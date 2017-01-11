Erotic Parties & Pub Crawls: The Best Things to Do in Seattle This October

Rock out like… an old lady? The Macefield Music Festival, a weekend-long music festival featuring dozens of up-and-coming artists from all genres, is celebrated in memory of late Ballard resident granny Edith Macefield, who may or may not have been the inspiration for the movie Up.

