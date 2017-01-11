Events

11 Seattle Beer Events You Can't Miss This Spring

03/26/2015
Alan Alabastro

A couple weeks ago we told you about the very best local beers, then we told you about Seattle's can't-miss spring events, and next thing you know we'll do something super-creative like round-up this spring's very best local beer events, or something. I mean, that would be absolutely silly... oops, never mind, 'cause that's actually what we did. Here're all 11 of 'em...

Reuben's Brews

Mar 28 Sat

Brouwer's 10th Anniversary Celebrate Brouwer's big 1-0  on the 28th. Reuben’s Brews and New Belgium Brewing will be on hand and Brouwer's will be pulling some extra special brews from its cellar just for the occasion. Oh, and it's free.

Brouwer's Cafe

Mar 28 Sat

Cask Beer Festival Try cask-conditioned beers from more than 40 Washington breweries at the Cask Beer Festival in the Seattle Center Exhibition Hall. The event takes place in two parts -- one session runs from noon to 4pm and the other from 6pm to 10pm. Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the door if they’re still available.

Seattle Center Exhibition Hall

The Beer Junction

Mar 28 Sat

Belgian Beer Week Make your way out to West Seattle's Beer Junction for the inaugural Belgian Beer Week. Breweries you can expect to see include Black Raven, La Trappe, Chimay, and more. If you’re so inclined, you can even take part in the passport program, which will take your taste buds on an exciting journey around the world.

The Beer Junction

Alan Alabastro

Apr 3 Fri

Hop Scotch Spring Beer and Scotch Festival Located indoors at Fremont Studios, this two day spring beer and scotch festival is the perfect escape from April showers, mostly 'cause they'll have a slew of local brews plus suds from Alaska, California, Oregon, and more. Hops admissions runs $30 and gets you seven tasting tokens and a commemorative tasting glass to take home.

Fremont Studios

Apr 7 Tue

Washington Brewers Showdown Hit The Burgundian for the Washington Brewers Showdown. Here’s the deal: five breweries will duke it out for the people’s vote. Each brewery will bring four beers and the top picks will duke it out against the Oregon and California champs during Seattle Beer Week. Go try out a new brew or two and make you voice heard.

The Burgundian

Flickr/qmechanic

Apr 24 Fri

Arcade Lights The $60 ticket to this annual event at Pike Place Market gets you in the door at 7pm and ten tokens to try out your choice of food and drink, plus a keepsake glass (and who doesn’t love a keepsake glass?). You can check a full list of vendors here.

Pike Place Market

Flickr/cindyt7070

May 3 Sun

Seattle Bike-n-Brews Grab your bike and decide if you’re game for a (relatively flat) 15, 30 or 40 mile bike ride that'll start at the Schooner Exact Brewery and then take you down South. Day of registration is $55 and includes lunch at Schooner Exact Brewery, a mid point beer, and a celebratory one at the end, because hey, you earned it.

Various locations

Flickr/Travis Estell

May 7 Thu

Seattle Beer Week For... um, 10 days (?) you can partake in events like the Back in Black Stoutfest, Seattle Cask-o-rama, and more. Now in its seventh year, locations are spread all across Seattle from Safeco Field to Tangletown.

Various locations

May 9 Sat

Gig Harbor Beer Fest Taking place in Gig Harbor on Mother’s Day weekend, this $25 event usually sells out, so don’t leave Mom high and dry, get your tickets early; they come with a 5oz taster cup so you can amble around and try out some new brews.

Uptown Gig Harbor Pavilion

Aloha Brewfest

May 30 Sat

Aloha Brewfest Head up North for the third annual Aloha Brewfest on the UW Bothell/Cascadia Community College campus… which is typically the last place you’d want to be caught drinking. Participating breweries include Diamond Knot, Deschutes, Triplehorn Brewing Co., and more. Tickets day of cost $35 and get you seven 5oz tastes, a Hawaiian-inspired lunch, a commemorative glass, a raffle ticket, and parking.

Mobius Hall on the UW Bothell | Cascadia Community College Campus

WASHINGTON BEER COMMISSION

Jun 19-21

Washington Brewers Festival Now that you’ve had a chance to take Mom out, here’s your chance to hang with Dad at Marymoor Park and sample more than 350 beers from a selection of 100 Washington breweries. Tickets on Saturday and Sunday are $25 in advance and get you a souvenir tasting glass and six samples.

Marymoor Park

