must-dos
Sponsored

Everything You Must Do in Toronto This Spring

By Published On 03/07/2017 By Published On 03/07/2017
everything you must do in toronto this spring
Electric Island Festival

More Like This

related

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Paris This Spring

related

The Absolute Best Things to Do in the Twin Cities This Spring

related

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Miami This Spring

related

Everything You Must Do in Las Vegas This Spring

Spring may have been teasing us with the relatively warm weather we've been having this winter, and once it officially sets in, we'll be readier than ever. Break out your light jackets and populate your calendar with a definitive list of this season's must-do activities in Toronto.

related

Toronto's Best New Restaurants of 2016
March
toronto lights festival
toronto lights festival | Thane Lucas/Toronto Light Festival

March

Tuesday - Monday
Mar 7-27
Embrace your inner design nerd at the Winter Stations Design Competition
Embrace your inner design nerd at the Winter Stations Design Competition
Queen St East
Winter Stations encourages spectators to get outside during these frosty months and explore the shores of Lake Ontario. Bundle up and peruse this year’s six innovative lifeguard stands, designed to withstand the hardy Toronto winter at Balmy, Kew, and Ashbridge Beaches in Toronto's east end.
Tuesday - Sunday
Mar 7-12
Laugh away your winter blues at the 12th annual Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival
Laugh away your winter blues at the 12th annual Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival
Multiple locations
Hit up the Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival for some of North America's most side-splitting scripted comedy, because what's better than laughing through your frozen tears as the temperature nosedives once again?
Tuesday - Sunday
Mar 7-Apr 2
Get your sugar fix at Maple Town
Get your sugar fix at Maple Town
Hamilton
The trees are budding, the weather is warming, and the sap is flowing -- March is the ultimate maple month with no shortage of maple syrup festivals. Learn about all things maple and sugar through a host of events at Maple Town in the Mountsberg Conservation Area.
Tuesday - Sunday
Mar 7-12
Peruse art installations under the cover of darkness at the Toronto Light Festival
Peruse art installations under the cover of darkness at the Toronto Light Festival
Distillery District
New in 2017, this festival of light brings "cerebral adventure" to the historic Distillery District, featuring installations by artists and creative teams from India to Italy. Bundle up and head down to one of North America's largest open-air galleries before it ends.
Friday - Sunday
Mar 17-19
#FBF to junior high at Toronto ComiCon
#FBF to junior high at Toronto ComiCon
Entertainment District
ComiCon comes to your backyard in Toronto's Entertainment District. While Drake won't be making an appearance, canoodle with his predecessors at the Toronto ComiCon's Degrassi Junior High reunion, the first in 20 years!
Friday
Mar 17
Don your best leprechaun outfit for Steam Whistle's St. Paddy's Day Bash
Don your best leprechaun outfit for Steam Whistle's St. Paddy's Day Bash
The Roundhouse
Celebrate the patron saint of Ireland and/or your love of drinking holidays at the 16th annual St. Paddy's Day Bash. Get foot-stomping with free-flowing, freshly brewed Pilsner and food provided by the Irish Embassy Pub & Grill.
Friday - Saturday
Mar 24-25
Sample beers from across Ontario at Winter Brewfest
Sample beers from across Ontario at Winter Brewfest
Liberty Village
Returning to Toronto for its second year, Winter Brewfest promises to be bigger and better with 150 craft beers from Ontario and Quebec and nibbles from local vendors. Come cashless, armed with your RFID bracelet and Ecocup sampling glass for two nights of extensive beer tasting.
Friday - Sunday
Mar 24-Apr 2
Hear a bedtime story like never before at the Toronto Storytelling Festival
Hear a bedtime story like never before at the Toronto Storytelling Festival
Multiple venues
Yes, there are professional storytellers -- some of them even have PhDs! The celebration of art and voice brings tellers from around the globe to share their stories with Torontonians.
Monday
Mar 27
Experience the best of craft cocktails at the MADE WITH LOVE Regional Toronto Finals
Experience the best of craft cocktails at the MADE WITH LOVE Regional Toronto Finals
Liberty Village
Where a good drink meets spectator sport -- grab a ticket and watch 18 of Toronto's finest bartenders compete for the opportunity to be crowned Toronto's best cocktail slinger of 2017. Sample the creations, snack on food pairings, and vote for the best bartender in 6ix!
Wednesday - Sunday
Mar 29-Apr 2
Collect handmade treasures at the One of a Kind Spring Show & Sale
Collect handmade treasures at the One of a Kind Spring Show & Sale
Mississauga
One of a Kind is a marketplace hosted at Enercare Centre in Mississauga, where you'll find endless booths of handmade Canadian crafts. This show and sale connects the buyer to the creator, and will have you emptying your wallet at the sight of every Daedalian Skeleton watch in no time. (Pun intended.)
Advertisement
Courtesy of Nordstrom

Get your spring look on lock at Nordstrom. Buy online or via the app for in-store pick-up, get free professional second opinions from on-site personal stylists, and take your newly sharp self for a bite and a drink at the restaurant. No time to shop? Have the store come to you -- on wheels! -- with in-home styling, tailoring, deliveries, and more.

April
Riverside Winefest
Riverside Winefest, 2016

April

Tuesday - Sunday
Apr 4-9
Go on a virtual wine tour at Riverside Winefest
Go on a virtual wine tour at Riverside Winefest
Riverside
Don't have the time to make the trip out to Prince Edward County or Niagara Falls? At Riverside Winefest, you'll get to sample the best Ontario wines paired with prix fixe meals from local restaurants without ever leaving the city.
Tuesday - Sunday
Apr 18-23
Immerse yourself in the music biz at Canadian Music Week
Immerse yourself in the music biz at Canadian Music Week
Multiple venues
The largest new music festival in Canada, Canadian Music Week serves as a gathering place for industry leaders and brings a week-long party to the venues and clubs of Toronto. Get ready to party all night long: Many venues will be open until 4am.
Wednesday
Apr 26
Have multiple foodgasms at TIFF Food on Film
Have multiple foodgasms at TIFF Food on Film
Entertainment District
The best in culinary cinema brings together chefs, gourmands, and cinephiles at TIFF's Food on Film. Starting April 26, this three-part series aims to provoke discussion about the central role of food in our culture through screenings, contests, and, most importantly, food sampling.
Thursday - Sunday
Apr 27-May 7
Watch the best documentaries in North America at the Hot Docs Film Festival
Watch the best documentaries in North America at the Hot Docs Film Festival
Multiple venues
Last year's festival saw more than 200 documentaries on offer at the Hot Docs Film Festival, the largest documentary film festival in North America. From Bill Nye the Science Guy to the FIFA World Cup, there's something for everyone at this eclectic documentary bonanza.
May
Electric Island Festival
Electric Island Festival

May

Monday - Wednesday
May 1-31
Find your inner art critic at the Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival
Find your inner art critic at the Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival
With both outdoor and indoor installations, CONTACT floods Toronto with the best of Canadian and international photography. Hit up talks, events, and exhibitions to get the ultimate Instagram inspiration.
Saturday - Sunday
May 13-14
Spend all of your money at the Toronto Comic Arts Festival
Spend all of your money at the Toronto Comic Arts Festival
Bloor/Yonge
Comic books are so much more than Archie and X-Men, and the Toronto Comic Arts Festival is here to prove it to you 10 times over. Celebrate comic and graphic novel artists and creators from around the world with readings, interviews, panels, and exhibitions.
Monday
May 22
Electric Island just blew up your long-weekend staycation plans
Electric Island just blew up your long-weekend staycation plans
Hanlan's Point
Starting May 22, Hanlan's Point is transformed into a massive electronic dance party each long weekend of the summer. Hop the ferry, pack your picnic basket, and get ready to dance your pants off.   
Saturday - Sunday
May 27-28
Explore historic Canadian architecture with Doors Open Toronto
Explore historic Canadian architecture with Doors Open Toronto
Multiple locations
Ever wondered if there's actually an alien colony living in City Hall? Here's your chance to find out. One weekend a year, Doors Open Toronto gives you the chance to explore more than 700 unique buildings inside and out.
Sunday
May 28
Give up gluten (for a day) at Gluten Free Garage
Give up gluten (for a day) at Gluten Free Garage
Hillcrest Village
Even regular gluten consumers will enjoy the inventive cuisine featured at Gluten Free Garage, a one-day gluten-free extravaganza that takes place at the historic Artscape Wychwood Barns in Hillcrest Village. Trust us, you'll be shocked at the range of treats that can be concocted without gluten!

Sign up here for our daily Toronto email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.

Sarah Cooper is a Toronto contributor who isn't sure she'd be able to give up gluten… even for a day. Follow out her glutinous adventures on Instagram @agirlcalledcooper.   

Related

related

Toronto's Best New Restaurants of 2016

related

Escape the Beach Crowds at the Best Lakes Within Driving Distance of Toronto

related

The Best Patios and Outdoor Bars in Toronto

More Like This

related

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Paris This Spring

related

The Absolute Best Things to Do in the Twin Cities This Spring

related

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Miami This Spring

related

Everything You Must Do in Las Vegas This Spring