10 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Seattle This May

Sat

Taco Libre Showdown From 5-11pm in the International District, more than 20 local taco trucks will duke it out for soft-shelled glory. The winner is selected by you, discerning taco fan, and admission is free, so by all means, go nuts on the carnitas while being serenaded by on-site mariachi bands. Ay caray!

International District

