The Best Things to Do in Seattle This Winter

Published On 12/03/2015
Polar Bear Dive Seattle

Winter has finally descended upon us, and for many Seattleites that means stocking up on pumpkin spice everything and building a fortress of warmth out of quilts and excess body fat. However, instead of giving into the temptation to stay inside and put new stains on your sweatpants, why not get outside and enjoy the myriad winter activities the city has to offer? From beer tastings, concerts, holiday parties, and more, this winter is loaded with ways to experience the best of Seattle.

Editor's Note: We'll be updating this throughout the season, so keep checking back to stay up to date on all the best winter happenings.

Erin Kohlenberg

Date

Event

Location

Dec 4 Fri

Listen to festive carolers at the Great Figgy Pudding Caroling Competition Nearly 10,000 people gather every year to watch dozens of caroling groups compete on the main stage and raise money for the Pike Market Senior Center & Food Bank.

Westlake Center

Date

Event

Location

Dec 4 Fri

Sip a few at Winter Beer Fest Nothing says winter weather like tasting these robust seasonal beers from over 50 Washington breweries.

Magnuson Park

Flickr/shelmac

Date

Event

Location

Dec 5 Sat

Channel your artistic side at Drawing Jam Beginner to expert, there’s something for everyone at this eclectic art event that has open easels and art supplies just waiting for some inspiration.

Gage Academy of Art

Date

Event

Location

Dec 5 Sat

Pop a bottle at Champagne & Bubbles Extravaganza Enjoy the finest champagne and nibbles for only $10 to celebrate the 5th anniversary of Wine World and Spirits.

Wine World & Spirits

Date

Event

Location

Dec 6 Sun

Trade up for something awesome at the Holiday Party & Barter Fair There’s no money accepted at this holiday festival! Create your best hand-made items and barter for some special treasures.

Ballard Odd Fellows Hall

Date

Event

Location

Dec 8 Tue

Spin a dreidel at the Public Menorah Lighting Snack on a latke and watch performances while celebrating the start of Chanukah at Ballard’s first ever public menorah lighting.

Bergen Place Park

Flickr/RosieTulips

Date

Event

Location

Dec 8 Tue

Rock the night away at Deck the Hall Ball Death Cab for Cutie, Alabama Shakes, Cage the Elephant -- there’s some seriously great music contained in this night of holiday frivolity.

KeyArena

Date

Event

Location

Dec 12 Sat

Party with your four-legged friend at Pioneer Square Howlidays Bring the whole family (including pups) for a day of fun, food, and a competition to crown 2016 Dog of The Year.  

Occidental Park

Date

Event

Location

Dec 13 Sun

Get jazzy at A Charlie Brown Christmas Good grief! With cocktails, delectable chocolates, and holiday classic "A Charlie Brown Christmas" played by the Jose 'Juicy' Gonzales Trio -- this holiday jam is one of the best around.

Seattle Center

Date

Event

Location

Dec 13 Sun

Chow down at Winter Feast Food Truck Round-Up This hybrid food truck showcase and craft market has all you need for a festive winter weekend.

Fremont

Polar Bear Dive Seattle

Date

Event

Location

Jan 1 Fri

Work off those holiday calories at the Resolution Run 5K & Polar Bear Dive This festive 5K run/walk makes a splash of an ending -- a plunge into the freezing waters of Lake Washington.

Magnuson Park

Date

Event

Location

Jan 15 Fri

Show off your geeky side at Rustycon Hundreds of science fiction and fantasy aficionados attend this convention every year, where there’s something for everyone’s geeky persuasions.

Hilton Seattle Airport and Conference Center

Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Committee

Date

Event

Location

Jan 18 Mon

March in the 34th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Rally and March Rally with thousands to celebrate the life and legacy of civil rights leader and American icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Garfield High School

Date

Event

Location

Jan 29 Fri

Leave the city behind at Timbrrr! Winter Music Festival This two-day event of music and winter fun is totally worth the short drive away from the city. Grab a pass for snowboarding or skiing during the day and enjoy the headlining acts at night.

Leavenworth, WA

Flickr/Paul "Fruit Trees"

Date

Event

Location

Jan 29 Fri

Taste some weird beer at Strange Brewfest Admission to this unique two-day event gets you a souvenir tasting glass, four tasting tokens, and access to all of the stellar live music acts.  

Port Townsend, WA

Date

Event

Location

Jan 30 Sat

Taste all kinds of beer at Belgian Fest The 7th Annual Belgian Fest will feature over 100 Belgian-style craft beers by breweries from around the state.

Seattle Center

Date

Event

Location

Jan 31 Sun

Quench your sweet tooth at Pike Chocofest This three-story party is the perfect way to celebrate Valentine’s Day a little early -- chocolate, craft beers, and savory bites all night long.

Pike Place Market

Date

Event

Location

Feb 12 Fri

Sip a red or white at Hearts & Wine 2016 Rotary First Harvest hosts this night of elegant wine and jazz with very special guest Thierry Rautureau, the Chef in The Hat.

The Foundry in SoDo

Flickr/Anne and Tim

Date

Event

Location

Feb 14 Sun

Find a deal at Seattle Bike Swap If you’re a cyclist, you’re not going to want to miss this one. This huge garage sale features deals on new and used bicycle goods of all types.

Seattle Center Exhibition Hall

Cupid's Undie Run

Date

Event

Location

Feb 20 Sat

Strip down at Cupid’s Undie Run Running around in your underwear for charity -- what’s not to love about that?

Art Marble 21

Date

Event

Location

Feb 25 Thu

Delight your ears at the Wintergrass Music Festival Revel in the sounds of traditional American acoustic music over four days of toe-tapping fun.

Hyatt Regency in Bellevue, WA

