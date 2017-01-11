Events

Erotic Parties & Pub Crawls: The Best Things to Do in Seattle This October

By Published On 10/01/2015 By Published On 10/01/2015
Macefield Music Festival/Niffer Calderwood.

Date

Event

Location

Oct 2-4

Rock out like… an old lady? The Macefield Music Festival, a weekend-long music festival featuring dozens of up-and-coming artists from all genres, is celebrated in memory of late Ballard resident granny Edith Macefield, who may or may not have been the inspiration for the movie Up.

Ballard

Rock out like… an old lady? The Macefield Music Festival, a weekend-long music festival featuring dozens of up-and-coming artists from all genres, is celebrated in memory of late Ballard resident granny Edith Macefield, who may or may not have been the inspiration for the movie Up.

Trucktoberfest

Date

Event

Location

Oct 3-4

Have your Oktoberfest and eat it, too! There is no shortage of Oktoberfest celebrations in the PNW… But at Trucktober Fest, food doesn’t take a back seat to beer, as evidenced by the 30 sweet food trucks that’ll be there, along with suds from over 30 breweries.

Marymoor Park

Have your Oktoberfest and eat it, too! There is no shortage of Oktoberfest celebrations in the PNW… But at Trucktober Fest, food doesn't take a back seat to beer, as evidenced by the 30 sweet food trucks that'll be there, along with suds from over 30 breweries.

The PANCAKES & BOOZE ART SHOW

Date

Event

Location

Oct 3 Sat

Eat pancakes, drink beer, and look at art The Pancakes & Booze Art Show is a pop-up underground art event that pairs the most delicious of breakfasts with the most delicious of beverages... and gives you a chance to check out local art. Also, live body painting.

El Corazon

Eat pancakes, drink beer, and look at art. The Pancakes & Booze Art Show is a pop-up underground art event that pairs the most delicious of breakfasts with the most delicious of beverages... and gives you a chance to check out local art. Also, live body painting.

Flickr/Ian Roberts

Date

Event

Location

Oct 3-4

Play with LEGOs. Seriously. EVERYTHING IS AWESOME at BrickCon, one of the largest adult LEGO builder conventions in the world, where pros and amateurs show off massive original LEGO creations. Tickets are $10 and you can get them here

Seattle Center

Play with LEGOs. Seriously. EVERYTHING IS AWESOME at BrickCon, one of the largest adult LEGO builder conventions in the world, where pros and amateurs show off massive original LEGO creations. Tickets are $10 and you can get them here

Piketoberfest

Date

Event

Location

Oct 4 Sun

Do Oktoberfest Downtown Taste your favorite local brews right next to German classics at Piketoberfest, an annual beer festival that takes place in Pike Place Market. A $40 ticket gets you unlimited food tastings, a tasting mug, live music, and 10 drink tokens.

Pike Brewing Co.

Do Oktoberfest Downtown. Taste your favorite local brews right next to German classics at Piketoberfest, an annual beer festival that takes place in Pike Place Market. A $40 ticket gets you unlimited food tastings, a tasting mug, live music, and 10 drink tokens.

The Lantern Run

Date

Event

Location

Oct 10 Sat

Actually have fun running Take all of the fun of a traditional Chinese lantern festival, add a 5k run, and sprinkle in some funky neon lights and you’ll get The Lantern Run. Registration is $35, and it gets you a shirt, glow gear, and a ticket to the after-party.

Magnuson Park

Actually have fun running. Take all of the fun of a traditional Chinese lantern festival, add a 5k run, and sprinkle in some funky neon lights and you'll get The Lantern Run. Registration is $35, and it gets you a shirt, glow gear, and a ticket to the after-party.

EMP Museum/Brady Harvey

Date

Event

Location

Oct 17 Sat

Have a killer prom Don’t you wish you could just go back and do it all over again... but as a zombie? The ‘90s-themed Fashionably Undead Prom, where there will be music, drinks, food, etc., is your chance.

EMP Museum

Have a killer prom. Don't you wish you could just go back and do it all over again... but as a zombie? The '90s-themed Fashionably Undead Prom, where there will be music, drinks, food, etc., is your chance.

Date

Event

Location

Oct 24 Sat

Hit a Halloween pub crawl Join over 500 of your best costumed friends in a yet-to-be-named Seattle ‘hood for 14 free hours of bar hopping. And by “free,” we mean you’ve gotta pay for your drinks.

Various locations

Hit a Halloween pub crawl. Join over 500 of your best costumed friends in a yet-to-be-named Seattle 'hood for 14 free hours of bar hopping. And by "free," we mean you've gotta pay for your drinks.

Flickr/Luca Nebuloni

Date

Event

Location

Oct 24 Sat

Take down some tacos and tequila From the people who brought you Bourbon and Bacon Fest comes the similarly alliterative Tequila and Taco Fest, which will feature South-of-the-border booze paired with eats from some of Seattle’s sweetest Mextaurants.

Fremont Foundry

Take down some tacos and tequila. From the people who brought you Bourbon and Bacon Fest comes the similarly alliterative Tequila and Taco Fest, which will feature South-of-the-border booze paired with eats from some of Seattle's sweetest Mextaurants.

PULSE Halloween Bash

Date

Event

Location

Oct 31 Sat

Slide into Seattle’s hottest Halloween party... With music from Brand X and DJ Funkdaddy, and over 2,000 attendees, Pulse Ultimate Halloween Bash is probably the place to be on Halloween. Pro tip: bring cash, cards aren't allowed at the bar.

EMP Museum

Slide into Seattle's hottest Halloween party... With music from Brand X and DJ Funkdaddy, and over 2,000 attendees, Pulse Ultimate Halloween Bash is probably the place to be on Halloween. Pro tip: bring cash, cards aren't allowed at the bar.

Date

Event

Location

Oct 31 Sat

... and Seattle’s sexiest Halloween party Seduction 2015 is a lavish party from the people behind Seattle’s erotic art festival, and promises an “alluring night” of music, dancing, enticing performances, and more.

Seattle Center Exhibition Hall

... and Seattle's sexiest Halloween party. Seduction 2015 is a lavish party from the people behind Seattle's erotic art festival, and promises an "alluring night" of music, dancing, enticing performances, and more.

