Everything You Need to Do in DC This October

Chow down at Chefs Take a Stand Top chefs and mixologists are coming together at the Carnegie Library to take a stand against domestic violence and serve bites and sips. Expect to see Gina Chersevani from Buffalo & Bergen making cocktails, plus representation from Hank’s Oyster Bar, Centrolina, BRABO, and Hula Girl. Tickets are $125 unless you VIP it up for $195, which grants you access at 6pm instead of 7pm.

Carnegie Library, Mt. Vernon Square

