8 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Seattle This July

Date
Event
Location
Jul 2-3
Freedom Fantasia Join some of Seattle’s best drag, cabaret, burlesque, and theatre performers as they whip up a glittery helping of Americana. Tickets range from $25 to $45, so preorder yours now to save a little cash.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 3-5
Old Mill Days Americana A little over an hour northwest from Seattle is Port Gamble, a tiny community on the Kitsap Peninsula that's hosting all sorts of wood-related competitions, and other fun stuff like a carnival, fireworks show, car show, and a beer garden. One-day admission is $5 for adults and $2.50 for children: get your tickets here.
Port Gamble
Date
Event
Location
Jul 9 Thu
Wine Rocks With Bell Harbor and the beautiful Olympics as a backdrop, this event hosted at Elliott Hall brings together wine tasting, local food, and music for the sixth year in a row. Tickets are $45 until the event, $50 at the door, and proceeds will help support a good cause: get them here.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11-12
Ballard SeafoodFest This two-day festival brings together over 65,000 people to celebrate the traditional seafood (think: salmon barbeque, YUM) that is part of Ballard’s Nordic history. The event is free to the public and features dozens of local restaurants, as well as music and arts & crafts booths.
Ballard
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Sat
Dragon Fest Get a crash course in everything the International District has to offer with this weekend full of festive performances, such as Japanese taiko drumming and the Chinese Girls Drill Team. Over 40 restaurants will be offering $2 bites, and the Japanese beer garden will provide you with the perfect refuge.
Chinatown/International District
Date
Event
Location
Jul 16 Thu
Enumclaw King County Fair Ride the carnival rides, taste delicious food, peruse exhibits, and enjoy entertainment at this family-friendly event. Tickets are only $7 and are available, here.
Enumclaw Expo Center
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17 Fri
Bite of Seattle Seattle’s foodies assemble each year at this magnificent culinary event, featuring food from over 50 of Seattle’s best restaurants, wine/beer gardens, and five entertainment stages. And don’t forget the free Ghostbusters movie night July 17th at 8:30pm.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 31 Fri
Clips Beer & Film Tour Colorado's New Belgium Brewing is bringing 13 mostly-hard-to-find beers, eats from Hallava Falafel, etc., and a collection of inspiring short films created by their fans to the lawn at Gas Works Park.
Gas Works Park
