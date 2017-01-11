Every Single Summer Festival in (and Around) Seattle, Now in One Calendar

There's really nothing to worry about during the summer in Seattle, except what to eat (we took care of that for you!), or too many people finding out about how perfect it is here, or maybe the fact that there are just too many sweet things to do. Oh, you weren't worried about that last one? Well, you will be after checking out our list of every single summer festival in Seattle:
Date
Event
Location
Jun 6 Sat
Evergreen Mountain Bike Festival Show off your killer trail-riding skills and sick jumps -- or just watch the pros do it while you sit back in the beer garden and hope to win a raffle prize.
Duthie Hill
Evergreen Mountain Bike Festival Duthie Hill Show off your killer trail-riding skills and sick jumps -- or just watch the pros do it while you sit back in the beer garden and hope to win a raffle prize.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 6 Sat
Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival The largest Filipino arts and culture festival in the Pacific Northwest, showcasing dance, history, literature, and arts.
Seattle Center
Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival Seattle Center The largest Filipino arts and culture festival in the Pacific Northwest, showcasing dance, history, literature, and arts.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 13 Sat
Georgetown Carnival A carnival as quirky as the South Seattle neighborhood: come for the power tool race, stay for the interactive art and “spontaneous spectacles,” whatever they are.
Georgetown
Georgetown Carnival Georgetown A carnival as quirky as the South Seattle neighborhood: come for the power tool race, stay for the interactive art and “spontaneous spectacles,” whatever they are.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 18 Thu
HONK! Fest West A free wandering celebration of making noise while on the move: look for marching bands, drum corps, and samba lines, among others, around town.
Various locations
HONK! Fest West Various locations A free wandering celebration of making noise while on the move: look for marching bands, drum corps, and samba lines, among others, around town.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 19 Fri
Washington Brewers Festival More than 400 beers from more than 100 brewers, what more could you need? Well, the all-ages event also has ciders, food, and live music.
Redmond
Washington Brewers Festival Redmond More than 400 beers from more than 100 brewers, what more could you need? Well, the all-ages event also has ciders, food, and live music.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 19 Fri
Fremont Solstice Fair Most famous for its all man-powered parade featuring nude bicyclists, there is, in fact, a whole weekend of festivities involved in this annual event, including a music festival, art car blowout, and craft market.
Fremont
Fremont Solstice Fair Fremont Most famous for its all man-powered parade featuring nude bicyclists, there is, in fact, a whole weekend of festivities involved in this annual event, including a music festival, art car blowout, and craft market.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 20 Sat
Festival Sundiata The black arts festival features all types of art and music, from an international dance party to a “Jazz in the City” wine tasting.
Seattle Center
Festival Sundiata Seattle Center The black arts festival features all types of art and music, from an international dance party to a “Jazz in the City” wine tasting.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 26 Fri
Paradiso The region’s largest electronic dance music festival, featuring two days of endless dancing, with the beautiful Columbia River Gorge as a backdrop.
The Gorge
Paradiso The Gorge The region’s largest electronic dance music festival, featuring two days of endless dancing, with the beautiful Columbia River Gorge as a backdrop.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 26 Fri
Taste of Tacoma Giving new meaning to the “aroma of Tacoma,” this festival shows off more than 40 restaurant and food booths in a picnic-style environment at Point Defiance Park.
Tacoma
Taste of Tacoma Tacoma Giving new meaning to the “aroma of Tacoma,” this festival shows off more than 40 restaurant and food booths in a picnic-style environment at Point Defiance Park.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 27 Sat
Greenwood Car Show 1.5 miles of vintage cars, trucks, and motorcycles revving their engines in the sunshine, interspersed with food and drink stands, plus beer gardens spilling out from local bars.
Greenwood
Greenwood Car Show Greenwood 1.5 miles of vintage cars, trucks, and motorcycles revving their engines in the sunshine, interspersed with food and drink stands, plus beer gardens spilling out from local bars.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 27 Sat
Bellevue Strawberry Festival Think you have what it takes to win a strawberry shortcake-eating contest? Find out at this festival, while you browse the auto show and check out the clowns.
Bellevue
Bellevue Strawberry Festival Bellevue Think you have what it takes to win a strawberry shortcake-eating contest? Find out at this festival, while you browse the auto show and check out the clowns.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 27 Sat
Seattle PrideFest The largest free Pride festival in the country, it covers two neighborhoods over two days because this celebration of the local LGBT community can't hope to be contained in one place.
Capitol Hill/Seattle Center
Seattle PrideFest Capitol Hill/Seattle Center The largest free Pride festival in the country, it covers two neighborhoods over two days because this celebration of the local LGBT community can't hope to be contained in one place.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 28 Sun
Skandia Midsommarfest The Northwest, it turns out, is home to some of the best Scandinavian dancers in the Western Hemisphere. Watch them strut their stuff -- and raise a traditional majstång (garlanded midsommar pole) -- while you sample food and browse crafts.
Bothell
Skandia Midsommarfest Bothell The Northwest, it turns out, is home to some of the best Scandinavian dancers in the Western Hemisphere. Watch them strut their stuff -- and raise a traditional majstång (garlanded midsommar pole) -- while you sample food and browse crafts.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 3 Fri
Old Mill Days Show off your lumberjack skills in the hotsaw competition or just watch the pros show you how it’s done in the carving competitions or the Kitsap’s Toughest Timberman contest at this lumberjack festival.
Port Gamble
Old Mill Days Port Gamble Show off your lumberjack skills in the hotsaw competition or just watch the pros show you how it’s done in the carving competitions or the Kitsap’s Toughest Timberman contest at this lumberjack festival.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 3 Fri
Lake Union Wooden Boat Festival Celebrate the region’s maritime heritage by learning about boatbuilding (or even trying it yourself) and sailing historic boats.
South Lake Union
Lake Union Wooden Boat Festival South Lake Union Celebrate the region’s maritime heritage by learning about boatbuilding (or even trying it yourself) and sailing historic boats.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 5 Sun
Gig Harbor Wings & Wheels Any festival is quickly improved when there’s an airplane going 300mi per hour down the middle of it. Hop a bi-plane or just watch warbirds and aerobatic airplanes do demos over the car show from the ground.
Gig Harbor
Gig Harbor Wings & Wheels Gig Harbor Any festival is quickly improved when there’s an airplane going 300mi per hour down the middle of it. Hop a bi-plane or just watch warbirds and aerobatic airplanes do demos over the car show from the ground.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 10 Fri
Seattle International Beerfest Looking to taste something out of the ordinary? This is the festival for you: extreme, adventurous, rare, and pricey beers are the specialty of this event, whose slogan is “Taste the greatest beers you’ve never heard of.”
Seattle Center
Seattle International Beerfest Seattle Center Looking to taste something out of the ordinary? This is the festival for you: extreme, adventurous, rare, and pricey beers are the specialty of this event, whose slogan is “Taste the greatest beers you’ve never heard of.”
Date
Event
Location
Jul 10 Fri
Kent Cornucopia Days The Valley is a competitive place, as this Seafair festival features a skateboard tournament, dragon boat races, a soccer tournament, and a 5K run/walk, on top of the usual festival goodies: carnival rides, food, and a beer garden.
Kent
Kent Cornucopia Days Kent The Valley is a competitive place, as this Seafair festival features a skateboard tournament, dragon boat races, a soccer tournament, and a 5K run/walk, on top of the usual festival goodies: carnival rides, food, and a beer garden.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 10 Fri
West Seattle Summer Fest If there were an award for the neighborhood festival with the best bands playing, this would likely cruise to an easy victory. Stroll the shut-down streets to the tunes of The Thermals and The Cave Singers, among others, while you shop, drink, and stuff yourself silly on the best of the West.
West Seattle
West Seattle Summer Fest West Seattle If there were an award for the neighborhood festival with the best bands playing, this would likely cruise to an easy victory. Stroll the shut-down streets to the tunes of The Thermals and The Cave Singers, among others, while you shop, drink, and stuff yourself silly on the best of the West.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Sat
Polish Festival Seattle Come for the food. Stay for the food. In between there will be dancing and arts & crafts and such, but Polish pierogi (dumplings), potato pancakes, and gofry (waffles) take this festival to the top of our list.
Seattle Center
Polish Festival Seattle Seattle Center Come for the food. Stay for the food. In between there will be dancing and arts & crafts and such, but Polish pierogi (dumplings), potato pancakes, and gofry (waffles) take this festival to the top of our list.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Sat
Chinatown-International District Dragon Fest The largest pan-Asian festival in the Northwest is an amazing display of dragon and lion dances, martial arts, Japanese drumming, and the night market, which, with its $2 food walk, is one of the best ways to sample the huge variety of great foods from all over Asia sold in Seattle -- without breaking the bank.
ID
Chinatown-International District Dragon Fest ID The largest pan-Asian festival in the Northwest is an amazing display of dragon and lion dances, martial arts, Japanese drumming, and the night market, which, with its $2 food walk, is one of the best ways to sample the huge variety of great foods from all over Asia sold in Seattle -- without breaking the bank.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Sat
Ballard SeafoodFest One of the city’s older neighborhood events, the festival harkens back to a time when the area was a little fishing village. But even now, as a hipster hot spot, it somehow makes sense to spend the day sampling salmon barbecue as you wander the streets, stopping at live music stages and beer gardens.
Ballard
Ballard SeafoodFest Ballard One of the city’s older neighborhood events, the festival harkens back to a time when the area was a little fishing village. But even now, as a hipster hot spot, it somehow makes sense to spend the day sampling salmon barbecue as you wander the streets, stopping at live music stages and beer gardens.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Sat
Seattle Outdoor Theater Festival Three stages, 14 performances, and eight local theater groups come together for this free weekend-long festival.
Capitol Hill
Seattle Outdoor Theater Festival Capitol Hill Three stages, 14 performances, and eight local theater groups come together for this free weekend-long festival.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Sat
Kla Ha Ya Days It’s not entirely clear what a “Frogtastic kids fair” is or what bed races are, but they both sure sound like things that would be good to watch from the beer garden between airplane rides and the salmon barbecue.
Snohomish
Kla Ha Ya Days Snohomish It’s not entirely clear what a “Frogtastic kids fair” is or what bed races are, but they both sure sound like things that would be good to watch from the beer garden between airplane rides and the salmon barbecue.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 15 Wed
White Center Jubilee Days Just outside city boundaries, this piece of unincorporated King County likes to be a little different, so come out for a week of eclectic activities such as a dance-a-thon, garden tour, and robotics competition.
White Center
White Center Jubilee Days White Center Just outside city boundaries, this piece of unincorporated King County likes to be a little different, so come out for a week of eclectic activities such as a dance-a-thon, garden tour, and robotics competition.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 16 Thu
Timber! Outdoor Music Festival Everything sounds better outdoors, and Timber! celebrates that by combining great music with camping, hiking, paddle boarding, kayaking, and, of course, s’mores.
Carnation
Timber! Outdoor Music Festival Carnation Everything sounds better outdoors, and Timber! celebrates that by combining great music with camping, hiking, paddle boarding, kayaking, and, of course, s’mores.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 16 Thu
King County Fair When it’s your 153rd year of an event, you don’t mess with tradition. Look for classic fair food, carnival rides, and farm animals.
Enumclaw
King County Fair Enumclaw When it’s your 153rd year of an event, you don’t mess with tradition. Look for classic fair food, carnival rides, and farm animals.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17 Fri
Vashon Island Strawberry Festival A small-island tradition, it’s as good an excuse as any to ferry out to Seattle’s strangest island and not in the least because there’s a pancake breakfast waiting for you when you get there and a firemen challenge to watch before you leave.
Vashon Island
Vashon Island Strawberry Festival Vashon Island A small-island tradition, it’s as good an excuse as any to ferry out to Seattle’s strangest island and not in the least because there’s a pancake breakfast waiting for you when you get there and a firemen challenge to watch before you leave.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17 Fri
Sequim Lavender Festival Proclaiming itself the largest lavender festival in North America builds some pretty big expectations. But then you start with the lavender-flavored margaritas and it all makes sense. Find lavender infused in lotions and soaps, stuffed into eye pillows, sold as culinary ingredients, and, curiously, pet apparel.
Sequim
Sequim Lavender Festival Sequim Proclaiming itself the largest lavender festival in North America builds some pretty big expectations. But then you start with the lavender-flavored margaritas and it all makes sense. Find lavender infused in lotions and soaps, stuffed into eye pillows, sold as culinary ingredients, and, curiously, pet apparel.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17 Fri
Darrington Bluegrass Festival If 24-hour jammin’ is your jam, this is the festival for you. Camp out in the mountains by the river and spend the weekend listening to amateurs and professionals alike make music in a laid-back atmosphere.
Darrington
Darrington Bluegrass Festival Darrington If 24-hour jammin’ is your jam, this is the festival for you. Camp out in the mountains by the river and spend the weekend listening to amateurs and professionals alike make music in a laid-back atmosphere.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17 Fri
United Indians' Seattle Indian Days Pow Wow If you haven’t spent time at a pow wow before, you don’t know what you’re missing -- it brings together the traditional dancing and regalia of tribes from all over the West. You’ll find cooking, jewelry making, and music representing the people who lived here long before there were cities.
Magnolia
United Indians' Seattle Indian Days Pow Wow Magnolia If you haven’t spent time at a pow wow before, you don’t know what you’re missing -- it brings together the traditional dancing and regalia of tribes from all over the West. You’ll find cooking, jewelry making, and music representing the people who lived here long before there were cities.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17 Fri
Bite of Seattle Want to eat at more than 50 restaurants, try 30 food products, and wander among many beer and wine gardens? Ambitious eater, this is the event for you. If you’re more about quality over quantity, though, check out The Bite Cooks! with Thierry Rautureau or The Alley with Jason Wilson.
Seattle Center
Bite of Seattle Seattle Center Want to eat at more than 50 restaurants, try 30 food products, and wander among many beer and wine gardens? Ambitious eater, this is the event for you. If you’re more about quality over quantity, though, check out The Bite Cooks! with Thierry Rautureau or The Alley with Jason Wilson.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17 Fri
Kirkland Uncorked A waterfront wine festival is pretty much all you need to say to see why people stream into this Eastside event, but there is even more, including a burger brawl, grilling demos, and a food truck fest.
Kirkland
Kirkland Uncorked Kirkland A waterfront wine festival is pretty much all you need to say to see why people stream into this Eastside event, but there is even more, including a burger brawl, grilling demos, and a food truck fest.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 18 Sat
Seattle Bon Odori A traditional Japanese Buddhist event that celebrates ancestors who have passed on is far less serious than it sounds. For the uninitiated, look for kimono-clad festival goers, Japanese food and beverage booths, taiko drumming and martial arts demonstrations, and craft stalls.
Central District
Seattle Bon Odori Central District A traditional Japanese Buddhist event that celebrates ancestors who have passed on is far less serious than it sounds. For the uninitiated, look for kimono-clad festival goers, Japanese food and beverage booths, taiko drumming and martial arts demonstrations, and craft stalls.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 18 Sat
Beerzilla Summer Beer Taste Small but mighty could be the motto of this neighborhood beer fest. It doesn’t have as huge a number of beers as the bigger events, but that gives it the flexibility to feature micro- and nano-breweries located just blocks from the event.
Phinney Ridge
Beerzilla Summer Beer Taste Phinney Ridge Small but mighty could be the motto of this neighborhood beer fest. It doesn’t have as huge a number of beers as the bigger events, but that gives it the flexibility to feature micro- and nano-breweries located just blocks from the event.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 18 Sat
Bremerton Summer Brewfest Boats and beer go together (for everyone but the driver), so it makes sense that this year’s Brewfest is now walking distance to the ferry dock. Hop the boat over and get your fill of local hops!
Bremerton
Bremerton Summer Brewfest Bremerton Boats and beer go together (for everyone but the driver), so it makes sense that this year’s Brewfest is now walking distance to the ferry dock. Hop the boat over and get your fill of local hops!
Date
Event
Location
Jul 19 Sun
Food Truck Fest Leave it to the suburbs to make it easy to taste all of your favorite trucks -- and try new ones -- all in one place. The city is bringing in both local trucks and a few making longer trips, so everyone can find something new.
Tacoma
Food Truck Fest Tacoma Leave it to the suburbs to make it easy to taste all of your favorite trucks -- and try new ones -- all in one place. The city is bringing in both local trucks and a few making longer trips, so everyone can find something new.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 24 Fri
Capitol Hill Block Party Shut down the streets and rock the block with Ratatat, TV on the Radio, and Built to Spill (plus like 50 more bands). The three-day festival is one of the few that brings amazing bands to the heart of the urban venues that support them.
Capitol Hill
Capitol Hill Block Party Capitol Hill Shut down the streets and rock the block with Ratatat, TV on the Radio, and Built to Spill (plus like 50 more bands). The three-day festival is one of the few that brings amazing bands to the heart of the urban venues that support them.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 24 Fri
Bellevue Arts Museum Arts Fair A premier art, craft, and design fair, featuring unique handmade pieces from jewelry to fine art, available for purchase. But don't worry, exhibits and other features offer opportunities for non-shoppers to enjoy the arts as well.
Bellevue
Bellevue Arts Museum Arts Fair Bellevue A premier art, craft, and design fair, featuring unique handmade pieces from jewelry to fine art, available for purchase. But don't worry, exhibits and other features offer opportunities for non-shoppers to enjoy the arts as well.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 25 Sat
Bull Moose Festival Not your average neighborhood festival, this kooky mini-fest boasts a sustainability focus and offers sheep shearing, a moose call contest, and historic performances.
Roosevelt
Bull Moose Festival Roosevelt Not your average neighborhood festival, this kooky mini-fest boasts a sustainability focus and offers sheep shearing, a moose call contest, and historic performances.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 25 Sat
Gig Harbor Wine & Food Festival We’re not sure how Gig Harbor convinced the Chef in the Hat, Thierry Rautureau, to come down and emcee this event, but it bodes well for the food and drink coming out of the kitchen -- and if you’ve ever driven through, you know the scenery on Gig Harbor’s waterfront will be spectacular.
Gig Harbor
Gig Harbor Wine & Food Festival Gig Harbor We’re not sure how Gig Harbor convinced the Chef in the Hat, Thierry Rautureau, to come down and emcee this event, but it bodes well for the food and drink coming out of the kitchen -- and if you’ve ever driven through, you know the scenery on Gig Harbor’s waterfront will be spectacular.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 25 Sat
Pacific Northwest Scottish Highland Games & Clan Gathering Can you toss the caber or put the stone? Do you even know what that means? Learn about it (to the tune of bagpipes and the taste of fine Scottish ales), along with myriad other traditional athletic pursuits, dances, instruments, and imported goods.
Enumclaw
Pacific Northwest Scottish Highland Games & Clan Gathering Enumclaw Can you toss the caber or put the stone? Do you even know what that means? Learn about it (to the tune of bagpipes and the taste of fine Scottish ales), along with myriad other traditional athletic pursuits, dances, instruments, and imported goods.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 25 Sat
Pacific Northwest Mushroom Festival Promoting the mushroom is the goal, and it doesn’t just mean pairing mushroom hors d’oeuvres with wine (though that will happen). Tour farms, taste mushroom dishes, and learn about mushrooms from expert speakers while supporting the local Rotary club.
Lacey
Pacific Northwest Mushroom Festival Lacey Promoting the mushroom is the goal, and it doesn’t just mean pairing mushroom hors d’oeuvres with wine (though that will happen). Tour farms, taste mushroom dishes, and learn about mushrooms from expert speakers while supporting the local Rotary club.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 26 Sun
Pista sa Nayon Certainly one of Seattle’s best-tasting annual festivals, this one really gives the community feel that its name implies: it’s Filipino for “town festival.” Much of the food is provided by home cooks volunteering for local non-profit organizations, which means it’s good eats you otherwise can’t find in town.
Seward Park
Pista sa Nayon Seward Park Certainly one of Seattle’s best-tasting annual festivals, this one really gives the community feel that its name implies: it’s Filipino for “town festival.” Much of the food is provided by home cooks volunteering for local non-profit organizations, which means it’s good eats you otherwise can’t find in town.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 31-Aug 2
Seafair Weekend A long-standing tradition for locals and visitors, the event theoretically centers around the hydroplane races on Lake Washington, but in reality becomes a neighborhood- (and city-) wide party, with everyone clamoring to find a spot on a boat in the middle of the lake.
Seward Park
Seafair Weekend Seward Park A long-standing tradition for locals and visitors, the event theoretically centers around the hydroplane races on Lake Washington, but in reality becomes a neighborhood- (and city-) wide party, with everyone clamoring to find a spot on a boat in the middle of the lake.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 31-Aug 2
Umoja Fest African Heritage Festival & Parade Previously called the “East Madison Mardi Gras,” it’s been credited as the inspiration behind Seafair. The name means “unity” in Swahili, and is all about bringing the community together with African drum and dance, hip-hop, a basketball tournament, and a community resource fair.
Central District
Umoja Fest African Heritage Festival & Parade Central District Previously called the “East Madison Mardi Gras,” it’s been credited as the inspiration behind Seafair. The name means “unity” in Swahili, and is all about bringing the community together with African drum and dance, hip-hop, a basketball tournament, and a community resource fair.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 31-Aug 2
Watershed Festival The Northwest is generally known for grunge and indie rock with a bit of conscious rap thrown in, but at this festival, country fans in the region finally get their turn to dance the night away at the gorgeous gorge in George.
The Gorge
Watershed Festival The Gorge The Northwest is generally known for grunge and indie rock with a bit of conscious rap thrown in, but at this festival, country fans in the region finally get their turn to dance the night away at the gorgeous gorge in George.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 1 Sat
Magnolia Summerfest A simple but cute neighborhood festival, mostly driven by the sidewalk sale of local businesses, but with treats like pony rides and a beer garden (though we advise against a combination of those two).
Magnolia
Magnolia Summerfest Magnolia A simple but cute neighborhood festival, mostly driven by the sidewalk sale of local businesses, but with treats like pony rides and a beer garden (though we advise against a combination of those two).
Date
Event
Location
Aug 6 Thu
Morton Loggers Jubilee The “Grandaddy of All Logging Shows” invites everyone up to its tiny hometown to watch lawnmower races, the Jubilee Queen Coronation, and, of course, logging show events such as choker setting, axe throw, log rolling, and more.
Morton
Morton Loggers Jubilee Morton The “Grandaddy of All Logging Shows” invites everyone up to its tiny hometown to watch lawnmower races, the Jubilee Queen Coronation, and, of course, logging show events such as choker setting, axe throw, log rolling, and more.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 6 Thu
Summer Meltdown “The Biggest Little Festival in the Northwest,” is a grassroots community gathering that is all about bringing danceable music into the mountains, which means funk, jam, reggae, bluegrass, etc. AND river rafting, rock climbing, and horseback riding.
Darrington
Summer Meltdown Darrington “The Biggest Little Festival in the Northwest,” is a grassroots community gathering that is all about bringing danceable music into the mountains, which means funk, jam, reggae, bluegrass, etc. AND river rafting, rock climbing, and horseback riding.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 6 Thu
Doe Bay Festival A four-day music festival that creates a mini-community (think Burning Man, but not quite as many drugs) out of attendees crowded into the small resort to eat, drink, camp, and listen.
Orcas Island
Doe Bay Festival Orcas Island A four-day music festival that creates a mini-community (think Burning Man, but not quite as many drugs) out of attendees crowded into the small resort to eat, drink, camp, and listen.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 7 Fri
South Lake Union Block Party A neighborhood-wide party with trivia from MOHAI, an outdoor movie, and a best-burger competition.
South Lake Union
South Lake Union Block Party South Lake Union A neighborhood-wide party with trivia from MOHAI, an outdoor movie, and a best-burger competition.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 7 Fri
SalmonFest Seattle Formerly the Lake City Pioneer Days, this festival has changed its focus to the important stuff: food. Specifically, the annual salmon bake. Also new this year is the emerging artists market, showcasing the workmanship of local artisans.
North Seattle
SalmonFest Seattle North Seattle Formerly the Lake City Pioneer Days, this festival has changed its focus to the important stuff: food. Specifically, the annual salmon bake. Also new this year is the emerging artists market, showcasing the workmanship of local artisans.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 8 Sat
Iranian Festival Sip tea at a temporary Iranian tea house, listen to Rumi poetry, watch puppet shows, and let the day fade into an evening dance party -- as all Iranian celebrations are wont to do.
Seattle Center
Iranian Festival Seattle Center Sip tea at a temporary Iranian tea house, listen to Rumi poetry, watch puppet shows, and let the day fade into an evening dance party -- as all Iranian celebrations are wont to do.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 14 Fri
HEMPFEST Calling itself a “protestival,” HEMPFEST is one part festival, one part rally for cannabis reform laws, and one part education about marijuana. Basically, squeezed in between the food booths are informational booths, and there’s a heavy fog of scented smoke over the Seattle waterfront for the weekend.
Belltown
HEMPFEST Belltown Calling itself a “protestival,” HEMPFEST is one part festival, one part rally for cannabis reform laws, and one part education about marijuana. Basically, squeezed in between the food booths are informational booths, and there’s a heavy fog of scented smoke over the Seattle waterfront for the weekend.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 14 Fri
Chief Seattle Days Celebrate the city's wise namesake at this three-day festival that incorporates canoe races, a royal pageant, golf tournament, salmon dinner, and pow wow.
Suquamish
Chief Seattle Days Suquamish Celebrate the city's wise namesake at this three-day festival that incorporates canoe races, a royal pageant, golf tournament, salmon dinner, and pow wow.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 15 Sat
Everett Craft Beer Festival There are a lot of beer festivals out there, so one might wonder why it’s worth driving to Everett for this one. The answer is Randall. While that might sound like a shifty guy you went to high school with, it’s actually an organoleptic hop transducer module -- meaning it allows brewers to infuse flavors quickly into beers as they are being poured.
Everett
Everett Craft Beer Festival Everett There are a lot of beer festivals out there, so one might wonder why it’s worth driving to Everett for this one. The answer is Randall. While that might sound like a shifty guy you went to high school with, it’s actually an organoleptic hop transducer module -- meaning it allows brewers to infuse flavors quickly into beers as they are being poured.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 15 Sat
Seattle Street Food Festival Starting as the Mobile Food Rodeo, the Street Food Festival has grown into one of the largest in the country, offering a huge area of tastes from all over the city -- and the world. Famous for being a big event, this one requires going early, and planning for some time in line.
South Lake Union
Seattle Street Food Festival South Lake Union Starting as the Mobile Food Rodeo, the Street Food Festival has grown into one of the largest in the country, offering a huge area of tastes from all over the city -- and the world. Famous for being a big event, this one requires going early, and planning for some time in line.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 15 Sat
Rainier Valley Culture Fest Weekend There are many neighborhood events in Seattle, but at how many others can you pet a camel? Beyond the usual beer garden and pie-eating contest, expect a party as culturally diverse as the area: Somali performers, Vietnamese lion dancers, and a bouncy house.
Rainier Valley
Rainier Valley Culture Fest Weekend Rainier Valley There are many neighborhood events in Seattle, but at how many others can you pet a camel? Beyond the usual beer garden and pie-eating contest, expect a party as culturally diverse as the area: Somali performers, Vietnamese lion dancers, and a bouncy house.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 16 Sun
BrasilFest Brazilian culture is quick to capture peoples’ imaginations, and this festival gives Seattleites a chance to see capoeira, samba, and other colorful, exuberant Brazilian expressions in person.
Settle Center
BrasilFest Settle Center Brazilian culture is quick to capture peoples’ imaginations, and this festival gives Seattleites a chance to see capoeira, samba, and other colorful, exuberant Brazilian expressions in person.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 22 Sat
Tibet Fest Always wanted to make your own sand mandala? Or at least learn what one is? This is your chance, as you learn about Tibet’s culture, people, and crafts -- while eating a bit of their traditional food.
Seattle Center
Tibet Fest Seattle Center Always wanted to make your own sand mandala? Or at least learn what one is? This is your chance, as you learn about Tibet’s culture, people, and crafts -- while eating a bit of their traditional food.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 27-Sep 7
Evergreen State Fair A big, traditional fair without the immense size of The Washington State Fair, Snohomish County’s largest annual event features the usual area of carnival rides, foods you can eat until the sugar rush launches you off the ends of the earth, and farm exhibits.
Monroe
Evergreen State Fair Monroe A big, traditional fair without the immense size of The Washington State Fair, Snohomish County’s largest annual event features the usual area of carnival rides, foods you can eat until the sugar rush launches you off the ends of the earth, and farm exhibits.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 29 Sat
Arab Festival Celebrate the culture of 22 Arab nations from the comfort of Seattle Center by shopping at the traditional bazaar and drinking “deliciously strong coffee.”
Seattle Center
Arab Festival Seattle Center Celebrate the culture of 22 Arab nations from the comfort of Seattle Center by shopping at the traditional bazaar and drinking “deliciously strong coffee.”
Date
Event
Location
Sep 4 Fri
Ellensburg Rodeo An old-school rodeo -- and the final of the PRCA’s Xtreme Bulls Tour, Ellensburg brings national-caliber rodeo competition and combines it with a small-town festival feel.
Ellensburg
Ellensburg Rodeo Ellensburg An old-school rodeo -- and the final of the PRCA’s Xtreme Bulls Tour, Ellensburg brings national-caliber rodeo competition and combines it with a small-town festival feel.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 5 Sat
Bumbershoot The city’s iconic arts festival is headlined by globally renowned musicians like The Weeknd and Hozier, but also features the country’s best comedians, a short-film festival, and music-related visual art.
Seattle Center
Bumbershoot Seattle Center The city’s iconic arts festival is headlined by globally renowned musicians like The Weeknd and Hozier, but also features the country’s best comedians, a short-film festival, and music-related visual art.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 5 Sat
Bremerton Blackberry Festival This festival has more kinds of blackberry foods than Bubba has shrimp dishes and the blackberry wine only costs $0.25 to taste. You’ll also find blackberry beer, Jell-O shots, and moonshine on the bar, as well as sausage, sundaes, and scones in the food section.
Bremerton
Bremerton Blackberry Festival Bremerton This festival has more kinds of blackberry foods than Bubba has shrimp dishes and the blackberry wine only costs $0.25 to taste. You’ll also find blackberry beer, Jell-O shots, and moonshine on the bar, as well as sausage, sundaes, and scones in the food section.