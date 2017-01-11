Events

All of the Music Festivals Across Canada You Should Go to This Summer

By Published On 04/14/2016 By Published On 04/14/2016
North by Northeast, Canada music festivals
Best Coast at NXNE I Courtesy of Roger Cullman

The entire country of Canada (including Saskatchewan) often gets a bad rap for not being on par with the United States in terms of hosting better-than-average music festivals. But in reality, our bands are louder, our crowds are rowdier, and as every Tim Hortons-loving Canuck will tell you, our weekenders can hang with the best of 'em (we even associate one of our statutory holidays with a 24-pack of beer). Things are booming on the northern side of the border, so we put together a guide that'll help you keep track of this summer’s best music bets.

Eagles of Death Metal, heavy metal band
Eagles of Death Metal I Flickr/Kmeron

Date

Event

Location

May 2 Mon

Canadian Music Week CMW is bringing more than 1,000 artists, including Eagles of Death Metal, Skepta, Lights, No Joy, and The Black Lips, to various venues around Downtown Toronto.

Downtown Toronto, ON

Canadian Music Week Downtown Toronto, ON CMW is bringing more than 1,000 artists, including Eagles of Death Metal, Skepta, Lights, No Joy, and The Black Lips, to various venues around Downtown Toronto.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 20 Fri

Pouzza Fest If you enjoy pizza, poutine, and punk rock, then Pouzza’s just for you. The three-day bender is set to do its best Fest-impersonation with the likes of Less Than Jake and Sick of It All.

Downtown Montreal, QC

Pouzza Fest Downtown Montreal, QC If you enjoy pizza, poutine, and punk rock, then Pouzza’s just for you. The three-day bender is set to do its best Fest-impersonation with the likes of Less Than Jake and Sick of It All.

Add
Field Trip, Toronto music festivals
Field Trip I Flickr/Arts & Crafts

Date

Event

Location

Jun 1 Wed

MUTEK Montreal MUTEK returns to Quartier des spectacles and the Musée d’art contemporain de Montréal (MAC) for five full days of electronic music, audiovisual arts, and advanced nerding out with acts like Four Tet and Tim Hecker.

Quartier des spectacles, Montreal, QC

MUTEK Montreal Quartier des spectacles, Montreal, QC MUTEK returns to Quartier des spectacles and the Musée d’art contemporain de Montréal (MAC) for five full days of electronic music, audiovisual arts, and advanced nerding out with acts like Four Tet and Tim Hecker.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 4 Sat

Field Trip Arts & Crafts Records’ annual festival is sticking to its two-day format with a hit bill. Catch bands like The National, Robyn, Santigold, and Toronto’s July Talk and Jazz Cartier.

Fort York & Garrison Commons, Toronto, ON

Field Trip Fort York & Garrison Commons, Toronto, ON Arts & Crafts Records’ annual festival is sticking to its two-day format with a hit bill. Catch bands like The National, Robyn, Santigold, and Toronto’s July Talk and Jazz Cartier.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Sat

Bestival Toronto After last year’s #ferryproblems, this UK-transplanted festival is moving to The Beaches and bringing along the likes of The Cure, Tame Impala, Grimes, Jamie xx, and Porter Robinson.

Woodbine Park, Toronto, ON

Bestival Toronto Woodbine Park, Toronto, ON After last year’s #ferryproblems, this UK-transplanted festival is moving to The Beaches and bringing along the likes of The Cure, Tame Impala, Grimes, Jamie xx, and Porter Robinson.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 15 Wed

North by Northeast The offspring of SXSW is changing things up with a new venue at the Port Lands, an updated take on NXNE Clubland, and a new Interactive, Music & Gaming HQ at Ryerson University.

Downtown Toronto, ON

North by Northeast Downtown Toronto, ON The offspring of SXSW is changing things up with a new venue at the Port Lands, an updated take on NXNE Clubland, and a new Interactive, Music & Gaming HQ at Ryerson University.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 16 Thu

Levitation Vancouver Feel like daytripping? The offshoot of Austin’s Levitation festival is aiming to make things weird in Vancouver (again) with Flying Lotus, Thundercat, Thee Oh Sees, and White Lung.

Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park, Vancouver, BC

Levitation Vancouver Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park, Vancouver, BC Feel like daytripping? The offshoot of Austin’s Levitation festival is aiming to make things weird in Vancouver (again) with Flying Lotus, Thundercat, Thee Oh Sees, and White Lung.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 22 Wed

Sled Island The five-day event is being curated by Peaches, and with its alt favorites (Deafheaven, Guided By Voices) and indie gems (Angel Olsen, Julia Holter), it’s just another reason to visit Cowtown.

Downtown Calgary, AB

Sled Island Downtown Calgary, AB The five-day event is being curated by Peaches, and with its alt favorites (Deafheaven, Guided By Voices) and indie gems (Angel Olsen, Julia Holter), it’s just another reason to visit Cowtown.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 23 Thu

Amnesia Rockfest Canada’s biggest punk rock party is taking over the town of Montebello again for a weekend full of Blink-182, Korn, Sum 41, Limp Bizkit, and an endless sea of Chucks and Vans.

Marina de Montebello, Montebello, QC

Amnesia Rockfest Marina de Montebello, Montebello, QC Canada’s biggest punk rock party is taking over the town of Montebello again for a weekend full of Blink-182, Korn, Sum 41, Limp Bizkit, and an endless sea of Chucks and Vans.

Add
Ottawa Bluesfest, Canada music festival
Ottawa Bluesfest I Courtesy of Mark Horton

Date

Event

Location

Jul 2 Sat

Bud Light Digital Dreams Toronto’s summer kick-off is for ravers’ ears only as Armin van Buuren, Bassnectar, Destructo, Knife Party, and more are set to perform at Ontario Place.

The Flats at Ontario Place, Toronto, ON

Bud Light Digital Dreams The Flats at Ontario Place, Toronto, ON Toronto’s summer kick-off is for ravers’ ears only as Armin van Buuren, Bassnectar, Destructo, Knife Party, and more are set to perform at Ontario Place.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 7 Thu

Ottawa Bluesfest Ottawa’s premier festival will bring out City And Colour, Wolf Parade, Earl Sweatshirt, The Lumineers, and a handful of throwbacks (Nelly, The Cult, Billy Idol). Not exactly a blues-only fest, but we're not complaining.

Lebreton Flats, Ottawa, ON

Ottawa Bluesfest Lebreton Flats, Ottawa, ON Ottawa’s premier festival will bring out City And Colour, Wolf Parade, Earl Sweatshirt, The Lumineers, and a handful of throwbacks (Nelly, The Cult, Billy Idol). Not exactly a blues-only fest, but we're not complaining.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 8 Fri

Gridlock Festival Halifax’s inaugural fest has booked DIIV, American Football, Beach Slang, and Wintersleep for its first edition. Factor in the local grub, comedy acts, and brews from Stillwell Beer, and Gridlock is shaping up to be a festival that'll stick around.

Spatz Theatre, Halifax, NS

Gridlock Festival Spatz Theatre, Halifax, NS Halifax’s inaugural fest has booked DIIV, American Football, Beach Slang, and Wintersleep for its first edition. Factor in the local grub, comedy acts, and brews from Stillwell Beer, and Gridlock is shaping up to be a festival that'll stick around.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 14 Thu

Pemberton Music Festival With Squamish officially cancelled, Pemberton is stepping in for Western Canada with a three-day run that includes Pearl Jam, Ice Cube, The Killers, Snoop Dogg, and a must-see comedy bill, headlined by Cheech & Chong and Craig Robinson.

1835 Highway 99, Pemberton, BC

Pemberton Music Festival 1835 Highway 99, Pemberton, BC With Squamish officially cancelled, Pemberton is stepping in for Western Canada with a three-day run that includes Pearl Jam, Ice Cube, The Killers, Snoop Dogg, and a must-see comedy bill, headlined by Cheech & Chong and Craig Robinson.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 22 Fri

Hillside Festival The not-for-profit is giving back to the community in July and they have plans to match their 2015 lineup which included PG-13 acts such as BadBadNotGood, Natalie Prass, and Doldrums.

Guelph Lake Conservation Area, Guelph, ON

Hillside Festival Guelph Lake Conservation Area, Guelph, ON The not-for-profit is giving back to the community in July and they have plans to match their 2015 lineup which included PG-13 acts such as BadBadNotGood, Natalie Prass, and Doldrums.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 24 Sun

WayHome The Ontario festival is for all sorts of WayHomies -- even more so in 2016 as it’s set to host Arcade Fire, The Killers, Future, Major Lazer, and the return of LCD Soundsystem.

Burl’s Creek Event Grounds, Oro-Medonte, ON

WayHome Burl’s Creek Event Grounds, Oro-Medonte, ON The Ontario festival is for all sorts of WayHomies -- even more so in 2016 as it’s set to host Arcade Fire, The Killers, Future, Major Lazer, and the return of LCD Soundsystem.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 29 Fri

Osheaga Montreal’s iteration of Lollapalooza makes its return to Île Sainte-Hélène with Radiohead, Lana Del Rey, Disclosure, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers rounding out the top spots.

Parc Jean-Drapeau, Montreal, QC

Osheaga Parc Jean-Drapeau, Montreal, QC Montreal’s iteration of Lollapalooza makes its return to Île Sainte-Hélène with Radiohead, Lana Del Rey, Disclosure, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers rounding out the top spots.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 30 Sat

VELD Music Festival VELD is Canada’s kandied-out answer to EDC, and this year’s edition will feature deadmau5, Flume, Steve Aoki, Travi$ Scott, and more. Expect madness (and birthday cakes).

Downsview Park, Toronto, ON

VELD Music Festival Downsview Park, Toronto, ON VELD is Canada’s kandied-out answer to EDC, and this year’s edition will feature deadmau5, Flume, Steve Aoki, Travi$ Scott, and more. Expect madness (and birthday cakes).

Add
Die Antwoord, south african rap-rave band
Die Antwoord I Christian Bertrand / Shutterstock.com

Date

Event

Location

Aug 5 Fri

IleSoniq Montreal’s îleSoniq is turning 3 in August, and its only wish is to go full neon. Last year’s highlights include Kaskade, Die Antwoord, Azealia Banks, and Flosstradamus.

Parc Jean-Drapeau, Montreal, QC

IleSoniq Parc Jean-Drapeau, Montreal, QC Montreal’s îleSoniq is turning 3 in August, and its only wish is to go full neon. Last year’s highlights include Kaskade, Die Antwoord, Azealia Banks, and Flosstradamus.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 6 Sat

Heavy Montreal FYI: Heavy Montreal isn’t going anywhere. The outdoor metal fest is set to throw down horns with Disturbed, Mastodon, Killswitch Engage, and another DIY bout of Heavy Mania Wrestling.

Parc Jean-Drapeau, Montreal, QC

Heavy Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, Montreal, QC FYI: Heavy Montreal isn’t going anywhere. The outdoor metal fest is set to throw down horns with Disturbed, Mastodon, Killswitch Engage, and another DIY bout of Heavy Mania Wrestling.

Add

related

The Best Summer Vacation Spots Within Driving Distance of Toronto
Toronto Urban Roots Fest, canada music festivals
Toronto Urban Roots Fest I Courtesy of Toronto Urban Roots Fest

Date

Event

Location

Sep 14-19

Toronto Urban Roots Fest TURF’s 2016 lineup is still a strong TBD, but given its history, it’s guaranteed to showcase the best in indie rock, local food trucks, and Instagram-worthy craft beers.

Historic Fort York Common, Toronto, ON

Toronto Urban Roots Fest Historic Fort York Common, Toronto, ON TURF’s 2016 lineup is still a strong TBD, but given its history, it’s guaranteed to showcase the best in indie rock, local food trucks, and Instagram-worthy craft beers.

Add

