16 Things You Must Do in DC This December

Sat

Run a race that’s as Christmas as Home Alone If you’re going to cash in on your couch-to-5k program, this is the race to make your move. The pressure is off given that everyone is wearing the ugliest holiday sweater they own (or um, borrowed), and beer is waiting for you at the finish line. All runners receive a vintage knit hat, all-you-can-drink hot chocolate, one beer, and a winter wonderland of snow blowers and inflatables. Sport your best real or fake mustaches and beards to win prizes. The start time is 9am, and registration costs $40 in advance, $50 day of.

National Harbor

