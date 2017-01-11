22 Things to Do in DC This September

Wed

Hopped Up Hilarity DC native comedian Rob Cantrell (he now lives in Brooklyn but we don’t judge) will be responsible for the jokes at Hopped Up Hilarity at DC Improv, but he won’t be the only one on stage. In celebration of the club adding DC Brau to the menu, members of the audience will be invited to tell their best drinking story on stage for a chance to win prizes. But you have to submit your story ahead of time. The show kicks off at 8pm and tickets are $15.

