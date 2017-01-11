Erotic Parties & Pub Crawls: The Best Things to Do in Seattle This October

Date
Rock out like… an old lady? Ballard The Macefield Music Festival, a weekend-long music festival featuring dozens of up-and-coming artists from all genres, is celebrated in memory of late Ballard resident granny Edith Macefield, who may or may not have been the inspiration for the movie Up.
Have your Oktoberfest and eat it, too! Marymoor Park There is no shortage of Oktoberfest celebrations in the PNW… But at Trucktober Fest, food doesn’t take a back seat to beer, as evidenced by the 30 sweet food trucks that’ll be there, along with suds from over 30 breweries.
Eat pancakes, drink beer, and look at art El Corazon The Pancakes & Booze Art Show is a pop-up underground art event that pairs the most delicious of breakfasts with the most delicious of beverages... and gives you a chance to check out local art. Also, live body painting.
Play with LEGOs. Seriously. Seattle Center EVERYTHING IS AWESOME at BrickCon, one of the largest adult LEGO builder conventions in the world, where pros and amateurs show off massive original LEGO creations. Tickets are $10 and you can get them here.
Do Oktoberfest Downtown Pike Brewing Co. Taste your favorite local brews right next to German classics at Piketoberfest, an annual beer festival that takes place in Pike Place Market. A $40 ticket gets you unlimited food tastings, a tasting mug, live music, and 10 drink tokens.
Actually have fun running Magnuson Park Take all of the fun of a traditional Chinese lantern festival, add a 5k run, and sprinkle in some funky neon lights and you’ll get The Lantern Run. Registration is $35, and it gets you a shirt, glow gear, and a ticket to the after-party.
Have a killer prom EMP Museum Don’t you wish you could just go back and do it all over again... but as a zombie? The ‘90s-themed Fashionably Undead Prom, where there will be music, drinks, food, etc., is your chance.
Hit a Halloween pub crawl Various locations Join over 500 of your best costumed friends in a yet-to-be-named Seattle ‘hood for 14 free hours of bar hopping. And by “free,” we mean you’ve gotta pay for your drinks.
Take down some tacos and tequila Fremont Foundry From the people who brought you Bourbon and Bacon Fest comes the similarly alliterative Tequila and Taco Fest, which will feature South-of-the-border booze paired with eats from some of Seattle’s sweetest Mextaurants.
Slide into Seattle’s hottest Halloween party... EMP Museum With music from Brand X and DJ Funkdaddy, and over 2,000 attendees, Pulse Ultimate Halloween Bash is probably the place to be on Halloween. Pro tip: bring cash, cards aren't allowed at the bar.
... and Seattle’s sexiest Halloween party Seattle Center Exhibition Hall Seduction 2015 is a lavish party from the people behind Seattle’s erotic art festival, and promises an “alluring night” of music, dancing, enticing performances, and more.