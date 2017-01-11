10 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Seattle This August

It’s been the hottest summer, like, ever in Seattle and you don’t have air conditioning, so you might as well get out of the house and... buy a fan, obviously. And then do all the stuff on our list of Seattle’s 10 best things to do in August, below:
Take a Seafair Cruise Departs from Lake Union Park Enjoy the city’s biggest floating party in style and take a cruise to the Seafair Logboom: expect sweet views of all the action on Lake Washington, a buffet, and more.
Salsa on Alki Beach You’re probably going to Alki anyway, so put on your dancin’ shoes and head over to West Seattle for some evening salsa lessons on the water. Tickets are $10 for beginner salsa lessons, but go up with different packages -- get them here (every Saturday, excluding the 15th).
Salsa on Alki Beach Alki Beach You’re probably going to Alki anyway, so put on your dancin’ shoes and head over to West Seattle for some evening salsa lessons on the water. Tickets are $10 for beginner salsa lessons, but go up with different packages -- get them here (every Saturday, excluding the 15th).
South Lake Union Block Party Seattle’s burgeoning SLU ‘hood is bringing its block party back for the 11th time, with a Brave Horse beer garden, a Savor SLU lunch that comes with a tote bag, and food from a slew of neighborhood spots, plus its usual burger competition and live tunes from Polyrhytmics, THEESatisfaction, etc.
South Lake Union Block Party South Lake Union Discovery Center Seattle’s burgeoning SLU ‘hood is bringing its block party back for the 11th time, with a Brave Horse beer garden, a Savor SLU lunch that comes with a tote bag, and food from a slew of neighborhood spots, plus its usual burger competition and live tunes from Polyrhytmics, THEESatisfaction, etc.
Kirkland Summerfest Finally a reason to hit the Eastside: this waterfront food/music fest includes two days of food trucks, entertainment (a cardboard boat regatta!), live music, and more.
Kirkland Summerfest Marina Park Finally a reason to hit the Eastside: this waterfront food/music fest includes two days of food trucks, entertainment (a cardboard boat regatta!), live music, and more.
Capitol Hill Garage Sale Day 2015 Cal Anderson Park One people’s trash can be your treasure thanks to an entire day of deal-finding centered around Cal Anderson Park, where spots will be designated for apartment dwellers and community members to sell their unwanted clutter. You can also visit any of the other dozens of garage sales in the Capitol Hill neighborhood happening that day.
Seattle Tattoo Expo Check out Seattle’s best tattoo artists, watch a sideshow performance, hang out in the beer garden, or even get some new ink! General admission is $20 and a three-day pass is $50 -- get your tickets here.
Seattle Tattoo Expo Seattle Center Check out Seattle’s best tattoo artists, watch a sideshow performance, hang out in the beer garden, or even get some new ink! General admission is $20 and a three-day pass is $50 -- get your tickets here.
Seattle Hempfest Washington is one of the only states where this kind of festival can legally happen, so don’t miss out on your chance to celebrate everything there is about cannabis! The best part? The three-day festival is absolutely free.
Seattle Hempfest Lower Queen Anne Washington is one of the only states where this kind of festival can legally happen, so don’t miss out on your chance to celebrate everything there is about cannabis! The best part? The three-day festival is absolutely free.
Seattle's Best Damn Happy Hour Every third Thursday, Seattle Center breaks out the giant board games, cocktails, food specials from their sweet array of vendors, a live DJ, and more at this oh-so-humbly-named shindig. And if that’s not enough they’re also giving away free Bumbershoot tickets.
Seattle's Best Damn Happy Hour Seattle Center Armory Every third Thursday, Seattle Center breaks out the giant board games, cocktails, food specials from their sweet array of vendors, a live DJ, and more at this oh-so-humbly-named shindig. And if that’s not enough they’re also giving away free Bumbershoot tickets.
Free entrance days at national parks Need an excuse for a road trip? Four national parks -- Olympic National Park, Mt. Rainier National Park, Lewis & Clark National Historical Park, and Fort Vancouver National Historic Site -- will be absolutely free for a day.
Free entrance days at national parks Various locations Need an excuse for a road trip? Four national parks -- Olympic National Park, Mt. Rainier National Park, Lewis & Clark National Historical Park, and Fort Vancouver National Historic Site -- will be absolutely free for a day.
Tomato Battle This mushy event is about as close as you’ll get to Spain’s La Tomatina without spending your entire savings on a plane ticket, so join hundreds of your closest friends for delicious food trucks, live music, and a beer garden -- topped off with the tomato fight of a lifetime. Get your tickets here.
Tomato Battle Downtown, Pyramid Alehouse This mushy event is about as close as you’ll get to Spain’s La Tomatina without spending your entire savings on a plane ticket, so join hundreds of your closest friends for delicious food trucks, live music, and a beer garden -- topped off with the tomato fight of a lifetime. Get your tickets here.