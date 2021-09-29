We Threw a New Take On the Classic Block Party With the Help of Coke Zero Sugar

For the inaugural Thrillist Block Party earlier this month, we knew we had to choose somewhere special. And what better place than Harlem, the borough-within-a-borough that has been setting the standard for block parties for years? To highlight the very best of the neighborhood, we enlisted the help of Tren’ness Woods-Black — granddaughter of Sylvia Woods, founder of the iconic Harlem soul food restaurant, Sylvia’s. With her as our host and MC, we were able to throw the most soulful party in town, complete with roller disco, gospel open mic, a voguing and ballroom competition, and more.

Of course, we had even more help. Thanks to our sponsors, we pulled off event details that made the party complete. With support from Coke Zero Sugar, we were able to help launch their newest formula (with cross-country surprises yet to come.)