Every Outdoor Movie in the Seattle Area This Summer, Now in One Calendar

As if Seattle summers weren’t great enough, now there’s this: our list of 97(!) outdoor movies screening in (and around) Seattle this summer, from a whole bunch of organizers spread out across the city, all put into a handy 2015 master calendar that amazingly sorts every single one by date. You’re welcome!
Date
Event
Location
Jul 7 Tue
Penguins of Madagascar Amenities: TBD pre-movie activities
Hidden Valley Park
Penguins of Madagascar Hidden Valley Park Amenities: TBD pre-movie activities
Date
Event
Location
Jul 8 Wed
The Goonies Amenities: Live acts, movie trivia, food trucks
Marymoor Park
The Goonies Marymoor Park Amenities: Live acts, movie trivia, food trucks
Date
Event
Location
Jul 9 Thu
Back to the Future Amenities: Live entertainment, trivia, food trucks
Magnuson Park
Back to the Future Magnuson Park Amenities: Live entertainment, trivia, food trucks
Date
Event
Location
Jul 9 Thu
Office Space Amenities: Beer and food for purchase
Red Hook Brewery, Woodinville
Office Space Red Hook Brewery, Woodinville Amenities: Beer and food for purchase
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Sat
Maleficent Amenities: Many restaurants nearby
Carillon Point
Maleficent Carillon Point Amenities: Many restaurants nearby
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Sat
Paddington Amenities: Free popcorn
Lions Centennial Park, Marysville
Paddington Lions Centennial Park, Marysville Amenities: Free popcorn
Date
Event
Location
Jul 14 Tue
How to Train Your Dragon Amenities: TBD pre-movie activities
Hidden Valley Park
How to Train Your Dragon Hidden Valley Park Amenities: TBD pre-movie activities
Date
Event
Location
Jul 15 Wed
Dirty Dancing Amenities: Live acts, movie trivia, food trucks
Marymoor Park
Dirty Dancing Marymoor Park Amenities: Live acts, movie trivia, food trucks
Date
Event
Location
Jul 16 Thu
Crazy, Stupid, Love. Amenities: Live entertainment, trivia, food trucks
Magnuson Park
Crazy, Stupid, Love. Magnuson Park Amenities: Live entertainment, trivia, food trucks
Date
Event
Location
Jul 16 Thu
Spaceballs Amenities: Beer and food for purchase, the Swartz
Red Hook Brewery, Woodinville
Spaceballs Red Hook Brewery, Woodinville Amenities: Beer and food for purchase, the Swartz
Date
Event
Location
Jul 18 Sat
Strange Magic Amenities: Free popcorn
Lions Centennial Park, Marysville
Strange Magic Lions Centennial Park, Marysville Amenities: Free popcorn
Date
Event
Location
Jul 18 Sat
Talladega Nights Amenities: Live music, movie party, and commemorative poster
Fremont Studios
Talladega Nights Fremont Studios Amenities: Live music, movie party, and commemorative poster
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 21 Tue
Raiders of the Lost Ark Amenities: Live acts, movie trivia, food trucks
Marymoor Park
Raiders of the Lost Ark Marymoor Park Amenities: Live acts, movie trivia, food trucks
Date
Event
Location
Jul 21 Tue
The Book of Life Amenities: TBD pre-movie activities
Hidden Valley Park
The Book of Life Hidden Valley Park Amenities: TBD pre-movie activities
Date
Event
Location
Jul 23 Thu
Big Hero 6 Amenities: Live entertainment, trivia, food trucks
Magnuson Park
Big Hero 6 Magnuson Park Amenities: Live entertainment, trivia, food trucks
Date
Event
Location
Jul 23 Thu
Dazed and Confused Amenities: Beer and food for purchase
Red Hook Brewery, Woodinville
Dazed and Confused Red Hook Brewery, Woodinville Amenities: Beer and food for purchase
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 24 Fri
Big Hero 6 Amenities: Pre-movie entertainment, snack bar
Thornton A. Sullivan Park, Everett
Big Hero 6 Thornton A. Sullivan Park, Everett Amenities: Pre-movie entertainment, snack bar
Date
Event
Location
Jul 25 Sat
Despicable Me 2 Amenities: Free popcorn
Lions Centennial Park, Marysville
Despicable Me 2 Lions Centennial Park, Marysville Amenities: Free popcorn
Date
Event
Location
Jul 25 Sat
The Goonies Amenities: Hey you guys!!!... there will be food carts.
Seattle Center
The Goonies Seattle Center Amenities: Hey you guys!!!... there will be food carts.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 25 Sat
Monty Python & the Holy Grail Amenities: Beer, trivia, and food trucks
Fremont Studios
Monty Python & the Holy Grail Fremont Studios Amenities: Beer, trivia, and food trucks
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 25 Sat
Big Hero 6 Amenities: Many restaurants nearby
Carillon Point
Big Hero 6 Carillon Point Amenities: Many restaurants nearby
Date
Event
Location
Jul 25 Sat
The Book of Life Amenities: BYO picnic, live music, food vendors, games for the kids
Wright Park, Tacoma
The Book of Life Wright Park, Tacoma Amenities: BYO picnic, live music, food vendors, games for the kids
Date
Event
Location
Jul 28 Tue
The Boxtrolls Amenities: TBD pre-movie activities
Hidden Valley Park
The Boxtrolls Hidden Valley Park Amenities: TBD pre-movie activities
Date
Event
Location
Jul 29 Wed
Big Hero 6 Amenities: Live acts, movie trivia, food trucks
Marymoor Park
Big Hero 6 Marymoor Park Amenities: Live acts, movie trivia, food trucks
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 30 Thu
Dumb and Dumber Amenities: Beer and food for purchase
Red Hook Brewery, Woodinville
Dumb and Dumber Red Hook Brewery, Woodinville Amenities: Beer and food for purchase
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 31 Fri
How to Train Your Dragon Amenities: Refreshment stand
Frances Anderson Center Playfield, Edmonds
How to Train Your Dragon Frances Anderson Center Playfield, Edmonds Amenities: Refreshment stand
Date
Event
Location
Jul 31 Fri
Big Hero 6 Amenities: Po'okela Street Band, concession stand
Lea Hill Park, Auburn
Big Hero 6 Lea Hill Park, Auburn Amenities: Po'okela Street Band, concession stand
Date
Event
Location
Jul 31 Fri
Clips Beer and Film Tour Amenities: Beer, BYO picnic, food vendors, dogs allowed
Gas Works Park
Clips Beer and Film Tour Gas Works Park Amenities: Beer, BYO picnic, food vendors, dogs allowed
Date
Event
Location
Jul 31 Fri
Dolphin Tale 2 Amenities: BYO picnic, live music, food vendors, games for the kids
Kandle Park, Tacoma
Dolphin Tale 2 Kandle Park, Tacoma Amenities: BYO picnic, live music, food vendors, games for the kids
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Aug 1 Sat
Raising Arizona Amenities: Variety acts, raffles, concession stand
West Seattle
Raising Arizona West Seattle Amenities: Variety acts, raffles, concession stand
Date
Event
Location
Aug 1 Sat
Old School (21+) Amenities: Parking kegger movie party, live music, and commemorative poster
Fremont Studios
Old School (21+) Fremont Studios Amenities: Parking kegger movie party, live music, and commemorative poster
Date
Event
Location
Aug 1 Sat
The Boxtrolls Amenities: Free popcorn
Lions Centennial Park, Marysville
The Boxtrolls Lions Centennial Park, Marysville Amenities: Free popcorn
Date
Event
Location
Aug 1 Sat
The Great Gatsby Amenities: Swing music, soda sampling, nearby cafe
Lake Union Park
The Great Gatsby Lake Union Park Amenities: Swing music, soda sampling, nearby cafe
Date
Event
Location
Aug 4 Tue
Dolphin Tale 2 Amenities: TBD pre-movie activities
Hidden Valley Park
Dolphin Tale 2 Hidden Valley Park Amenities: TBD pre-movie activities
Date
Event
Location
Aug 6 Thu
10 Things I Hate About You Amenities: Live entertainment, trivia, food trucks
Magnuson Park
10 Things I Hate About You Magnuson Park Amenities: Live entertainment, trivia, food trucks
Date
Event
Location
Aug 6 Thu
Big Hero 6 Amenities: Free family activities
Crossroads Park, Bellevue
Big Hero 6 Crossroads Park, Bellevue Amenities: Free family activities
Date
Event
Location
Aug 6 Thu
We’re the Millers Amenities: Beer and food for purchase
Red Hook Brewery, Woodinville
We’re the Millers Red Hook Brewery, Woodinville Amenities: Beer and food for purchase
Date
Event
Location
Aug 7 Fri
Maleficent Amenities: Pre-movie entertainment, snack bar
Thornton A. Sullivan Park, Everett
Maleficent Thornton A. Sullivan Park, Everett Amenities: Pre-movie entertainment, snack bar
Date
Event
Location
Aug 7 Fri
South Park + Team America (21+) Amenities: Beer, trivia, and food trucks
Fremont Studios
South Park + Team America (21+) Fremont Studios Amenities: Beer, trivia, and food trucks
Date
Event
Location
Aug 7 Fri
The Princess Bride Amenities: Concession stand, lawn chair rental
Cal Anderson Park
The Princess Bride Cal Anderson Park Amenities: Concession stand, lawn chair rental
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Aug 7 Fri
Maleficent Amenities: Concession stand
Skyway Outdoor Cinema
Maleficent Skyway Outdoor Cinema Amenities: Concession stand
Date
Event
Location
Aug 7 Fri
The Truman Show Amenities: Refreshment stand
Frances Anderson Center Playfield, Edmonds
The Truman Show Frances Anderson Center Playfield, Edmonds Amenities: Refreshment stand
Date
Event
Location
Aug 8 Sat
Back to the Future Amenities: BYO picnic, nearby restaurants, and food carts
Seattle Center
Back to the Future Seattle Center Amenities: BYO picnic, nearby restaurants, and food carts
Date
Event
Location
Aug 8 Sat
Jurassic Park Amenities: Many restaurants nearby
Carillon Point
Jurassic Park Carillon Point Amenities: Many restaurants nearby
Date
Event
Location
Aug 8 Sat
Anchorman (21+ Amenities: Live performance by DJ Ron Burgundy
Fremont Studios
Anchorman (21+ Fremont Studios Amenities: Live performance by DJ Ron Burgundy
Date
Event
Location
Aug 8 Sat
Big Hero 6 Amenities: Variety acts, raffles, concession stand
West Seattle
Big Hero 6 West Seattle Amenities: Variety acts, raffles, concession stand
Date
Event
Location
Aug 8 Sat
Into the Woods Amenities: N/A
Bell Street Park
Into the Woods Bell Street Park Amenities: N/A
Date
Event
Location
Aug 8 Sat
Into the Woods Amenities: Free popcorn
Lions Centennial Park, Marysville
Into the Woods Lions Centennial Park, Marysville Amenities: Free popcorn
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Aug 13 Thu
Maleficent Amenities: Free family activities
Crossroads Park, Bellevue
Maleficent Crossroads Park, Bellevue Amenities: Free family activities
Date
Event
Location
Aug 13 Thu
Jurassic Park Amenities: Beer and food for purchase
Red Hook Brewery, Woodinville
Jurassic Park Red Hook Brewery, Woodinville Amenities: Beer and food for purchase
Date
Event
Location
Aug 14 Fri
Paddington Amenities: Pre-movie entertainment, snack bar
Thornton A. Sullivan Park, Everett
Paddington Thornton A. Sullivan Park, Everett Amenities: Pre-movie entertainment, snack bar
Date
Event
Location
Aug 14 Fri
Ghostbusters Amenities: Concession stand, dogs & cats living together... mass hysteria!
Skyway Outdoor Cinema
Ghostbusters Skyway Outdoor Cinema Amenities: Concession stand, dogs & cats living together... mass hysteria!
Date
Event
Location
Aug 14 Fri
Planes: Fire & Rescue Amenities: Band, concession stand, inflatable ride, child ID kits
Auburn, Les Gove Park
Planes: Fire & Rescue Auburn, Les Gove Park Amenities: Band, concession stand, inflatable ride, child ID kits
Date
Event
Location
Aug 14 Fri
Adventures in Babysitting Amenities: Concession stand, lawn chair rental
Cal Anderson Park
Adventures in Babysitting Cal Anderson Park Amenities: Concession stand, lawn chair rental
Date
Event
Location
Aug 14 Fri
Finding Nemo Amenities: Free popcorn, dogs allowed
Shilshole Bay Marina
Finding Nemo Shilshole Bay Marina Amenities: Free popcorn, dogs allowed
Date
Event
Location
Aug 14 Fri
Big Hero 6 Amenities: BYO picnic, live music, food vendors, games for the kids
Stewart Heights Park, Tacoma
Big Hero 6 Stewart Heights Park, Tacoma Amenities: BYO picnic, live music, food vendors, games for the kids
Date
Event
Location
Aug 15 Sat
Ghostbusters Amenities: Beer, trivia, and food trucks
Fremont Studios
Ghostbusters Fremont Studios Amenities: Beer, trivia, and food trucks
Date
Event
Location
Aug 15 Sat
101 Dalmatians Amenities: N/A
Bell Street Park
101 Dalmatians Bell Street Park Amenities: N/A
Date
Event
Location
Aug 15 Sat
Guardians of the Galaxy Amenities: Variety acts, raffles, concession stand
West Seattle
Guardians of the Galaxy West Seattle Amenities: Variety acts, raffles, concession stand
Date
Event
Location
Aug 15 Sat
Guardians of the Galaxy Amenities: BYO picnic, nearby restaurants, and food carts
Seattle Center
Guardians of the Galaxy Seattle Center Amenities: BYO picnic, nearby restaurants, and food carts
Date
Event
Location
Aug 18 Tue
Hundred Foot Journey Amenities: TBD pre-movie activities
Hidden Valley Park
Hundred Foot Journey Hidden Valley Park Amenities: TBD pre-movie activities
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Aug 20 Thu
Lone Survivor Amenities: Beer and food for purchase
Red Hook Brewery, Woodinville
Lone Survivor Red Hook Brewery, Woodinville Amenities: Beer and food for purchase
Date
Event
Location
Aug 20 Thu
Guardians of the Galaxy Amenities: Live entertainment, trivia, food trucks
Magnuson Park
Guardians of the Galaxy Magnuson Park Amenities: Live entertainment, trivia, food trucks
Date
Event
Location
Aug 20 Thu
Alexander’s Terrible Horrible No Good Very Bad Day Amenities: Free family activities
Crossroads Park, Bellevue
Alexander’s Terrible Horrible No Good Very Bad Day Crossroads Park, Bellevue Amenities: Free family activities
Date
Event
Location
Aug 21 Fri
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl Amenities: Free popcorn, dogs allowed
Shilshole Bay Marina
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl Shilshole Bay Marina Amenities: Free popcorn, dogs allowed
Date
Event
Location
Aug 21 Fri
Edward Scissorhands Amenities: Concession stand, lawn chair rental
Cal Anderson Park
Edward Scissorhands Cal Anderson Park Amenities: Concession stand, lawn chair rental
Date
Event
Location
Aug 21 Fri
Big Hero 6 Amenities: N/A
Cascade Playground
Big Hero 6 Cascade Playground Amenities: N/A
Date
Event
Location
Aug 21 Fri
Guardians of the Galaxy Amenities: Concession stand
Skyway Outdoor Cinema
Guardians of the Galaxy Skyway Outdoor Cinema Amenities: Concession stand
Date
Event
Location
Aug 21 Fri
Penguins of Madagascar Amenities: BYO picnic, live music, food vendors, games for the kids
Norpoint Park, Tacoma
Penguins of Madagascar Norpoint Park, Tacoma Amenities: BYO picnic, live music, food vendors, games for the kids
Date
Event
Location
Aug 21 Fri
Cinderella Amenities: Pre-movie entertainment, snack bar
Thornton A. Sullivan Park, Everett
Cinderella Thornton A. Sullivan Park, Everett Amenities: Pre-movie entertainment, snack bar
Date
Event
Location
Aug 22 Sat
Into the Woods Amenities: BYO picnic, nearby restaurants, and food carts
Seattle Center
Into the Woods Seattle Center Amenities: BYO picnic, nearby restaurants, and food carts
Date
Event
Location
Aug 22 Sat
The Big Lebowski (21+) Amenities: Live music, commemorative poster
Fremont Studios
The Big Lebowski (21+) Fremont Studios Amenities: Live music, commemorative poster
Date
Event
Location
Aug 22 Sat
Rocky Horror Picture Show Amenities: Variety acts, raffles, concession stand
West Seattle
Rocky Horror Picture Show West Seattle Amenities: Variety acts, raffles, concession stand
Date
Event
Location
Aug 22 Sat
Guardians of the Galaxy Amenities: Many restaurants nearby
Carillon Point
Guardians of the Galaxy Carillon Point Amenities: Many restaurants nearby
Date
Event
Location
Aug 25 Tue
Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb Amenities: TBD pre-movie activities
Hidden Valley Park
Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb Hidden Valley Park Amenities: TBD pre-movie activities
Date
Event
Location
Aug 26 Wed
Guardians of the Galaxy Amenities: Live acts, movie trivia, food trucks
Marymoor Park
Guardians of the Galaxy Marymoor Park Amenities: Live acts, movie trivia, food trucks
Date
Event
Location
Aug 27 Thu
The Princess Bride Amenities: Live entertainment, trivia, food trucks
Magnuson Park
The Princess Bride Magnuson Park Amenities: Live entertainment, trivia, food trucks
Date
Event
Location
Aug 27 Thu
Cinderella Amenities: Free family activities
Crossroads Park, Bellevue
Cinderella Crossroads Park, Bellevue Amenities: Free family activities
Date
Event
Location
Aug 27 Thu
The Lego Movie Amenities: There is beer and food for purchase, and presumably, everything is awesome!
Red Hook Brewery, Woodinville
The Lego Movie Red Hook Brewery, Woodinville Amenities: There is beer and food for purchase, and presumably, everything is awesome!
Date
Event
Location
Aug 28 Fri
The NeverEnding Story Amenities: Concession stand, lawn chair rental
Cal Anderson Park
The NeverEnding Story Cal Anderson Park Amenities: Concession stand, lawn chair rental
Date
Event
Location
Aug 28 Fri
Paddington Amenities: N/A
Cascade Playground
Paddington Cascade Playground Amenities: N/A
Date
Event
Location
Aug 28 Fri
Big Hero 6 Amenities: Concession stand
Skyway Outdoor Cinema
Big Hero 6 Skyway Outdoor Cinema Amenities: Concession stand