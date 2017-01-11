Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Washington, DC This Summer

Eat every meal of the day out of a food truck One Friday each month in the summer, Truckeroo brings local food trucks to the Fairgrounds at Yards Park to dole out everything from cookies to Vietnamese sandwiches to tacos. Over two dozen wheeled food vendors show up, there are picnic tables and shade to keep things cool, and there’s also cornhole and booze for sale, so you can really stretch out and enjoy the festivities. 25,000 people usually show up, so get there early to go three for three on brunch, lunch, and dinner. (June 17; July 8; August 19)

