchase

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 24 Fri

Predator Amenities: Beer, trivia, and food trucks

Fremont Studios

Predator Fremont Studios Amenities: Beer, trivia, and food trucks

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 24 Fri

Big Hero 6 Amenities: Pre-movie entertainment, snack bar

Thornton A. Sullivan Park, Everett

Big Hero 6 Thornton A. Sullivan Park, Everett Amenities: Pre-movie entertainment, snack bar

Add
Paramount Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Sat

Despicable Me 2 Amenities: Free popcorn

Lions Centennial Park, Marysville

Despicable Me 2 Lions Centennial Park, Marysville Amenities: Free popcorn

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Sat

The Goonies Amenities: Hey you guys!!!... there will be food carts.

Seattle Center

The Goonies Seattle Center Amenities: Hey you guys!!!... there will be food carts.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Sat

Monty Python & the Holy Grail Amenities: Beer, trivia, and food trucks

Fremont Studios

Monty Python & the Holy Grail Fremont Studios Amenities: Beer, trivia, and food trucks

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Sat

Singles Amenities: Variety acts, raffles, concession stand

West Seattle

Singles West Seattle Amenities: Variety acts, raffles, concession stand

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Sat

Big Hero 6 Amenities: Many restaurants nearby

Carillon Point

Big Hero 6 Carillon Point Amenities: Many restaurants nearby

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Sat

The Book of Life Amenities: BYO picnic, live music, food vendors, games for the kids

Wright Park, Tacoma

The Book of Life Wright Park, Tacoma Amenities: BYO picnic, live music, food vendors, games for the kids

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 28 Tue

The Boxtrolls Amenities: TBD pre-movie activities

Hidden Valley Park

The Boxtrolls Hidden Valley Park Amenities: TBD pre-movie activities

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 29 Wed

Big Hero 6 Amenities: Live acts, movie trivia, food trucks

Marymoor Park

Big Hero 6 Marymoor Park Amenities: Live acts, movie trivia, food trucks

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 30 Thu

Zoolander Amenities: Live entertainment, trivia, food trucks

Magnuson Park

Zoolander Magnuson Park Amenities: Live entertainment, trivia, food trucks

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 30 Thu

Dumb and Dumber Amenities: Beer and food for purchase

Red Hook Brewery, Woodinville

Dumb and Dumber Red Hook Brewery, Woodinville Amenities: Beer and food for purchase

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 31 Fri

Frozen Amenities: Pre-movie entertainment, snack bar

Thornton A. Sullivan Park, Everett

Frozen Thornton A. Sullivan Park, Everett Amenities: Pre-movie entertainment, snack bar

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 31 Fri

How to Train Your Dragon Amenities: Refreshment stand

Frances Anderson Center Playfield, Edmonds

How to Train Your Dragon Frances Anderson Center Playfield, Edmonds Amenities: Refreshment stand

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 31 Fri

Big Hero 6 Amenities: Po'okela Street Band, concession stand

Lea Hill Park, Auburn

Big Hero 6 Lea Hill Park, Auburn Amenities: Po'okela Street Band, concession stand

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 31 Fri

Clips Beer and Film Tour Amenities: Beer, BYO picnic, food vendors, dogs allowed

Gas Works Park

Clips Beer and Film Tour Gas Works Park Amenities: Beer, BYO picnic, food vendors, dogs allowed

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 31 Fri

Dolphin Tale 2 Amenities: BYO picnic, live music, food vendors, games for the kids

Kandle Park, Tacoma

Dolphin Tale 2 Kandle Park, Tacoma Amenities: BYO picnic, live music, food vendors, games for the kids

Add
Warner Bros.

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Sat

Selma Amenities: BYO picnic, nearby restaurants, and food carts

Seattle Center

Selma Seattle Center Amenities: BYO picnic, nearby restaurants, and food carts

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Sat

Raising Arizona Amenities: Variety acts, raffles, concession stand

West Seattle

Raising Arizona West Seattle Amenities: Variety acts, raffles, concession stand

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Sat

Old School (21+) Amenities: Parking kegger movie party, live music, and commemorative poster

Fremont Studios

Old School (21+) Fremont Studios Amenities: Parking kegger movie party, live music, and commemorative poster

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Sat

The Boxtrolls Amenities: Free popcorn

Lions Centennial Park, Marysville

The Boxtrolls Lions Centennial Park, Marysville Amenities: Free popcorn

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Sat

The Great Gatsby Amenities: Swing music, soda sampling, nearby cafe

Lake Union Park

The Great Gatsby Lake Union Park Amenities: Swing music, soda sampling, nearby cafe

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 4 Tue

Dolphin Tale 2 Amenities: TBD pre-movie activities

Hidden Valley Park

Dolphin Tale 2 Hidden Valley Park Amenities: TBD pre-movie activities

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 6 Thu

10 Things I Hate About You Amenities: Live entertainment, trivia, food trucks

Magnuson Park

10 Things I Hate About You Magnuson Park Amenities: Live entertainment, trivia, food trucks

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 6 Thu

Big Hero 6 Amenities: Free family activities

Crossroads Park, Bellevue

Big Hero 6 Crossroads Park, Bellevue Amenities: Free family activities

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 6 Thu

We’re the Millers Amenities: Beer and food for purchase

Red Hook Brewery, Woodinville

We’re the Millers Red Hook Brewery, Woodinville Amenities: Beer and food for purchase

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 7 Fri

Maleficent Amenities: Pre-movie entertainment, snack bar

Thornton A. Sullivan Park, Everett

Maleficent Thornton A. Sullivan Park, Everett Amenities: Pre-movie entertainment, snack bar

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 7 Fri

South Park + Team America (21+) Amenities: Beer, trivia, and food trucks

Fremont Studios

South Park + Team America (21+) Fremont Studios Amenities: Beer, trivia, and food trucks

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 7 Fri

The Princess Bride Amenities: Concession stand, lawn chair rental

Cal Anderson Park

The Princess Bride Cal Anderson Park Amenities: Concession stand, lawn chair rental

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 7 Fri

Array Amenities: Band, concession stand, inflatable rides, art projects

Sunset Park, Auburn

Array Sunset Park, Auburn Amenities: Band, concession stand, inflatable rides, art projects

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 7 Fri

Maleficent Amenities: Concession stand

Skyway Outdoor Cinema

Maleficent Skyway Outdoor Cinema Amenities: Concession stand

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 7 Fri

The Truman Show Amenities: Refreshment stand

Frances Anderson Center Playfield, Edmonds

The Truman Show Frances Anderson Center Playfield, Edmonds Amenities: Refreshment stand

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 8 Sat

Back to the Future Amenities: BYO picnic, nearby restaurants, and food carts

Seattle Center

Back to the Future Seattle Center Amenities: BYO picnic, nearby restaurants, and food carts

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 8 Sat

Jurassic Park Amenities: Many restaurants nearby

Carillon Point

Jurassic Park Carillon Point Amenities: Many restaurants nearby

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 8 Sat

Anchorman (21+ Amenities: Live performance by DJ Ron Burgundy

Fremont Studios

Anchorman (21+ Fremont Studios Amenities: Live performance by DJ Ron Burgundy

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 8 Sat

Big Hero 6 Amenities: Variety acts, raffles, concession stand

West Seattle

Big Hero 6 West Seattle Amenities: Variety acts, raffles, concession stand

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 8 Sat

Into the Woods Amenities: N/A

Bell Street Park

Into the Woods Bell Street Park Amenities: N/A

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 8 Sat

Into the Woods Amenities: Free popcorn

Lions Centennial Park, Marysville

Into the Woods Lions Centennial Park, Marysville Amenities: Free popcorn

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 11 Tue

Annie Amenities: TBD pre-movie activities

Hidden Valley Park

Annie Hidden Valley Park Amenities: TBD pre-movie activities

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 12 Wed

Grease Amenities: Live acts, movie trivia, food trucks

Marymoor Park

Grease Marymoor Park Amenities: Live acts, movie trivia, food trucks

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 13 Thu

UP Amenities: Live entertainment, trivia, food trucks

Magnuson Park

UP Magnuson Park Amenities: Live entertainment, trivia, food trucks

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 13 Thu

Maleficent Amenities: Free family activities

Crossroads Park, Bellevue

Maleficent Crossroads Park, Bellevue Amenities: Free family activities

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 13 Thu

Jurassic Park Amenities: Beer and food for purchase

Red Hook Brewery, Woodinville

Jurassic Park Red Hook Brewery, Woodinville Amenities: Beer and food for purchase

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 14 Fri

Paddington Amenities: Pre-movie entertainment, snack bar

Thornton A. Sullivan Park, Everett

Paddington Thornton A. Sullivan Park, Everett Amenities: Pre-movie entertainment, snack bar

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 14 Fri

Ghostbusters Amenities: Concession stand, dogs & cats living together... mass hysteria!

Skyway Outdoor Cinema

Ghostbusters Skyway Outdoor Cinema Amenities: Concession stand, dogs & cats living together... mass hysteria!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 14 Fri

Planes: Fire & Rescue Amenities: Band, concession stand, inflatable ride, child ID kits

Auburn, Les Gove Park

Planes: Fire & Rescue Auburn, Les Gove Park Amenities: Band, concession stand, inflatable ride, child ID kits

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 14 Fri

Adventures in Babysitting Amenities: Concession stand, lawn chair rental

Cal Anderson Park

Adventures in Babysitting Cal Anderson Park Amenities: Concession stand, lawn chair rental

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 14 Fri

Finding Nemo Amenities: Free popcorn, dogs allowed

Shilshole Bay Marina

Finding Nemo Shilshole Bay Marina Amenities: Free popcorn, dogs allowed

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 14 Fri

Big Hero 6 Amenities: BYO picnic, live music, food vendors, games for the kids

Stewart Heights Park, Tacoma

Big Hero 6 Stewart Heights Park, Tacoma Amenities: BYO picnic, live music, food vendors, games for the kids

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 15 Sat

Ghostbusters Amenities: Beer, trivia, and food trucks  

Fremont Studios

Ghostbusters Fremont Studios Amenities: Beer, trivia, and food trucks  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 15 Sat

101 Dalmatians Amenities: N/A

Bell Street Park

101 Dalmatians Bell Street Park Amenities: N/A

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 15 Sat

Guardians of the Galaxy Amenities: Variety acts, raffles, concession stand

West Seattle

Guardians of the Galaxy West Seattle Amenities: Variety acts, raffles, concession stand

Add
Walt Disney Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Aug 15 Sat

Guardians of the Galaxy Amenities: BYO picnic, nearby restaurants, and food carts

Seattle Center

Guardians of the Galaxy Seattle Center Amenities: BYO picnic, nearby restaurants, and food carts

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 18 Tue

Hundred Foot Journey Amenities: TBD pre-movie activities

Hidden Valley Park

Hundred Foot Journey Hidden Valley Park Amenities: TBD pre-movie activities

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 19 Wed

Tangled Amenities: Live acts, movie trivia, food trucks

Marymoor Park

Tangled Marymoor Park Amenities: Live acts, movie trivia, food trucks

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 20 Thu

Lone Survivor Amenities: Beer and food for purchase

Red Hook Brewery, Woodinville

Lone Survivor Red Hook Brewery, Woodinville Amenities: Beer and food for purchase

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 20 Thu

Guardians of the Galaxy Amenities: Live entertainment, trivia, food trucks

Magnuson Park

Guardians of the Galaxy Magnuson Park Amenities: Live entertainment, trivia, food trucks

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 20 Thu

Alexander’s Terrible Horrible No Good Very Bad Day Amenities: Free family activities

Crossroads Park, Bellevue

Alexander’s Terrible Horrible No Good Very Bad Day Crossroads Park, Bellevue Amenities: Free family activities

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 21 Fri

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl Amenities: Free popcorn, dogs allowed

Shilshole Bay Marina

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl Shilshole Bay Marina Amenities: Free popcorn, dogs allowed

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 21 Fri

Edward Scissorhands Amenities: Concession stand, lawn chair rental

Cal Anderson Park

Edward Scissorhands Cal Anderson Park Amenities: Concession stand, lawn chair rental

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 21 Fri

Big Hero 6 Amenities: N/A

Cascade Playground

Big Hero 6 Cascade Playground Amenities: N/A

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 21 Fri

Guardians of the Galaxy Amenities: Concession stand

Skyway Outdoor Cinema

Guardians of the Galaxy Skyway Outdoor Cinema Amenities: Concession stand

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 21 Fri

Penguins of Madagascar Amenities: BYO picnic, live music, food vendors, games for the kids

Norpoint Park, Tacoma

Penguins of Madagascar Norpoint Park, Tacoma Amenities: BYO picnic, live music, food vendors, games for the kids

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 21 Fri

Cinderella Amenities: Pre-movie entertainment, snack bar

Thornton A. Sullivan Park, Everett

Cinderella Thornton A. Sullivan Park, Everett Amenities: Pre-movie entertainment, snack bar

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 22 Sat

Into the Woods Amenities: BYO picnic, nearby restaurants, and food carts

Seattle Center

Into the Woods Seattle Center Amenities: BYO picnic, nearby restaurants, and food carts

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 22 Sat

The Big Lebowski (21+) Amenities: Live music, commemorative poster

Fremont Studios

The Big Lebowski (21+) Fremont Studios Amenities: Live music, commemorative poster

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 22 Sat

Rocky Horror Picture Show Amenities: Variety acts, raffles, concession stand

West Seattle

Rocky Horror Picture Show West Seattle Amenities: Variety acts, raffles, concession stand

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 22 Sat

Guardians of the Galaxy Amenities: Many restaurants nearby

Carillon Point

Guardians of the Galaxy Carillon Point Amenities: Many restaurants nearby

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 25 Tue

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb Amenities: TBD pre-movie activities

Hidden Valley Park

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb Hidden Valley Park Amenities: TBD pre-movie activities

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 26 Wed

Guardians of the Galaxy Amenities: Live acts, movie trivia, food trucks

Marymoor Park

Guardians of the Galaxy Marymoor Park Amenities: Live acts, movie trivia, food trucks

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 27 Thu

The Princess Bride Amenities: Live entertainment, trivia, food trucks

Magnuson Park

The Princess Bride Magnuson Park Amenities: Live entertainment, trivia, food trucks

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 27 Thu

Cinderella Amenities: Free family activities

Crossroads Park, Bellevue

Cinderella Crossroads Park, Bellevue Amenities: Free family activities

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 27 Thu

The Lego Movie Amenities: There is beer and food for purchase, and presumably, everything is awesome!

Red Hook Brewery, Woodinville

The Lego Movie Red Hook Brewery, Woodinville Amenities: There is beer and food for purchase, and presumably, everything is awesome!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 28 Fri

The NeverEnding Story Amenities: Concession stand, lawn chair rental

Cal Anderson Park

The NeverEnding Story Cal Anderson Park Amenities: Concession stand, lawn chair rental

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 28 Fri

Paddington Amenities: N/A

Cascade Playground

Paddington Cascade Playground Amenities: N/A

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 28 Fri

Big Hero 6 Amenities: Concession stand

Skyway Outdoor Cinema

Big Hero 6 Skyway Outdoor Cinema Amenities: Concession stand

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 29 Sat

The Lego Movie Amenities: Beer, trivia, and food trucks  

Fremont Studios

The Lego Movie Fremont Studios Amenities: Beer, trivia, and food trucks  

Add

Paramount Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Sep 4 Fri

Grease Amenities: N/A

Cascade Playground

Grease Cascade Playground Amenities: N/A

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 11 Fri

Annie Amenities: N/A

Cascade Playground

Annie Cascade Playground Amenities: N/A

Add

