How Corona Refresca Gave a Harlem Block a Tropical Transformation
When Thrillist hosts a party, we do it right, and our first-ever Block Party earlier this month was no different. We turned a stretch of Harlem into a roller disco, dance party, and food festival, all in one. (Plus music, parades, competitions, and general neighborhood good-vibes celebrations.) With Tren’ness Woods-Black — granddaughter of Sylvia Woods, founder of the iconic Harlem soul food restaurant, Sylvia’s — as our host, we took the classic block party to another level.
One thing that no party is complete without? The drinks. That’s where the Corona Refresca team at Constellation Brands came in. They transformed a section of 126th Street into a tropical oasis, giving guests a chance to kick back and try Corona Refresca.
Guests at Harlem Block Party were treated to a tiki-inspired pop-up lounge that combined beachy seating, palms, and yard games like a giant connect-four. Of course, drink tickets were handed out, giving our partygoers the chance to pop over to Sylvia’s restaurant and grab a can for themselves. Refresca’s flavors like guava lime and passionfruit lime added to the tropical theme, too.
With the lounge in place and the vibes flowing, the party was ready to kick off. Black fraternities and sororities showcased their strolls, a marching band came through, and a voguing competition let everyone see what the neighborhood could do. As part of the event, five local businesses — Egunsi Foods, Make My Cake, Ginjan, Lee Lee’s Baked Goods, and Sugar Hill Creamery — were selected by Woods-Black, Harlem Park to Park, and the Harlem Business Alliance to receive free marketing and creative input from Thrillist’s designers. It’s all a part of the Thrillist Block Party experience — which we’re bringing to even more cities soon.