Every Single Summer Festival in (and Around) Seattle, Now in One Calendar

Everett Craft Beer Festival Everett There are a lot of beer festivals out there, so one might wonder why it’s worth driving to Everett for this one. The answer is Randall. While that might sound like a shifty guy you went to high school with, it’s actually an organoleptic hop transducer module -- meaning it allows brewers to infuse flavors quickly into beers as they are being poured.