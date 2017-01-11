22 Things to Do in DC This September

Pool parties, a burger battle, and a grape stomp should help you send off summer with a bang. But also starring in September is a mega food and music festival, the debut of kolaches in the District, and Snallygaster -- the biggest craft beer event of the year. Here are 22 ways to make this month memorable.
Hit a rooftop pool party Hot 99.5 will be broadcasting live from one of the city’s hottest rooftop pools -- the Embassy Row Hotel -- on the Saturday of Labor Day Weekend, encouraging both swimming and dancing. Squeeze the last out of summer starting at 2pm and note that food and drink will be available for purchase on top of the $45 admission fee.
Labor Day Crab Fest Drink Old Bay-flavored Dead Rise from Flying Dog as you plow through Maryland blue crabs on Labor Day without leaving the city thanks to City Tap House. Get a half dozen for $19 or a full dozen for $38, plus sides like hushpuppies and corn on the cob with honey thyme butter. In addition to Dead Rise, City Tap House is hosting a Burley Oak Brewery tap takeover with drafts priced at $7-$13. No tickets necessary.
BBQ, Bourbon, Beer & Cigar Dinner If BBQ, bourbon, beer, and cigars don’t excite you, why are you reading Thrillist? This special dinner at Old Glory BBQ will feature four courses including a BBQ Scotch egg and tamarind baby back ribs paired with Wild Turkey bourbon. The $60 price tag also includes a cigar. The evening runs from 6:30-9pm.
Snallygaster DC’s beloved and monstrous craft beer festival from Neighborhood Restaurant Group is returning to Yards Park, so grab everyone you know. More than 300 beers will be tapped, and they’re anything but boring. Think barrel-aged and sour beers, fall releases, cask ales, and 50 beers making their debut. Food from Pork Barrel BBQ, Rappahannock Oyster Co., Red Apron, and Cajunators are among the folks that’ll line your stomach for craft beer sipping. Finally, there’s the music component: White Ford Bronco, Brothers Brau, Kokayi, and more will take the stage.
Curbside Cookoff Bring a big appetite because you’ll need to eat a lot to help determine the winners at the Curbside Cookoff event that brings a dozen food trucks together for some friendly competition. Stop by from 11am-7pm to try bites from Curbside Cupcakes, Red Hook Lobster Pound, Arepa Zone, and more. Tickets are $8.
MIC Block Party If you’re going to make to Ballston to try one of Mike Isabella’s new restaurants, you might as well try all three. Enter the MIC Block Party combining bites and sips from Pepita, Kapnos Taverna, and Yona (which has coming-soon status). The outdoor patio event from 1-4pm is $65 inclusive of food, drinks, and live entertainment. Tickets will be available here.
DC Wine Fest One of DC’s iconic outdoor hangs will play host to DC Wine Fest -- an all-you-can-sample wine event backed by live music and “other secret performers.” There are tickets for afternoon and evening sessions ($25), plus a VIP early entry option ($60).
lobster boil The only thing missing from The Fainting Goat’s lobster boil is actual sand between your toes, and who likes sand anyway? The lobster boil is part of the restaurant’s ongoing “Picnics at the Goat” series offered Monday evenings. You and your buds will share a big pot of lobster, corn on the cob, andouille sausage, red potatoes, and a seasonal pie. If you can’t swing September 14th, there are additional boils on September 21st and 28th. Call for reservations: 202.735.0344.
Take in a Greek wine class & dinner Figure out what all the fuss is about when it comes to Greek wine at a class led by Kapnos’ Greek wine expert Candice Draper. You’ll find out two things: there’s more to it than Assyrtiko, and you’ll need a spelling lesson by the end. The wines will be paired with Kapnos dishes including spreads and spit-roasted meats. The dinner classes are offered at 6:30pm Monday or Tuesday and cost $95.
Hopped Up Hilarity DC native comedian Rob Cantrell (he now lives in Brooklyn but we don’t judge) will be responsible for the jokes at Hopped Up Hilarity at DC Improv, but he won’t be the only one on stage. In celebration of the club adding DC Brau to the menu, members of the audience will be invited to tell their best drinking story on stage for a chance to win prizes. But you have to submit your story ahead of time. The show kicks off at 8pm and tickets are $15.
District Oktoberfest Get on Amazon.com and order that dirndl or lederhosen for DC’s Oktoberfest bar crawl through Chinatown. The two-day event runs from noon-9pm both days, and includes stops at RFD, Penn Social, Iron Horse, Rocket Bar, and four more. A bartender at each venue will pour you a 12oz Oktoberfest beer, and some will have discounted food pairings for purchase. Prices range from $45-$70.
Hit the B.O.B. Patio Party Sorry Outkast faithfuls, B.O.B. stands for bubbles, oysters, and brews. That’s what Macon Bistro & Larder will be serving up al fresco come September 19th. The $30 all-inclusive event features pours of fine wines that pair well with Rappahannock oysters and suds from Flying Dog Brewery. Call for reservations: 202.248.7807.
Brainfood Burger Battle The Poste patio will play host to chefs competing for the title of best burger in a grill-off benefitting Brainfood. This is a must-attend event for burger lovers because chefs like Osteria Morini’s Matt Adler and Granville Moore’s Teddy Folkman will be going all out. The afternoon (3:30-6:30pm) will also include cocktails and an animated judging panel including Porn Burger’s Mathew Ramsey. Tickets are $75; call 202.783.6060 to get your hands on one.
Break a fast, Yom Kippur style Whether or not the high holidays are a big part of your life, everyone likes bagels. Head to Commissary’s Yom Kippur breakfast for dinner bonanza starring Bullfrog Bagels, which have earned quite the cult following. There will also be deli-style salads, potato latkes with applesauce and sour cream, fresh fruit, and baklava. Tickets ($23) for the 6-8:30pm dinner will be available on the Commissary website.
DNV’s Owakare Rooftop Closing Party Join a send-off for one of DC’s top rooftop bars co-hosted by Edible DC for your thirsty Thursday antics. The DNV’s owakare rooftop closing party kicks off at 5pm and includes sushi rolls, Tokyo dogs and drinks. Tickets for the all-inclusive party at the Donovan are $50.
Get to Shacktoberfest Shacktoberfest kicks off at area Shake Shack locations on September 25th and here’s why you need to be there: steins full of beer, cheddar brat burgers, currywursts, Bavarian brats, apfelstrudel shakes, and other German-inspired eats. Get these menu items through October 4th.
Republic Kolache’s The Texas pastry you didn’t know you were obsessed with until now can be found in DC thanks to Republic Kolache. It'll be popping up at American Ice Co. on Saturdays from 10am-1pm, which is right around when you want a chorizo- and scrambled egg-stuffed pastry, isn’t it? Coffee and sweet tea will help wash down your kolaches, because you will be ordering more than one. More info here.
Landmark Music Festival The struggle is real. That struggle is trying to decide whether the food or the music is the best part of the Landmark Music Festival. That’s because Duke’s Grocery, Toki Underground, Taco Bamba, Beefsteak, and other local favorites will be slinging food all weekend (expect a lot of José Andrés eats because he’s the jefe of this event). You’ll hear 40+ artists on five stages over two days, so that’s awesome too. Single-day and two-day passes are available.
Crafty Bastards Pimp your apartment, improve your wardrobe, and buy all your holiday presents early at Crafty Bastards -- the craft show featuring 175+ vendors that basically looks like what would happen if the Etsy website exploded all over the Union Market parking lot. There’s a beer garden and food trucks for when you near that shop-til-you-drop tipping point. Tickets are only $5.
Hula at Hank’s Luau The main event of any luau is the pig, and Hula at Hank’s is no different. The Hawaiian-inspired feast at Hank’s Oyster Bar includes all-you-can-eat roasted pig, BBQ oysters, lomi-lomi salmon, huli-huli chicken, and sides. You’ll be sipping on Tiki drinks crafted by some of the city’s best bartenders who will be squaring off to earn the title of best Tiki drink. Expect scorpion bowls and Mai Tais. The party starts at 11am and costs $75.
Osteria Morini’s You, a water view, and the smoke emanating off a giant hog ready for the taking is Osteria Morini’s Maialata pig roast in a nutshell. Drinks, including DC Brau’s limited edition El Hefe Speaks, will also flow and chefs will toss pies for charity. The fun runs from 1-4pm and tickets are $65 for food and drink, $40 for food only. Tickets can be purchased on the Osteria Morini website.
Array Stomping grapes to live music is always the highlight of Zaytinya’s annual Grape Harvest patio party, but your $10 ticket also gets you a glass of Greek wine and Mediterranean snacks. The grape-driven fun runs from noon-4pm and the band this year is Achilles.
