10 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Seattle This August

Sat

Salsa on Alki Beach You’re probably going to Alki anyway, so put on your dancin’ shoes and head over to West Seattle for some evening salsa lessons on the water. Tickets are $10 for beginner salsa lessons, but go up with different packages -- get them here (every Saturday, excluding the 15th).

Alki Beach

