22 Things To Do in DC This August

Aug 1 Sat
WineYards The Yards Sip unlimited pours of wine from 20+ wineries set to the tune of live music during Washington City Paper’s WineYards. The event, held in The Yards overlooking the Anacostia River, runs from 1-5pm and tickets are $35. It’s a view so good it was worthy of last year’s Diner en Blanc.
Aug 1 Sat
Late Night at Daikaya Burger Competition Daikaya Get to Daikaya’s latest late-night installment, this time featuring burgers from 11pm-1am. They’re calling the burger competition "I'll Gladly Pay You Tuesday for a Hamburger Today.” Try burgers from guest chefs, drink Jamie MacBain’s boozy milkshakes, and groove to music from DJ Smudge. $5-$7 per burger. No tickets necessary.
Aug 1 Sat
Taste of Studio Studio Theatre Everyone freak out, there’s a new beer garden in Logan Circle. But not that much, because it’s for one night only. The Studio Theatre is changing up its annual garage sale to include a first-floor beer garden where you can purchase costumes, props, and set pieces from the previous year’s performances. Entry to the beer garden is $15 and runs from noon-8pm. Pay $90 and gain access to the second- and third-floor tasting rooms featuring food from area restaurants. Finally, there’s a $135 option, which adds access to a mixology suite.
Aug 1-Sep 30
Guacamole Festival El Centro D.F. Expand your guacamole horizons throughout the month of August at both locations of El Centro D.F. The “Supremo,” for example, incorporates bacon, roasted corn, queso fresco, and pumpkin seeds. And there’s more good news, the person who snaps the best guac shot will win dinner for two including two margaritas. Upload your photo to Instagram with the hashtag #GUACFEST2015 and include @ElCentro_DF.
Aug 1 Sat
Citi Open Tennis Classic Rock Creek Tennis Center Catch top tennis talent in DC at the 2015 Citi Open Tennis Classic. Maybe wear a sweet polo shirt and a visor. This year’s lineup includes the always-entertaining Andy Murray, plus Kei Nishikori and Victoria Azarenka. Match tickets range from $10-$50.
Aug 2 Sun
Barbecue World Mess Hall Take on three straight hours of barbecue on a summer Sunday at Mess Hall -- Northeast DC’s food incubator. DCity Smokehouse, Sloppy Mama’s, and Logan Sausage will be there hawking smoked meats from 2-5pm. DC Brau will keep you hydrated, as will boozy milkshakes. Tickets are $60 or $80 (VIP).
Aug 2-31
Dog Days of Summer Bourbon Steak Lounge The Four Seasons is not above beer and hot dogs. Try its “Dog Days of Summer” deal in the Bourbon Steak Lounge ($10), which includes a hot dog and a local/seasonal beer. But it’s not just any dog. Chef Joe Palma will set you up with a smoked frank that you can then top with as many of these as your want: sauerkraut, B&B pickles, yellow mustard, chopped onions, Cheez Whiz, ketchup, and even chopped kimchi. Get it Sun-Thurs from August 2-August 31.
Aug 3-16
La Tomatina Jaleo Unfortunately, attending the tomat-throwing festival known as La Tomatina in Buñol, Spain is still on your bucket list. But at least José Andrés has created his own tomato-centric event to tide you over. From August 4 through August 16 the Penn Quarter location of Jaleo will dish out octopus with caramelized tomatoes; tomato tart with cured ham from black-footed pigs (it sounds better in Spanish); and even tomato and strawberry sorbet.
Aug 8 Sat
BYT’s DC Emerging Artists Super Sampler, Vol 3 The Howard Theatre Enjoy a crash course on up-and-coming DC artists at the Howard Theatre during the Emerging Artists Super Sampler. Each featured band will play their three best songs, and BYT calls the event “like battle of the bands, except non-sucky.” Depending on when you purchase tickets, the price ranges from $5-$15, and the show kicks off at 6:30pm.
Aug 8 Sat
Summer Movie Night Occidental Grill & Seafood Take in a sweet summer deal -- a three-course meal in the Occidental courtyard followed by an outdoor screening of a movie coupled with popcorn. Dinner kicks off at 8pm and the movie, To Catch a Thief, starts at 8:30pm. A cash bar is available. Call for reservations: 202.737.4147.
Aug 8 Sat
Pig Roast & Whiskey Tasting Silo Really there’s no better pairing than pork and whiskey, and Silo realizes that. Join them for a “roast and toast” at 4pm on August 8. $47 gets you the pig roast with all of the fixings, plus a whiskey tasting from the Whistle Pig portfolio and two cocktails. There’s even a chance to get behind the bar, if you’ve always dreamed of playing mixologist.
Aug 9 Sun
Brewers on the Block Suburbia Kick off Beer Week 2015 at Suburbia -- the Airstream bar outside of Union Market. That’s where you’ll find 20 regional breweries (including cideries and meaderies) set up and ready to pour to tastes. VIP tickets get you in an hour early (1pm), while general admission runs from 2-5pm. Food will be available for purchase; you’re at Union Market after all.
Aug 10 Mon
DC Brau’s Crabfest Monumental Extravaganza The Quarterdeck DC Brau is teaming up with crab-cracking authority, The Quarterdeck, for an epic, all-you-can-eat crab fest featuring $1 drafts (and $5 pitchers). The fourth annual event runs from 5-10pm and costs $45 per person. Note that this event typically sells out, so tickets may not be available at the door.
Aug 11 Tue
Battle of the Barrel-Aged Brews Boundary Stone Battle of the Barrel-Aged Brews will take place at Boundary Stone on Tuesday, August 11 from 5-8pm. Tickets will be $20 pre-purchased and $25 at the door (for limited spots). Guests can enjoy five 4oz pours of limited one-time beers from the participating breweries: DC Brau (last year’s defending champ), 3 Stars (last year’s close runner-up), Port City, Atlas, and Hellbender. This is the second year for the event. Ticket holders can vote for their favorite of the five, and will be able to purchase a full pour of the limited beers.
Aug 11 Tue
Shack Track and Field Running Club Pacers Logan Circle Meet fellow running and milkshake enthusiasts at Pacers Logan Circle at 7pm to participate in the Shake Track and Field Running Club. You’ll then choose if you want to tackle a one-, three-, or five- mile run around the city before meeting at the Dupont Circle Shake Shack for a complimentary round of beers or milkshakes.
Aug 14-15
Red Bull Global RallyCross RFK Stadium Adrenaline junkies can watch 600-horsepower cars tear around a track at Red Bull’s two-day Global RallyCross. There’s even a 70ft jump to make things interesting. Tickets range from $44-$75 and the event includes ample time to get autographs from drivers. Yes, you read the location right. They’re putting finishing touches on a track at RFK Stadium.
Aug 15 Sat
Brewhaha Old Ebbitt's Grill Old Ebbitt Grill’s celebration of local craft beer returns, this time featuring DC Brau, Flying Dog, Evolution, Denizens, Port City, Hellbender, and more. Try the suds paired with food from The Red Hen, Smoke & Barrel, The Fainting Goat, and Boundary Stone. The shindig runs from 8-11pm and tickets are $65.
Aug 15 Sat
Local Brews Local Grooves Craft Beer & Music Festival The Fillmore Silver Spring Get to The Fillmore to hear four live bands, plus the fine work of three DJs as you sample your way through 50 beers from breweries including Starr Hill, Heavy Seas, Denizens Brewing Co., The Brewer’s Art, and more. VIP and regular admission tickets are available.
Aug 15 Sat
Mojito March Dupont Circle Beer crawls and whiskey walks make way for the Mojito March on August 15. Walk a circuit of Dupont Circle bars as you try different versions of that one drink cocktail bartenders HATE to make. Kick things off with live music at Buffalo Billiards. The day will cost you $55.
Aug 17-23
Summer Restaurant Week Citywide This cliché works for once: Restaurant Week is back and better than ever. The folks behind the week of deals made some changes in the offseason (so to speak). Yes, the price got a little bump ($22 for lunch, $35 for dinner) but you can expect better quality.
Aug 20 Thu
The Bitter End of Summer Cocktail Class Salt & Sundry The third installment of DRINK LAB’s Craft Cocktail Series focuses on Italian bitter liqueurs. Spend 7:30-9pm at Salt & Sundry learning cocktail recipes and sampling spirits with spirits guru Dan Searing. Expect nibbles and a take-home gift. Tickets are $60.
Aug 22 Sat
Chesapeake Crab & Beer Festival National Harbor Celebrate the dog days of summer by getting some sun and very, very messy as you crack crabs with a cute little mallet. Choose the afternoon or evening session and get cracking because your $79 ticket to the Chesapeake Crab and Beer Festival includes “all-you-care-to-eat” crabs, plus unlimited samples of beer and wine.