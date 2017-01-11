9 Events You Absolutely Can't Miss in Seattle This November

Date
Nov 1 Sun
Have some hangover brunch Show up for brunch at this famed Cap HIll dive still wearing your costume from the night before and you’ll get 20% off your tab.
Nov 1-25
Dine Around Seattle Dine Around Seattle is going down again, which means you can get a three-course dinner at over 65 seriously good Seattle spots including Poppy, Cantinetta, The Dunbar Room, and more. Bonus: most places are also doing three-course lunches for $18. Sundays through Thursdays only.
Various locations
Nov 11 Wed
Krush everyone at Mario Kart Capitol Hill’s most creative cinema is hosting the fourth annual Mario Kart N64 Tournament. Starting at 7pm, 64 players will compete for prizes… blah, blah. Dude, you can play Mario Kart on the a giant movie screen!
Central Cinema
Nov 12 Thu
Relive the golden age of hip-hop G-funk pioneer Warren G and hip-hop luminaries Slum Village are bringing a little Long Beach and Detroit, respectively, to Fremont. Try to regulate your excitement level until you manage to score tickets, here.
Nov 14 Sat
Hit the most Seattle festival ever This Tangletown suds/all-day breakfast spot is hosting an all-day event that combines Seattle’s two favorite beverages: coffee and beer. How can you not go?
Nov 14 Sat
Eat some free BBQ turkey This Ballard BBQ slinger is offering up free tastes of its smoked turkey, ham, duck, and prime rib from noon to 2pm in hope that you’ll buy something ahead of the holidays. And seriously, why wouldn’t you?
Nov 14 Sat
Drink like Jabba would at Beer Wars Apparently “The Wort Awakens” when you bring a slew of Northwest suds-slingers together for Beer Wars, from 7-10pm, where you’ll get 10 tastes from Black Raven, Maritime, Reuben’s, and more for $25.
Phinney Neighborhood Association
Nov 19 Thu
Crash an ugly sweater party Fremont’s biggest beer bar wants you to wear your ugliest sweater... and try 8-12 brews from California’s Firestone Walker. Ugliest sweater in the place wins a prize.
Nov 22 Sun
Eat mashed potatoes… then run ‘em off Registration for the Green Lake Gobble (& Mashed Potato Munch Off) starts at 9:30am, so you should be safely in the beer garden by 9:35. Or you know, running/watching the mashed potato-eating contest.
Green Lake Park
