All the Best Fall Festivals in (and Around) Seattle

Thankfully, our least-favorite season is almost over (no, not summer, the Mariners’ season), and fall is almost here. And in Seattle, fall = festivals. Beer festivals, seafood festivals, music festivals, more beer festivals… so many it’s impossible to keep track. If only someone picked the 29 sweetest ones and put ‘em one handy calendar. Oh, wait...
Decibel Festival Various locations Join thousands of other electronic music lovers as they jam out to 94 performers across Seattle at this five-day multimedia art festival.
Renton Oktoberfest Downtown Renton Play traditional German games, listen to oom-pah music, and sip on a full-sized steins of your favorite beer in the Biergarten.
Kirkland Oktoberfest Downtown Kirkland This three-day, authentic, München-style biergarten has all things German: music, food, games, and of course, beer.
Steamposium Seattle Bell Harbor Put on your top hat and some retro-futuristic goggles, and spend a weekend with the best in steampunk culture, literature, and art.
East Ballard Oktoberfest Various Ballard locations This traveling Oktoberfest celebration starts at Reuben’s Brews, and follows an oom-pah band to three breweries in East Ballard where you can try specially made Oktoberfest brews and delicious bites from local food trucks.
Festa Italiana Seattle Seattle Center Celebrate Italian culture with delectable food, music, and performances. You can even make wine with a bucket of grapes and your own two feet, just like in the Old Country.
Michelmasse Festival Carnation, WA Leave behind the stresses of the 21st century and travel back in time to 1376 England. Cider pressing, puppetry, music, crafts, archery, and minstrels -- ain’t nothing like the peasant life.
Brew at the Zoo Woodland Park Zoo Tasty beer and spending time with some of nature’s most amazing creatures. What’s not to love?
Macefield Music Festival Various Ballard locations Inspired by Edith Macefield, the legendary Ballard resident who “refused to sell,” this music festival features up-and-coming artists next to national acts from all genres.
Leavenworth Oktoberfest Leavenworth, WA For the full Oktoberfest experience, there is no better place to visit than Leavenworth. Walk around the streets of this fake authentic German town where the beer steins are never empty. Fridays & Saturdays.
Trucktober Fest Marymoor Park Thirty gourmet food trucks + and 30 craft breweries with 75 beers on tap = this massive mobile eats celebration. Now that is an equation you want to be a part of.
OysterFest Port of Shelton It’s no secret that the Pacific Northwest produces some seriously amazing seafood. Taste the best of the coast at this two-day festival with over 100 menu items and dozens of hands-on exhibits.
Piketoberfest Pike Brewing Co. You don’t have to leave Downtown Seattle to get a taste of German Oktoberfest: find the perfect local meats, sauerkraut, and cheeses to pair with a fantastic brew right in Pike Place Market.
Seattle Lesbian and Gay Film Festival Various locations Serious movie buffs, take note: a glamorous opening-night party starts a week of new LGBT cinema and films that garner over 10,000 attendees.
Oktoberfest Northwest Washington State Fair Event Center Another weekend, another chance to swill some sweet beer, eat a few brats, and place bets on the best dachshund at the wiener dog races? Yup.
St. Demetrios Greek Festival St. Demetrios Church, Montlake Lamb, loukoumades, baklava -- experience all of your favorite Greek dishes while enjoying traditional music and other cultural exhibits.
Crabfest Port Angeles Located on the beautiful Port Angeles waterfront, this festival featuring mouthwatering Dungeness crab is located just a short ferry ride away from… um, Canada. So you’ll probably have to drive.
An Incredible Feast Swansons Nursery Over two dozen of Seattle’s best chefs pair up with local farmers and fisherman to create one-of-a-kind dishes. The food is badass, and it’s for a good cause: support for local farmers who are currently battling drought and fire.
Bothell Beer Festival Downtown Bothell For $25 dollars at the door, you get six beer tickets to use on brews from local favorites like Elysian Brewing Company and Red Hook.
BREW Seattle Bell Harbor Grab a couple friends and play a game of cornhole while sampling 60+ beers from 20 Seattle breweries. Local brews only here, no outsiders!
Snohomish Brewfest Snohomish Events Center VIP tickets to this event get you a giant beer mug, sausage dinner, 14 5oz beer tastings, and attendance at three tasting sessions where you can find out your favorite brewer's secrets.
Roostertails and Ales Kent, WA Bratwurst, soft pretzels, live music, and brews from eights local microbreweries. It doesn’t get much better than this.
Halloween Pub Crawl Various locations Join 500 of your closest (new) friends and take over the streets of Seattle as you hop from bar to bar. Candy, hula hoops, boom boxes… bring whatever you want to keep the party going all night long.
Freaknight Festival Tacoma Dome Spend Halloween dancing with (probably scantily clad) ghosts and goblins at this gigantic, maddening carnival headlined by deadmau5 and Tiësto.
Bollywood SCREAM! Club Contour, Downtown Seattle Celebrity DJ and producer Nawed Khan hosts this night of incredible Bollywood-style EDM, complete with a costume contest and professional photographer so you can keep your Instagram game on point.
The Whiskey Extravaganza Seattle The Rainier Club If beer isn’t your thing, get dressed up and celebrate the world’s finest whiskey, and enjoy some fine cigars.
PNA Winter Beer Taste Phinney Ridge Tickets include 10 tastings from a selection of over 30 Pacific Northwest breweries, plus yummy pub-style snacks.
WAVE Radio Jammin’ Challenge Finals Hark Rock Cafe Four bands will be competing for over $15,000 in prizes, and the audience has the final say.
The Ugly Sweater Run Marymoor Park Sure, we’ve all been to an ugly sweater party. But an ugly sweater run brings it to a whole different level. Run or walk the 5k, and then end the day with a hot chocolate or winter beer.