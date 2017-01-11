22 Things To Do in DC This August

Tue

Battle of the Barrel-Aged Brews Battle of the Barrel-Aged Brews will take place at Boundary Stone on Tuesday, August 11 from 5-8pm. Tickets will be $20 pre-purchased and $25 at the door (for limited spots). Guests can enjoy five 4oz pours of limited one-time beers from the participating breweries: DC Brau (last year’s defending champ), 3 Stars (last year’s close runner-up), Port City, Atlas, and Hellbender. This is the second year for the event. Ticket holders can vote for their favorite of the five, and will be able to purchase a full pour of the limited beers.

