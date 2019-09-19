Everything Fun Happening In Seattle This Weekend

You could do the same thing you do every weekend, which probably involves… um, how should we know? We're total strangers. But hey, we might not be anymore if we run into each other at one of the 10 things you really should do this weekend we've listed below. See you there!
Timothy DeLaGhetto & David So Take Over LA's Premier Foodie Event
Would? You Like To See Alice in Chains?
Friday September 20
WaMu Theater
Then head to SODO to see the sadly Layne Staley-less legends tear up their hometown like it's 1992.
Cost: $62
Drink some "funky" beers
Friday September 20 - Sunday, September 22
Teku Tavern
Teku Tavern's PNWild Festival is an excuse to drink a bunch of "wild, sour & funky" beers from over a dozen breweries, including Aslan's "Pink Yoshi," Alesong Brewing's "Ginger Snap," and more.
Cost: Free to attend
Do "The Puyallup"
Friday September 20 - Sunday, September 22
Puyallup
"The Fair" as the Washington State/Puyallup fair wants to be called now is over this weekend so brave the crowds for some scones, carnival rides, and some more scones.
Cost: $14 at the gate
Celebrate Seattle's biggest Oktoberfest
Friday September 20 - Sunday, September 22
Fremont
There are a dozen or so Oktoberfest events/festivals this weekend, but Fremont has the biggest with over 100 kinds of beer, bands, a scavenger hunt, chainsaw pumpkin carving, indoor sports screens, and more. Oh, and dogs get in free.
Cost: $20-30
Eat wings. Watch the Huskies.
Saturday, September 21
Hellbent Brewing Company
This event's got a little of everything: college football on TV, some special chicken wings, previously unreleased fresh hop and Oktoberfest beers, and more.
Cost: $18.22 Gets you wings from two food trucks & a beer
Go pick some apples
Saturday, September 21
Snohomish
The Farm at Swan's Trail is always packed with activities, and this weekend they're adding a U-Pick Apple Fest where you can snag some of their delicious Honeycrisp apples.
Cost: About $10-$15
Have dessert for brunch
Sunday, September 22
Brimmer & Heeltap
One of the best brunch spots in Seattle is hosting a Sweet Tooth Pop-Up brunch with treats from dessert makers including ChocolateSpiel, Black Magic Sweets, LadyGrey and Milk & Leaf Co.
Cost: Free to hit the pop-up, but you gotta shell out for brunch
Eat some fancy football food
Sunday, September 22
addo
Every Seahawks gameday this season, creative Ballad eatery addo is serving food/drinks inspired by the team's opponent, and the Saints make this the perfect weekend to check it out.
Cost: $45
Hit an international food truck rally
Sunday, September 22
Southcenter Mall
Head to the parking lot outside JCPenney for street food from at least a dozen food trucks serving eats from around the world.
Cost: Free to attend
Go to your a farmers market
Sunday, September 22
Fremont
Seattle's biggest neighborhood farmers market is open year round, rain or shine, but you might want to head down there this weekend, 'cause it's gonna mostly be rain for the next 8 months or so.
Cost: Free
