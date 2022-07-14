10 Actually Fun Things to Do in Seattle This Weekend
A seafood fest, must-see art exhibits, a new wine bar, and more.
Mid-July means high summer, and high summer means all bets are off. We’re bathing in the ocean, not the shower, drinking natty wine like it’s juice (it is), and watching movies on the lawn, not the couch, with the entire neighborhood in attendance. It’s the season of abundance, heat, and sunshine, and our social calendars are subsequently full. Ahead, everything you should drink, eat, and do this weekend in Seattle, Washington.
Friday, July 15–Sunday, July 17
Ballard
After a two-year hiatus, Ballard’s annual Seafood Fest is back. As always, the obvious highlight is Trident Seafoods, whose Alder-smoked traditional salmon barbecue basically started this whole thing back in 1971, but let’s not forget the rest of the lineup: steamed mussels, crab, and BBQ oysters for eating, a beer and cocktail garden for drinking, a musical stage, a VIP lounge, and over 100 arts and crafts vendors.
Cost: Free
Friday, July 15–Saturday, July 16, 4-11 pm
Capitol Hill
Seattle is practically overflowing with natural wine, but have you tried Cap Hill’s latest purveyor yet? Light Sleeper provides hard-to-find wines, small plates courtesy of Chefs Eli Dahlin and Ezra Wicks, and excellent ambiance to match. Its adjacent bottle shop, Wide Eyed Wines, provides ample opportunity to stock up your home cellar, too.
Cost: $$
Friday, July 15–Saturday, July 16, 12-10 pm; Sunday, July 17, 12-6 pm
Capitol Hill
Museum of Museums recently reopened after a short break with two new shows you might want to check out ASAP: Orly Anan’s Salon Delicatessen and a group show curated by Moses Sun titled Holla Back to the Future. Visit this weekend to catch both in action and be prepared to go deep on the intersections of technology, liberation, cosmic consciousness, and, duh, art.
Cost: $20 per ticket
Saturday, July 16, 4-7 pm
Phinney Ridge
There’s no shortage of great beer in Seattle, but how does one actually try them all? For a sampling of a mere 30 local breweries (you gotta start somewhere), head to Phinney Center's annual summer beer taste, a.k.a. Bearcraft. Oh, and if you’re stuck being DD for the day, not to worry—the PNA has $10 non-alcoholic tickets that include beverages plus snacks.
Cost: $35 per ticket
Saturday, July 16, 6-10 pm
Columbia City
For live music, performing artists, a beer garden, and lots of opportunities to shop, stop by the Columbia City Night Market, which is hosted by the cycling nonprofit Peace Peloton and happens every third Saturday at dusk. This month’s vendors include the likes of Anna Elizabeth Ceramics, Om Bless Wellness, Luna Blu Gifts, and Crow Bait and Co, with performances by BluMeadows (on from 7-9 pm) and Lion Gypzi (on from 9-10 pm).
Cost: Free
Saturday, July 16, 7:45-10 pm
Rainier Valley
In terms of seasonal activities, movies on the lawn just might be peak summer. This weekend, bring your picnic blanket to Columbia Park for a screening of a yet-to-be-announced film courtesy of SEEDArts, a program of SouthEast Effective Development (a.k.a. SEED) and the Rainier Arts Center. Seating opens at 7:45 pm and the movie starts at sunset.
Cost: Free
Saturday, July 16–Sunday, July 17, 11 am-5 pm
Magnuson Park
Continuing with the shopping festivities, Renegade Craft is back at Hanger 30 in Magnuson Park this weekend for a two-day affair that’ll cost you anywhere between $0-12 to enter (tickets are sliding scale). Come for the arts and crafts, stay for the community building you’ll hopefully do with the dozens of artists and vendors in attendance.
Cost: $0-12 per ticket
Friday, July 15–Sunday, July 17
Various locations
'Tis the season: All across Seattle, neighborhood farmers' markets are in full swing and absolutely exploding with delicious fruits and veggies. Swing by the U District or Magnolia markets on Saturday for some shopping, or hit the stalls in Ballard, West Seattle, Capitol Hill, or Fremont on Sunday. Kind of like a beer crawl, but healthier.
Cost: $$
Friday, July 15–Sunday, July 17
Seattle Aquarium
Low tide is the perfect time of day to explore Seattle’s local shorelines, and what better way to do it than with a Seattle Aquarium Naturalist as your guide? Questions about sea stars, barnacles, moon snails, and more are most welcome, and no reservations are required.
Cost: Free
Friday, July 15–Sunday, July 17, 11 am-5 pm
Capitol Hill
Romare Bearden is best known for his collage work, but a new exhibit at the Frye puts the spotlight on his earlier abstract paintings, created between 1952-1964. Romare Bearden: Abstraction is open until September 18, and, as always, admission to the Frye is free.
Cost: Free