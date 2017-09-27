Everything You Have to Do in Seattle This Fall

must-dos
The best thing about fall in Seattle is... that it's not as bad as winter. The second-best thing about fall is that there's so much entertaining stuff to do -- from wild weed festivals and Halloween parties, to popular pub crawls and bawdy burlesque shows -- it can be hard to keep track. That is, unless you check out our list of autumn events below.

September
Nitro Circus
Nitro Circus | Mark Watson, Nitro Circus

September

Friday - Sunday
Sep 15-17
Don't eat apples -- drink them
Don't eat apples -- drink them
Various locations
Catch the second half of Washington Cider Week at places like Seattle Cider Company for a slew of special events, including dinner pairings, trivia nights, and even a cider-inspired Taco Tuesday.
Friday - Saturday
Sep 15-23
Do something hilariously sketchy
Do something hilariously sketchy
Various locations
As the name implies. SketchFest is a sketch comedy festival featuring one night of hilarious films (9/16) and 13 other nights of live comedy in Greenwood and Downtown.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 15-24
Do the Puyallup
Do the Puyallup
Washington State Fair grounds
The Fair, as it's technically called now, features 20 days of concerts, wild carnival rides, a rodeo, and tons of amazing food. But you're really just going for the scones.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 15-Oct 1
See some 'cool' burlesque
See some 'cool' burlesque
The Can Can
Just in time for the end of summer, the Can Can is turning their tiny subterranean cabaret into a stylized mid-century ice cream shop for upbeat one hour brunches and evening shows inspired by summertime cult-classics like Grease, Cry Baby, Hairspray, and Beach Party.
Friday - Saturday
Sep 15-Nov 25
Two words: Go sailgating
Two words: Go sailgating
Various locations
Seriously, screw tailgating! Why not kick back on a boat with drinks/snacks before Husky home games, and arrive at the stadium in style?
Saturday
Sep 16
Start off Oktoberfest with a bang
Start off Oktoberfest with a bang
Altstadt
The second annual Brewer's Kickoff Party features eight local beer makers debuting their seasonal suds, including Black Raven, Diamond Knot, and more.
Saturday
Sep 16
See music, fashion, and aerialists in the same place
See music, fashion, and aerialists in the same place
Neumos
Seattle's "most explosive annual fusion of Art, Music, Dance, Entertainment and Fashion" (or AMDEF) is back for its 10th year with live music, DJs, fashion shows, break dancing, aerialists, and more. Way more.
Saturday
Sep 16
See some crazy motorized stunts
See some crazy motorized stunts
Safeco Field
At Nitro Circus Live, which will feature 30 freestyle athletes performing mind-blowing freestyle motocross jumps, BMX routines, and all kinds of other death-defying feats.
Saturday
Sep 16
Drink delicious beer on a relaxing farm
Drink delicious beer on a relaxing farm
Auburn
The Hops & Crops Music and Beer Festival features craft beer (Airways, Iron Horse, Georgetown, etc.), live music, and food trucks (Hot Revolution Donuts!) at Mary Olson Farm.
Saturday
Sep 16
Go for a lovely stroll with some zombies
Go for a lovely stroll with some zombies
Snohomish
Beware! Zombies will start roaming the sidewalks of charming Historic Downtown Snohomish around 5:30pm. To get in on the action show up in costume an hour or so early.
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 16-17
Show everyone how dirty you are...
Show everyone how dirty you are...
Black Diamond
... by posting shots of yourself after running the Tough Mudder, a muddy annual 5-mile obstacle course complete with after-party.
Sunday
Sep 17
Eat all of Seattle's best kalbi beef in one place
Eat all of Seattle's best kalbi beef in one place
Seward Park
Four Korean community groups are hosting a competition to find the "Baddest Kalbi in the Northwest" and they want you to try, and vote on, all the entries. How can you say no?
Thursday - Saturday
Sep 21-23
See a very legit fashion show
See a very legit fashion show
Bellevue
Bellevue Fashion Week's putting on three different runway shows featuring professional models and the latest in clothing from both independent and premiere brands.
Thursday - Saturday
Sep 21-23
Screw Woodstock -- check out 'Weedstock'
Screw Woodstock -- check out 'Weedstock'
Vashon
Camp out at Cloneapalooza, a “green” camping festival featuring live rock and hip-hop shows, comedians, vendors, and, well,  passionate hobbyists at AYH Ranch on Vashon Island.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 22-24
Hit up Oktoberfest in Kirkland
Hit up Oktoberfest in Kirkland
Marina Park, Kirkland
Enjoy beer, sauerkraut, bratwurst, wiener dog races, costume contests, games, and live music at Kirkland's waterfront Oktoberfest celebration.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 22-24
Hit an even BIGGER Oktoberfest in Fremont
Hit an even BIGGER Oktoberfest in Fremont
Fremont
The 80 kinds of beer offered here is just the start: There are bands, a scavenger hunt, chainsaw pumpkin carving, indoor sports screens, and more. Oh, and dogs get in free.
Friday - Saturday
Sep 22-Nov 4
Take a freaky ass trip to the morgue
Take a freaky ass trip to the morgue
5000 E Marginal Way South
This intense tour of the fictional Georgetown Morgue might be the best (or worst?) haunted house in Seattle. Just don't say we didn't warn you.
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 23-24
Celebrate Italy's contributions to the world
Celebrate Italy's contributions to the world
Seattle Center
Vintage Ferrari's, a grape stomp, live music, bocce, and tons of pasta, pizza, and other Italian specialties... who wouldn't want to be from Italy?
Thursday - Saturday
Sep 28-30
Experience a night of WhimSea
Experience a night of WhimSea
Hale's Ales Palladium Theater
Hosted by a former finalist on The Voice, Misfit Cabaret promises a night of decadence, bawdiness, and damsels (not) in distress. Also some bad puns, maybe.
Friday
Sep 29
Take it (Big) Easy
Take it (Big) Easy
WaMu Theater
The New Orleans Food & Funk Festival is really just an excuse to stuff yourself with gumbo, crawfish, shrimp, grits, po-boys, beignets, hush puppies, etc. from a dozen different restaurants.
Friday - Saturday
Sep 29-30
Drink beer from a giant pumpkin
Drink beer from a giant pumpkin
Seattle Center
Going down at Seattle Center for the first time, the Great Pumpkin Beer Festival (GPBF) is back with 80 pumpkin beers, a marching band, DJ, and food trucks, plus their traditional giant beer-filled pumpkin. Get tickets ASAP.
Friday - Saturday
Sep 29-Oct 14
Take a road trip to very authentic Oktoberfest
Take a road trip to very authentic Oktoberfest
Leavenworth
Washington's fake German town hosts a seriously authentic Oktoberfest celebration with free shuttles in town, live music, German food, arts and crafts, and beer. Lots of beer.
October
October

Tuesday
Oct 3
Have a Feast at Pike Place Market
Have a Feast at Pike Place Market
Pike Place Market
The annual Feast starts with wine reception, then gives you a chance to try dishes from 20 different restaurants and vendors in America's premier farmers market.
Thursday
Oct 5
Drink beer... at the zoo
Drink beer... at the zoo
Woodland Park Zoo
Brew at the Zoo returns with beer from 30 breweries, plus food, music, and animal encounters in the Rain Forest Food Pavilion and Zoomazium, which sounds like something they named after a few too many of said beers.
Saturday
Oct 7
Hit Seattle's freshest beer festival
Hit Seattle's freshest beer festival
Hale's Palladium
Drink over 20 newly released beers (Fremont, Diamond Knot, Pike, etc.) made with freshly picked hops from the Yakima Valley at Uncorked's second annual Fresh Hops Festival.
Saturday - Sunday
Oct 7-8
Learn how bad you are at Legos
Learn how bad you are at Legos
Seattle Center Exhibition Hall
Hit BrickCon to check out thousands of models, including sculptures, pop-art, massive cityscapes, and more, all created by Lego enthusiasts from around the world.
Sunday - Thursday
Oct 15-Nov 2
Get three courses for $33
Get three courses for $33
Various locations
At 165 of Seattle's best restaurants during Seattle Restaurant Week... which sadly does not include Fridays and Saturdays, but sometimes does include lunch for even less dough.
Monday - Tuesday
Oct 16-31
Eat with some of Rain City's best chefs
Eat with some of Rain City's best chefs
Tarsan i Jane
The first Rain City Chefs Alliance Dinner will feature a seven-course tasting menu, made by seven different chefs that you won't want to miss. That is, if you can afford it. (It’s at least $200 per person.)
Saturday
Oct 21
Go on a giant Halloween pub crawl
Go on a giant Halloween pub crawl
Downtown
Put on a costume, grab some cash, and spend all day drinking with hundreds of fellow revelers at Seattle's massive annual Halloween Pub Crawl.
Thursday - Thursday
Oct 26-Nov 2
See some very NSFW homemade movies
See some very NSFW homemade movies
On the Boards
Dan Savage's touring erotic film festival -- HUMP -- kicks off in Seattle with a collection of explicit five-minute films by amateurs of all persuasions, as well as prizes based on audience votes. It will sell out.
Friday
Oct 27
See what a 'sinister circus' is all about
See what a 'sinister circus' is all about
WaMu Theater
Well, it’s more of a concert. Welcome to FreakNight, an annual carnival-themed electronic dance music show with rides, midway-style games, flame throwers, aerialists, a costume contest, and more.
Saturday
Oct 28
Hit a hauntingly good Halloween party
Hit a hauntingly good Halloween party
Museum of Pop Culture
Join 2,000 of your closest costumed friends at the former EMP for Haunt: The Ultimate Halloween Bash featuring live music, a DJ, and more.
Saturday
Oct 28
Go running... and dancing?
Go running... and dancing?
Green Lake Community Center
The Boogie Nights 5K & Dance Party starts with a 5K run/walk around Green Lake Park and ends with a costume dance party at the community center.
Saturday
Oct 28
Walk with even more zombies
Walk with even more zombies
Redmond Town Center
Join (or watch) zombies staggering into Redmond Town Center where there will be a costume contest, photo booth, live music, and a massive “Thriller” dance performance at Thrill the World Redmond.
November
'The Nutcracker'
'The Nutcracker' | Angela Sterling

November

Thursday
Nov 2
Sip on some seasonal ciders
Sip on some seasonal ciders
SoDo
Seattle Winter Ciderfest promises “fall and winter ciders from the Northwest's best producers” plus local beer, wine, soda, and more.
Thursday
Nov 9
Pleasure your ears with some sexy poetry
Pleasure your ears with some sexy poetry
Jewelbox Theater
Inspired by 19th-century bordellos of Paris and New Orleans, The Poetry Brothel presents love poetry in an immersive speak-easy-style environment with a bar and cabaret-style entertainment.
Friday
Nov 10
Get dressed up. Drink whiskey.
Get dressed up. Drink whiskey.
The Rainier Club
The Whisky Extravaganza includes unlimited tastes of more than 100 whiskeys, food pairings, and master classes in this most delicious of spirits. Jackets required.
Saturday
Nov 11
Eat a ton of oysters
Eat a ton of oysters
Elliott's Oyster House
One of Seattle's most popular food events, Elliott's Oyster New Year, is back again with 30 varieties of oysters, a seafood buffet, 60 wineries, microbrews, and live music on Pier 56.
Saturday
Nov 11
Drink like it's winter
Drink like it's winter
Phinney Neighborhood Center
It's basically like every other beer event -- there are local brews, food, etc. -- but this time it's winter beer from 35 different brewers, plus sliders and commemorative glasses.
Saturday
Nov 18
Eat pancakes. Drink booze. See art.
Eat pancakes. Drink booze. See art.
El Corazon
Yes, you can do all those things at the same time at the Pancakes & Booze Art Show, which will feature 70+ emerging artist, live body painting, live DJ sets, and a FREE pancake bar.
Saturday - Sunday
Nov 18-19
Try 30 food trucks at the same time
Try 30 food trucks at the same time
TBD
Trucktoberfest means 30 food trucks, and 30 breweries pouring fall beers, all posted up in the same place.
Sunday
Nov 19
Run around Green Lake...
Run around Green Lake...
Green Lake
... and then eat mashed potatoes at the Green Lake Gobble & Mashed Potato Munch Off. It's a 5K and 10K run/walk with post-race beer garden and mashed potato-eating contest.
Friday - Thursday
Nov 24-Dec 28
Take someone special to the ballet
Take someone special to the ballet
McCaw Hall
Seattle's renowned Pacific Northwest Ballet brings the The Nutcracker by George Balanchine back again with a live orchestra, magnificent sets and costumes, and a huge cast, just in time for the holidays.

