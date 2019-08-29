Everything Fun To Do In Seattle This Weekend

Labor Day weekend is here, and in Seattle that means two things: 1) that summer feels like it just started a few days ago, and 2) that you’ve gotta fit a whole summer’s worth of fun in in the next few days. Don’t worry, our list of 10 can’t miss things to do this holiday weekend includes everything from free ping pong lessons to shows at Seattle’s biggest music festival. We'll see you out there.
See Tyler, The Creator, The Lumineers & more at Bumbershoot
Friday, August 30 - Monday, September 1
Seattle Center
Seattle’s signature music, comedy & arts festival is back for the 49th time, and as usual it’s spreading dozens of live shows over three days, including a Sunday performance by perfectly named Taking Back Sunday.
Cost: Starting at $109
Take part in a Pax West after party/cosplay contest
Friday, August 30
Crocodile Back Bar
Every year Pax West -- one of the world’s biggest video game conventions -- comes to Seattle… and sells out almost immediately. So, you probably aren’t getting in. But you can get into the after parties, starting with this cosplay contest inspired by one of next year’s biggest new games.
Cost: Free
Earnestly listen to a slew of ironic music acts
Friday, August 30
LoFi Seattle
Another Pax West event, the Nerd Music Showcase features eight artists who are worth seeing just for their names alone, like the Technomage, Schaffer the Darklord, and Death*Star, who is presumably about to blow up. Obviously.
Cost: $10
Go to a musical that you might actually like
Friday, August 30 - Sunday, August 31
Seattle Public Theater
Created by local sketch comedy veterans, Indy Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Temple of the Doomed Ark (yes, it’s really called that) is a musical parody that skewers everything Indiana Jones -- except the last movie, which they argue doesn’t really exist.
Cost: $26-$32
Do the Puyallup at the Washington State Fair
Friday, August 30 - Monday, September 2
Washington State Fairgrounds, Puyallup
Opening weekend of The Fair, as it's technically called now, features 20 days of concerts (including Billy Idol and Weezer on Friday & Sunday, respectively), wild carnival rides, a rodeo, and more. But you're really just going for the scones.
Cost: Admission starts at $14 but concerts and other attractions cost more.
Two words: Go Sailgating
Saturday, August 31
Various Locations
This unique Seattle tradition that combines boating on Lake Union/Portage Bay, and UW football, and makes for an unforgettable way to spend a Saturday. Boats leave from Anthony's in Ballard or Ivar's in Wallingford, so the only thing left to decide is fish or fried fish.
Cost: $40 - $85
Get free ping pong lessons
Saturday, August 31
SPIN Seattle
Downtown’s palatial ping pong hall/bar SPIN offers free Saturday afternoon lessons for anyone who wants to learn a game that is somehow both ubiquitous and underappreciated. Topics include everything from how to hold a paddle to your ping pong stance, which if you’ve read this far is obviously “pro”, right?
Cost: Nope.
See Lil’ Wayne AND Blink 182… at the same time!
Saturday, August 31
White River Amphitheater
Yes, you read that right: The rap legend and the legendary pop-punk band are on tour together, confirming once and for all that it really is All The Small Things that matter in life.
Cost: Starting at $37.50
Eat a Betty Crocker themed brunch
Sunday, September 1
Addo
Chef Eric Rivera’s experimental Ballard Restaurant is serving a selection of dishes inspired by the fictional 1950s domestic goddess at the latest of his themed brunches.
Cost: $40
Hit “Sunday’s Best” rooftop day party
Sunday, September 1
The Nest
To be fair, it’s the only Sunday day party on one of Seattle’s best rooftop bars, but why quibble when you can enjoy stunning views of the Seattle waterfront, signature cocktails, and sets from multiple DJs that won’t stop until the sun sets.
Cost: $5 if you register ahead of time.
