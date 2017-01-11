Events

9 Events You Absolutely Can't Miss in Seattle This November

By Published On 10/29/2015 By Published On 10/29/2015
Suzi Pratt

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

Corrine Is the Craziest Bachelor Contestant Ever, and Here's the Proof

related

10 Crazy Caribbean Resorts You Have to Stay in Before You Die

related

This 'Harry Potter'-Themed B&B Will Serve You Butterbeer for Breakfast

Date

Event

Location

Nov 1 Sun

Have some hangover brunch Show up for brunch at this famed Cap HIll dive still wearing your costume from the night before and you’ll get 20% off your tab.

Linda’s Tavern

Have some hangover brunch Linda’s Tavern Show up for brunch at this famed Cap HIll dive still wearing your costume from the night before and you’ll get 20% off your tab.

Add

Related

related

All the Best Fall Festivals in (and Around) Seattle

related

The Best Places to Drink Wine in Seattle

related

33 Free Things to Do in Seattle

related

All the Best Fall Festivals in (and Around) Seattle
Chona Kasinger/Thrillist

Date

Event

Location

Nov 1-25

Dine Around Seattle Dine Around Seattle is going down again, which means you can get a three-course dinner at over 65 seriously good Seattle spots including Poppy, Cantinetta, The Dunbar Room, and more. Bonus: most places are also doing three-course lunches for $18. Sundays through Thursdays only. 

Various locations

Dine Around Seattle Various locations Dine Around Seattle is going down again, which means you can get a three-course dinner at over 65 seriously good Seattle spots including Poppy, Cantinetta, The Dunbar Room, and more. Bonus: most places are also doing three-course lunches for $18. Sundays through Thursdays only. 

Add
Nintendo

Date

Event

Location

Nov 11 Wed

Krush everyone at Mario Kart Capitol Hill’s most creative cinema is hosting the fourth annual Mario Kart N64 Tournament. Starting at 7pm, 64 players will compete for prizes… blah, blah. Dude, you can play Mario Kart on the a giant movie screen!

Central Cinema

Krush everyone at Mario Kart Central Cinema Capitol Hill’s most creative cinema is hosting the fourth annual Mario Kart N64 Tournament. Starting at 7pm, 64 players will compete for prizes… blah, blah. Dude, you can play Mario Kart on the a giant movie screen!

Add
Nectar Lounge

Date

Event

Location

Nov 12 Thu

Relive the golden age of hip-hop G-funk pioneer Warren G and hip-hop luminaries Slum Village are bringing a little Long Beach and Detroit, respectively, to Fremont. Try to regulate your excitement level until you manage to score tickets, here.

Nectar Lounge

Relive the golden age of hip-hop Nectar Lounge G-funk pioneer Warren G and hip-hop luminaries Slum Village are bringing a little Long Beach and Detroit, respectively, to Fremont. Try to regulate your excitement level until you manage to score tickets, here.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 14 Sat

Hit the most Seattle festival ever This Tangletown suds/all-day breakfast spot is hosting an all-day event that combines Seattle’s two favorite beverages: coffee and beer. How can you not go?

The Burgundian

Hit the most Seattle festival ever The Burgundian This Tangletown suds/all-day breakfast spot is hosting an all-day event that combines Seattle’s two favorite beverages: coffee and beer. How can you not go?

Add
Smokin’ Pete’s BBQ

Date

Event

Location

Nov 14 Sat

Eat some free BBQ turkey This Ballard BBQ slinger is offering up free tastes of its smoked turkey, ham, duck, and prime rib from noon to 2pm in hope that you’ll buy something ahead of the holidays. And seriously, why wouldn’t you?

Smokin' Pete's BBQ

Eat some free BBQ turkey Smokin' Pete's BBQ This Ballard BBQ slinger is offering up free tastes of its smoked turkey, ham, duck, and prime rib from noon to 2pm in hope that you’ll buy something ahead of the holidays. And seriously, why wouldn’t you?

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 14 Sat

Drink like Jabba would at Beer Wars Apparently “The Wort Awakens” when you bring a slew of Northwest suds-slingers together for Beer Wars, from 7-10pm, where you’ll get 10 tastes from Black Raven, Maritime, Reuben’s, and more for $25.

Phinney Neighborhood Association

Drink like Jabba would at Beer Wars Phinney Neighborhood Association Apparently “The Wort Awakens” when you bring a slew of Northwest suds-slingers together for Beer Wars, from 7-10pm, where you’ll get 10 tastes from Black Raven, Maritime, Reuben’s, and more for $25.

Add

related

The Best Places to Drink Wine in Seattle
Brouwer’s Cafe

Date

Event

Location

Nov 19 Thu

Crash an ugly sweater party Fremont’s biggest beer bar wants you to wear your ugliest sweater... and try 8-12 brews from California’s Firestone Walker. Ugliest sweater in the place wins a prize.

Brouwer's Cafe

Crash an ugly sweater party Brouwer's Cafe Fremont’s biggest beer bar wants you to wear your ugliest sweater... and try 8-12 brews from California’s Firestone Walker. Ugliest sweater in the place wins a prize.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 22 Sun

Eat mashed potatoes… then run ‘em off Registration for the Green Lake Gobble (& Mashed Potato Munch Off) starts at 9:30am, so you should be safely in the beer garden by 9:35. Or you know, running/watching the mashed potato-eating contest.

Green Lake Park

Eat mashed potatoes… then run ‘em off Green Lake Park Registration for the Green Lake Gobble (& Mashed Potato Munch Off) starts at 9:30am, so you should be safely in the beer garden by 9:35. Or you know, running/watching the mashed potato-eating contest.

Add

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like