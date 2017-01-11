The Best Things to Do in Seattle This Winter

Winter has finally descended upon us, and for many Seattleites that means stocking up on pumpkin spice everything and building a fortress of warmth out of quilts and excess body fat. However, instead of giving into the temptation to stay inside and put new stains on your sweatpants, why not get outside and enjoy the myriad winter activities the city has to offer? From beer tastings, concerts, holiday parties, and more, this winter is loaded with ways to experience the best of Seattle.
Editor's Note: We'll be updating this throughout the season, so keep checking back to stay up to date on all the best winter happenings.
Dec 4 Fri
Listen to festive carolers at the Great Figgy Pudding Caroling Competition Westlake Center Nearly 10,000 people gather every year to watch dozens of caroling groups compete on the main stage and raise money for the Pike Market Senior Center & Food Bank.
Dec 4 Fri
Sip a few at Winter Beer Fest Magnuson Park Nothing says winter weather like tasting these robust seasonal beers from over 50 Washington breweries.
Dec 5 Sat
Channel your artistic side at Drawing Jam Gage Academy of Art Beginner to expert, there’s something for everyone at this eclectic art event that has open easels and art supplies just waiting for some inspiration.
Dec 5 Sat
Pop a bottle at Champagne & Bubbles Extravaganza Wine World & Spirits Enjoy the finest champagne and nibbles for only $10 to celebrate the 5th anniversary of Wine World and Spirits.
Dec 6 Sun
Trade up for something awesome at the Holiday Party & Barter Fair Ballard Odd Fellows Hall There’s no money accepted at this holiday festival! Create your best hand-made items and barter for some special treasures.
Dec 8 Tue
Spin a dreidel at the Public Menorah Lighting Bergen Place Park Snack on a latke and watch performances while celebrating the start of Chanukah at Ballard’s first ever public menorah lighting.
Dec 8 Tue
Rock the night away at Deck the Hall Ball KeyArena Death Cab for Cutie, Alabama Shakes, Cage the Elephant -- there’s some seriously great music contained in this night of holiday frivolity.
Dec 12 Sat
Party with your four-legged friend at Pioneer Square Howlidays Occidental Park Bring the whole family (including pups) for a day of fun, food, and a competition to crown 2016 Dog of The Year.
Dec 13 Sun
Get jazzy at A Charlie Brown Christmas Seattle Center Good grief! With cocktails, delectable chocolates, and holiday classic "A Charlie Brown Christmas" played by the Jose 'Juicy' Gonzales Trio -- this holiday jam is one of the best around.
Dec 13 Sun
Chow down at Winter Feast Food Truck Round-Up Fremont This hybrid food truck showcase and craft market has all you need for a festive winter weekend.
Jan 1 Fri
Work off those holiday calories at the Resolution Run 5K & Polar Bear Dive Magnuson Park This festive 5K run/walk makes a splash of an ending -- a plunge into the freezing waters of Lake Washington.
Jan 15 Fri
Show off your geeky side at Rustycon Hilton Seattle Airport and Conference Center Hundreds of science fiction and fantasy aficionados attend this convention every year, where there’s something for everyone’s geeky persuasions.
Jan 18 Mon
March in the 34th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Rally and March Garfield High School Rally with thousands to celebrate the life and legacy of civil rights leader and American icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Jan 29 Fri
Leave the city behind at Timbrrr! Winter Music Festival Leavenworth, WA This two-day event of music and winter fun is totally worth the short drive away from the city. Grab a pass for snowboarding or skiing during the day and enjoy the headlining acts at night.
Jan 29 Fri
Taste some weird beer at Strange Brewfest Port Townsend, WA Admission to this unique two-day event gets you a souvenir tasting glass, four tasting tokens, and access to all of the stellar live music acts.
Jan 30 Sat
Taste all kinds of beer at Belgian Fest Seattle Center The 7th Annual Belgian Fest will feature over 100 Belgian-style craft beers by breweries from around the state.
Jan 31 Sun
Quench your sweet tooth at Pike Chocofest Pike Place Market This three-story party is the perfect way to celebrate Valentine’s Day a little early -- chocolate, craft beers, and savory bites all night long.
Feb 12 Fri
Sip a red or white at Hearts & Wine 2016 The Foundry in SoDo Rotary First Harvest hosts this night of elegant wine and jazz with very special guest Thierry Rautureau, the Chef in The Hat.
Feb 14 Sun
Find a deal at Seattle Bike Swap Seattle Center Exhibition Hall If you’re a cyclist, you’re not going to want to miss this one. This huge garage sale features deals on new and used bicycle goods of all types.
Feb 20 Sat
Strip down at Cupid’s Undie Run Art Marble 21 Running around in your underwear for charity -- what’s not to love about that?
Feb 25 Thu
Delight your ears at the Wintergrass Music Festival Hyatt Regency in Bellevue, WA Revel in the sounds of traditional American acoustic music over four days of toe-tapping fun.