10 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Seattle This August

Courtesy of Tomato Battle

It’s been the hottest summer, like, ever in Seattle and you don’t have air conditioning, so you might as well get out of the house and... buy a fan, obviously. And then do all the stuff on our list of Seattle’s 10 best things to do in August, below:

Salsa on Alki Beach | Courtesy of Belltown Dance Studio

Aug 1 Sat

Take a Seafair Cruise Enjoy the city’s biggest floating party in style and take a cruise to the Seafair Logboom: expect sweet views of all the action on Lake Washington, a buffet, and more.

Departs from Lake Union Park

Aug 1 Sat

Salsa on Alki Beach You’re probably going to Alki anyway, so put on your dancin’ shoes and head over to West Seattle for some evening salsa lessons on the water. Tickets are $10 for beginner salsa lessons, but go up with different packages -- get them here (every Saturday, excluding the 15th).

Alki Beach

South Lake Union Block Party

Aug 7 Fri

South Lake Union Block Party Seattle’s burgeoning SLU ‘hood is bringing its block party back for the 11th time, with a Brave Horse beer garden, a Savor SLU lunch that comes with a tote bag, and food from a slew of neighborhood spots, plus its usual burger competition and live tunes from Polyrhytmics, THEESatisfaction, etc.

South Lake Union Discovery Center

Flickr/J

Aug 7 Fri

Kirkland Summerfest Finally a reason to hit the Eastside: this waterfront food/music fest includes two days of food trucks, entertainment (a cardboard boat regatta!), live music, and more.

Marina Park

Aug 9 Sun

Capitol Hill Garage Sale Day 2015 One people’s trash can be your treasure thanks to an entire day of deal-finding centered around Cal Anderson Park, where spots will be designated for apartment dwellers and community members to sell their unwanted clutter. You can also visit any of the other dozens of garage sales in the Capitol Hill neighborhood happening that day.

Cal Anderson Park

Seattle Tattoo Expo

Aug 14-16

Seattle Tattoo Expo Check out Seattle’s best tattoo artists, watch a sideshow performance, hang out in the beer garden, or even get some new ink! General admission is $20 and a three-day pass is $50 -- get your tickets here.

Seattle Center

Flickr/Chas Redmond

Aug 14 Fri

Seattle Hempfest Washington is one of the only states where this kind of festival can legally happen, so don’t miss out on your chance to celebrate everything there is about cannabis! The best part? The three-day festival is absolutely free.

Lower Queen Anne

Aug 20 Thu

Seattle's Best Damn Happy Hour Every third Thursday, Seattle Center breaks out the giant board games, cocktails, food specials from their sweet array of vendors, a live DJ, and more at this oh-so-humbly-named shindig. And if that’s not enough they’re also giving away free Bumbershoot tickets.

Seattle Center Armory

Flickr/ravas51

Aug 25 Tue

Free entrance days at national parks Need an excuse for a road trip? Four national parks -- Olympic National Park, Mt. Rainier National Park, Lewis & Clark National Historical Park, and Fort Vancouver National Historic Site -- will be absolutely free for a day.

Various locations

Courtesy of Tomato Battle

Aug 29 Sat

Tomato Battle This mushy event is about as close as you’ll get to Spain’s La Tomatina without spending your entire savings on a plane ticket, so join hundreds of your closest friends for delicious food trucks, live music, and a beer garden -- topped off with the tomato fight of a lifetime. Get your tickets here.

Downtown, Pyramid Alehouse

