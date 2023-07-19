How to Stay Cool (and Still Have Fun) When It’s Hot AF in Philadelphia

News flash: it’s a scorcher of a summer in Philadelphia. After a relatively mild June, July greeted us with the usual heat and humidity. And since it looks like the mugginess and temps will be bearing down on the city for a while, it’s time to turn these dog days into some splashy good times instead. Between sweet treats and hospitable locations in which to bask in the AC, we’ve got all the details on how to stay cool this season and enjoy a respite from the oppressive heat. After you’ve planned out your weekend itinerary, here’s everything fun to do when it’s hot outside in Philly this summer. Just remember your SPF and to stay hydrated.

The Mango One at LMNO | Photo courtesy of LMNO

Raging Waters at Morey’s Piers

Submergence by Squidsoup

Snap a stunning selfie Market East

Put yourself into the art at Wonderspaces, Philly’s only immersive art show (with a full bar, we might add). Located inside the Fashion District, the experience features 16 installations ranging from a room of string lights, a home where each room is made of rainbow furniture, and 3D-printed sculptures designed to animate when spun under a strobe light. Grab a beer or a cocktail afterwards and scroll through all your pics. Be entertained by live-action theater Various locations

Cushioned chairs, an abundance of snacks, and chilly AC all contribute to the prime conditions at Philly’s theaters for some live entertainment. While summertime isn’t the exact season for prime show going, it definitely beats the heat. At the Academy of Music, check out The Lion King while Red Rūm Theater puts you right into the action with their interactive whodunnits, like Murder at the Moulin.

