Everything Fun Happening In Seattle This Weekend

Traditionally, Labor Day marks the end of the summer, but not here in the Northwest where it serves as more of a reminder that it's gonna be, well, better than anyplace else for another month or so before eight straight months of winter kick in. Let this list of 10 great things to do in Seattle this weekend -- everything from Italian food festivals to bawdy burlesque brunch shows -- serve as our reminder to have some fun in the sun while it lasts.
Timothy DeLaGhetto & David So Take Over LA's Premier Foodie Event
Hit an Italian street fair
Friday, September 6 - Sunday, September 8
Georgetown
The San Gennaro Festival is taking over the streets of Georgetown all weekend with an array of vendors offering Italian food and other goods, plus live music, a traditional procession, and more.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring $$ to eat
Go to the zoo to eat, not get eaten
Friday, September 6
Woodland Park Zoo
Hit the Seattle Zoo after-hours and, along with the animals, enjoy food and drinks from some of the city's hottest chefs (Ethan Stowell, Edouardo Jordan, etc.) and mixologists.
Cost: $75-$125
Drink cider. Drink lots of cider.
Friday, September 6 - Saturday, September 7
Lake Union Park
The 10th Annual Cider Summit is back with about what you'd expect from this festival made possible by the state's favorite fruit: Literally hundreds of ciders, plus cider cocktails/spirits all available for you to try.
Cost: $35 and up
Celebrate Reuben's 7th Birthday
Saturday, September 7
Reuben's Brews
One of the city's best breweries is turning seven years old, and they're marking the occasion by putting the first five beers they ever poured on tap, giving away prizes, and more.
Cost: It's free… but the beer's not
Catch some brunch time cabaret
Saturday, September 7 - Sunday September 8
The Can Can
The subterranean cabaret's new fall matinee burlesque performances promise a "family-friendly" -- but still pretty steamy -- show to go with one of Seattle's best brunch menus featuring things like crab beignets and bottomless mimosas.
Cost: Starts around $19
Watch Death Cab while the sun sets
Sunday, September 8
Marymoor Park
The annual Marymoor Park Concerts series comes to a close with two shows by one of the Northwest's (and Seth Cohen's) favorite bands -- Death Cab for Cutie. The one Saturday is already sold out, so get your tickets now.
Cost: $45-$89
Hit a TON of garage sales… at the same time
Sunday, September 8
Cal Anderson Park
The denizens of Capitol Hill are filling the park -- and a bunch of actual garages around the 'hood -- with their old stuff on Sunday in hopes that someone out there actually wants to buy a working Darth Vader piggy bank with glowing lightsaber. Seriously, anyone? Asking for a friend.
Cost: Depends on how much stuff you wanna buy
Say aloha to all things Hawaiian
Sunday, September 8
Seattle Center
With help from dozens of vendors and almost 20 food trucks the Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival is turning Seattle Center into Oahu for day. Minus you know, the beaches. And the surfing. And the… well, you get the point.
Cost: Free to attend
See some really sketchy movies
Saturday, September 8th
Central Cinema
As the name implies, SketchFest is a sketch comedy festival featuring one night of hilarious films and 9 other nights of live comedy.
Cost: $15
See the Seahawks start their season. Duh.
Sunday, September 8
CenturyLink Field
The 'Hawks -- and brand new defensive standout Jadeveon Clowney -- kick off their season with the Bengals at home. Tickets are still available. As is a seat at your favorite sports bar.
Cost: It depends but probably between $100 - $200
