Everything You Need to Do in DC This October

DC is at its best in October. Every place that has ever poured a beer is bringing in the good stuff from Germany, everyone’s throwing food bashes as people fatten up for winter, and there’s a run on Donald Trump wigs with Halloween looming. Here are 22 ways to improve your calendar.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 1 Thu
Chow down at Chefs Take a Stand Top chefs and mixologists are coming together at the Carnegie Library to take a stand against domestic violence and serve bites and sips. Expect to see Gina Chersevani from Buffalo & Bergen making cocktails, plus representation from Hank’s Oyster Bar, Centrolina, BRABO, and Hula Girl. Tickets are $125 unless you VIP it up for $195, which grants you access at 6pm instead of 7pm.
Carnegie Library, Mt. Vernon Square
Date
Event
Location
Oct 1 Thu
Shake Shack's doing Burgers 'n’ Brews A beer pairing dinner at Shake Shack is as solid as it gets. The Union Station location is teaming up with Brooklyn Brewery for a Burgers 'n’ Brews dinner with four rounds of food and drink, including a Shacktoberfest selection. The dinner starts at 7pm and tickets are $30. Get some.
Union Station
Date
Event
Location
Oct 1-4
Eat through DBGB’s Oktoberfest menu DBGB Kitchen + Bar is getting in on the Oktoberfest craze with a bar bites menu that’s been injected with German flare. Think bratwursts on pretzel buns and pork schnitzel paired with a fine lineup of beers from Germany and Belgium. Visit during happy hour from 3-6pm when the beers are half off.
DBGB Kitchen + Bar
Date
Event
Location
Oct 1-4
Wunder Garten is doing Oktoberfest DC’s newest beer garden is bringing it for Oktoberfest with a Bavarian brunch and 12 hours of action including a dirndl race, live music, and brews. Brunch runs from noon 'til 2pm, with other festivities to follow until midnight. Opt to pay $10 to enter, or if you do brunch, $25 includes a plate full of German eats, one beer, and your entrance fee. Can’t make it Saturday? It'll do it all again on Sunday.
NoMa
Date
Event
Location
Oct 2 Fri
Taste wine with Early Mountain Vineyards Let Early Mountain Vineyards come to you instead of making the trip to Charlottesville by visiting Flight Wine Bar on October 2. They’ll be pouring an $18 flight from 5-10pm composed of the 2014 rosé, 2013 Chardonnay Reserve, and 2013 Foothills Red Blend. An optional food pairing is available for $18. Email info@flightdc.com for reservations, but walk-ins are welcome, too.
Flight Wine Bar
Date
Event
Location
Oct 3 Sat
Get caffeinated with Stumptown Let the guys from Stumptown Coffee Roasters walk you through the roasting process at Dolcezza Gelato Factory by Union Market. You’ll try their Hair Bender blend at three stages of the roasting process. Then, finally figure out how the brewing process is carried out with an AeroPress, Chemex, and Bee House. You’ll take home a bag of beans and a pint of espresso gelato. Tickets are $25 and the class runs from 10am-noon.
Dolcezza Gelato Factory, Union Market
Date
Event
Location
Oct 3 Sat
Hit Taste of Georgetown Taste of Georgetown is back with a craft beer & wine garden and a lineup of bites from more than 30 restaurants, including relative newcomers like Chez Billy Sud. The festival runs from 11am-4pm along the waterfront. While the event is free, you’ll need tickets for food and drink (available on site, but bring cash).
Georgetown
Date
Event
Location
Oct 3 Sat
Load up at DC VegFest If you’re the type of person who heads to Whole Foods on free samples day, VegFest will likely blow your mind. Vendors galore will be sharing their goods (both edible and not). Also expect speakers like the owners of Vedge in Philadelphia. The first 1,000 attendees will snag a tote bag, and furry friends are welcome. The festival at Yards Park runs from 11am-6pm.
Yards Park, Navy Yard
Date
Event
Location
Oct 4 Sun
It’s a Chef and Home Brew Competition! Local chefs will team up with home brewers to put forth the best beer and dish combo at Macon Bistro & Larder to win your vote. While you’re taste-testing, you’ll also be able to sip on 3 Stars Brewing Company drafts for $5. Prizes will be awarded for best brew, best plate, and best pairing. Tickets are $45, and the event runs from 4-10pm.
Macon Bistro & Larder
Date
Event
Location
Oct 5 Mon
Introducing dumpling Mondays The Source recently got a Bravo TV-level makeover and a new menu, so it’s time to pay it a visit. The best time is during dumpling Mondays, when various dumplings are offered for $5 from 4pm to close in the lounge. They include The Source’s signature garlic chive crystal dumplings, chili dan dan chicken dumplings, and shrimp & lobster spring rolls.
The Source
Date
Event
Location
Oct 10 Sat
Don’t miss the All Things Go Fall Classic Kygo, The Knocks, Penguin Prison, and The Walking Sticks are just some of the bands that will take the stage at the All Things Go Fall Classic at Union Market. Because of the location, you’ll nosh on food from Maketto, TaKorean, Dolcezza, and more. The music fest runs from noon-11pm.
Union Market
Date
Event
Location
Oct 10 Sat
Deconstructing Bitters: Medicine & Mixology Herbalists and mixologists -- they’re the kind of people you want to hang with on a Saturday afternoon to learn about bitters. The course has two stops: Common Good, where you’ll learn how bitters are used in medicine, and El Camino, where you’ll sample bitters-based cocktails. Tickets are $35.
Common Good and El Camino
Date
Event
Location
Oct 17 Sat
Take a field trip to a distillery Fan of TEDDY & The Bully Bar? Spend a whole day with them on a field trip to Catoctin Creek Distilling Company. The $90-per-person afternoon includes morning cocktails and snacks prior to departure, transportation, a guided tour, and a country-style BBQ lunch with dishes like grilled rainbow trout and charred corn truffle salad.
Catoctin Creek Distilling Company
Date
Event
Location
Oct 17 Sat
Take a Temperance Tour of DC Take a Temperance Tour of DC led by Garrett Peck -- a man in the know. You’ll visit quirky, maybe even secret, spots that relate to the city’s history of brewing, distilling, and drinking. The tour lasts three hours and concludes with a cash bar happy hour. Bring your Metro card so you’re not the jerk holding everyone up.
Penn Quarter
Date
Event
Location
Oct 17-18
Drink at the Northern Virginia Fall BrewFest Fall and winter seasonal brews will be the focus of the Northern Virginia Fall BrewFest at Bull Run Regional Park. Also expect to see some mead and cider in the mix, bringing the total number of things to sip to more than 50. Tickets are $25 in advance, $35 at the door, and include a tasting glass and six drink tickets.
Bull Run Regional Park, Centreville
Date
Event
Location
Oct 18 Sun
Check out the Air Sex Championship East Coast Tour You’ve heard of air guitar (it’s what made you so good at Guitar Hero in college). Now take that pretend strumming and apply it to sex. The Air Sex Championship will be stopping in DC, and it’s something to see. Think comedy meets storytelling meets expressive movements… at the Rock & Roll Hotel. The doors open at 7pm, and the show starts at 8pm.
Rock & Roll Hotel
Date
Event
Location
Oct 19 Mon
Drink from a pumpkin at Pumpkin Smash Tap a pumpkin instead of a keg of Saucony Creek’s Maple Mistress imperial pumpkin ale at City Tap House. The Pennsylvania brewery will be bringing a 200lb pumpkin cask to the bar. Purchase a $10 keepsake glass and your first tasting is on the house. The party runs from 5pm until the pumpkin is kicked, and specials like pumpkin soup and pumpkin donut bread pudding will be on offer.
City Tap House
Date
Event
Location
Oct 20 Tue
Get classy at Chefs for Equality If you’re gonna make it rain for one major foodie event in DC, Chefs for Equality is the one. The 56 savory tasting stations feature the crème de la crème of restaurants -- making the event a one-stop shop for finding your next favorite restaurant, all in the name of supporting LGBT equality. Then there are the pastry and mixology stations, which are equally impressive. The party is at The Ritz-Carlton and tickets run $200. Tickets and info. Can’t swing the main shindig? Hit the afterparty at Kapnos.
The Ritz-Carlton
Date
Event
Location
Oct 24 Sat
Tear into a BBQ Bash Up your grill game by spending time with the experts at MetroCooking’s BBQ Bash. David Guas is the ringleader, but expect to see and taste ‘cue from many other talented pitmasters, including representation from Smoke & Barrel and Old Glory. A $30 ticket to the noon-4pm event also includes access to the entire day of MetroCooking events.
Washington Convention Center
Date
Event
Location
Oct 27 Tue
Dumplings and brews! Dumplings and DC Brau? Yes please. Maketto/Toki Underground’s Erik Bruner-Yang is teaming up with Zentan’s Yo Matsuzaki to crank out both Japanese- and Taiwanese-style dumplings, accompanied by DC Brau beer and cocktails from 7-10pm at Zentan. Those who follow Zentan on social media will have the chance to win a pair of custom sneakers painted by a local artist. All-inclusive tickets are $40.
Zentan
Date
Event
Location
Oct 31 Sat
Nightmare Visit to the Doctor’s Office Halloween Party Arrive in costume at Republic on Halloween for live music at 10pm and a high-stakes costume contest at 11pm (you can win a $250 gift card to the restaurant). You’ll sip on Zombie Killers all night long. No cover charge, just show up.
Republic
Date
Event
Location
Oct 31 Sat
One last drink at Stetsons Famous Bar & Grill Stetsons, a longtime U St watering hole, is closing its doors for good. In fact, it’s one of the oldest bars in DC, so pour one out with it on its last night this Halloween. Hopefully, you'll still be able to get those sweet potato tater tots.
Stetsons
