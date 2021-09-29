We Threw a New Take On the Classic Block Party With the Help of Coke Zero Sugar
For the inaugural Thrillist Block Party earlier this month, we knew we had to choose somewhere special. And what better place than Harlem, the borough-within-a-borough that has been setting the standard for block parties for years? To highlight the very best of the neighborhood, we enlisted the help of Tren’ness Woods-Black — granddaughter of Sylvia Woods, founder of the iconic Harlem soul food restaurant, Sylvia’s. With her as our host and MC, we were able to throw the most soulful party in town, complete with roller disco, gospel open mic, a voguing and ballroom competition, and more.
Of course, we had even more help. Thanks to our sponsors, we pulled off event details that made the party complete. With support from Coke Zero Sugar, we were able to help launch their newest formula (with cross-country surprises yet to come.)
Super-secret fridge drops started the morning of Harlem Block Party, magically appearing outside of Harlem baker Make My Cake, jazz bar Paris Blues, and legendary clothier Harlem Haberdashery. These artist-designed fridges were stocked with new Coke Zero Sugar, allowing guests to stop by and try it for themselves. (Later this month, fridge drops are coming to LA and Philly, so keep an eye out for them if you're in those cities.)
It wasn’t all just fun and games, however — the entire event was for a good cause. Woods-Black, Harlem Park to Park, and the Harlem Business Alliance handpicked five local businesses to receive some help from Thrillist in response to the pandemic. These five — Egunsi Foods, Make My Cake, Ginjan, Lee Lee’s Baked Goods, and Sugar Hill Creamery — will receive Thrillist’s design expertise in pro-bono creative marketing, plus free advertising on site. It’s all part of Thrillist Block Party, coming to even more cities across the US in the future.