All The Things You Need To Eat, Drink and Do in Seattle This Weekend

If you've lived in Seattle for more than, like, five minutes you know yes, that traffic is actually this bad; no, it's not easy to meet people (unless you read Thrillist); and that there's never a bad time for a beer festival. Which is why, in addition to haunted houses and whole hog dinners, our list of can't miss things to do this weekend includes a brewery's birthday party and a slew of Oktoberfest events. Check it out.
Attend an Oktoberfest celebration
Saturday, September 28 - Sunday, September 29
Multiple Locations
Seattle's largest Oktoberfest celebration was last weekend but don't worry, there's a ton of 'em you can still attend, including one in Ballard at Bad Jimmy's Brewing; an ongoing event at Seattle's biggest german beer hall; plus an all day party at the Anderson school in Bothell, and more.
Cost: $25-$30
Drink ultra rare tequila
Friday, September 27
Little Water Cantina
A multi-course dinner (and hors d'oeuvres before hand) serves as a backdrop for rare and unique tequilas like Casa Noble Joven and El Tequileno Rare Reposado, which is brand new to America, at this charming Mexican place with one of the city's best patios.
Cost: $75
Take a fun (?) trip to the morgue
Friday, September 27 - Saturday, September 28
5000 E Marginal Way S
Get Halloween started early at this intense tour of the fictional Georgetown Morgue, which might be the best (or worst?) haunted house in Seattle. Just don't say we didn't warn you.
Cost: Tickets start at $15
Attend "America's Largest Festival of Beef"
Saturday, September 28 - Sunday, September 29
South Lake Union Discovery Center
This bovine-based culinary event starts Friday night with a celebration of… um, seafood, and continues all weekend with a Beer 'N BBQ event, a "Steak and Cake" party, and a Burger Bash on Sunday.
Cost: $75 - $125
Eat, drink & play like an Italian
Saturday, September 28 - Sunday, September 29
Seattle Center
Seattle's annual Festa Italiana is an unbridled celebration of Italian food and culture featuring food vendors, cooking demos, a bocce tournament, a grape stomp, wine tasting, music and much more.
Cost: Free to attend
Celebrate a celebrated brewery's 10th birthday
Saturday, September 28 - Sunday, September 29
Fremont Brewing
One of Seattle's best breweries is turning 10, and is marking the occasion with a 10 Year Anniversary Barrel-aged Bottle Release, throwback brews on tap, food from Thrillist fave Where Ya At Matt?, a photobooth, and if that's not enough, FREE cake made with a beer infused buttercream filling.
Cost: Free to attend but beer and food (except the cake) cost $$
Party like it's 1399
Saturday, September 28
The Shambles
Part butcher shop, part bar, The Shambles in Maple Leaf is the perfect place to spend 2.5 hours watching an expert butcher break down a whole hog while sampling drinks, and eating a "meal fit for a king" highlighted by a medieval-style rolled pork belly roast.
Cost: $175
Go to a National Park. For free.
Sunday, September 29
Multiple Locations
In honor of National Public Lands Day (yup, that's a thing!), National Parks across… um, the nation will be free to enter, so take a day trip to Olympic National Park (one of the best Parks in the country), ride a ferry to San Juan Island and learn about a war over a pig you've never heard of, or go to a Gold Rush museum right in Pioneer Square.
Cost: Free
Eat enough meat for two
Sunday, September 29
Central Smoke
Every Sunday, Vietnamese/French bar/BBQ spot Central Smoke -- from the people behind Seattle faves Ba Bar and Monsoon -- a protein heavy dinner for two featuring spare ribs, smoked brisket, and pulled pork, plus coleslaw and two glasses of wine.
Cost: $35
Use any excuse to drink coffee
Sunday, September 29
Various Locations
National Coffee Day deserves more than your usual trip to Starbucks, so why not hit one of Seattle's best coffee shops, or explore the city's underground coffee cart culture you never knew about by tracking down Celesto Espresso, or Convoy Coffee.
Cost: Depends on how much coffee you drink
