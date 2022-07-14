10 Actually Fun Things to Do in Seattle This Weekend

Mid-July means high summer, and high summer means all bets are off. We’re bathing in the ocean, not the shower, drinking natty wine like it’s juice (it is), and watching movies on the lawn, not the couch, with the entire neighborhood in attendance. It’s the season of abundance, heat, and sunshine, and our social calendars are subsequently full. Ahead, everything you should drink, eat, and do this weekend in Seattle , Washington.

Friday, July 15–Sunday, July 17

Ballard

After a two-year hiatus, Ballard’s annual Seafood Fest is back. As always, the obvious highlight is Trident Seafoods, whose Alder-smoked traditional salmon barbecue basically started this whole thing back in 1971, but let’s not forget the rest of the lineup: steamed mussels, crab, and BBQ oysters for eating, a beer and cocktail garden for drinking, a musical stage, a VIP lounge, and over 100 arts and crafts vendors.

Cost: Free

Friday, July 15–Saturday, July 16, 4-11 pm

Capitol Hill

Seattle is practically overflowing with natural wine, but have you tried Cap Hill’s latest purveyor yet? Light Sleeper provides hard-to-find wines, small plates courtesy of Chefs Eli Dahlin and Ezra Wicks, and excellent ambiance to match. Its adjacent bottle shop, Wide Eyed Wines, provides ample opportunity to stock up your home cellar, too.

Cost: $$

Friday, July 15–Saturday, July 16, 12-10 pm; Sunday, July 17, 12-6 pm

Capitol Hill

Museum of Museums recently reopened after a short break with two new shows you might want to check out ASAP: Orly Anan’s Salon Delicatessen and a group show curated by Moses Sun titled Holla Back to the Future. Visit this weekend to catch both in action and be prepared to go deep on the intersections of technology, liberation, cosmic consciousness, and, duh, art.

Cost: $20 per ticket

Saturday, July 16, 4-7 pm

Phinney Ridge

There’s no shortage of great beer in Seattle, but how does one actually try them all? For a sampling of a mere 30 local breweries (you gotta start somewhere), head to Phinney Center's annual summer beer taste, a.k.a. Bearcraft. Oh, and if you’re stuck being DD for the day, not to worry—the PNA has $10 non-alcoholic tickets that include beverages plus snacks.

Cost: $35 per ticket

Saturday, July 16, 6-10 pm

Columbia City

For live music, performing artists, a beer garden, and lots of opportunities to shop, stop by the Columbia City Night Market, which is hosted by the cycling nonprofit Peace Peloton and happens every third Saturday at dusk. This month’s vendors include the likes of Anna Elizabeth Ceramics, Om Bless Wellness, Luna Blu Gifts, and Crow Bait and Co, with performances by BluMeadows (on from 7-9 pm) and Lion Gypzi (on from 9-10 pm).

Cost: Free

