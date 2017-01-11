9 Events You Absolutely Can't Miss in Seattle This November

Dine Around Seattle Dine Around Seattle is going down again, which means you can get a three-course dinner at over 65 seriously good Seattle spots including Poppy, Cantinetta, The Dunbar Room, and more. Bonus: most places are also doing three-course lunches for $18. Sundays through Thursdays only.

Various locations

