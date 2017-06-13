Everything You Must Do in DC This Summer

On top of all the new bars and restaurants that are always popping up in the city, DC has a packed calendar of events this summer. Featuring music festivals, a food truck party, a Fourth of July parade, and a beer fest/doggy adoption party, we’ve compiled a list of everything you need to check out in the District from now until Labor Day.
Wednesday - Sunday
Jun 14-18
Various locations
For over 10 years, the DC Jazz Festival has brought world-renowned musicians to the District for a full week of concerts, performances, and programs. Residents and visitors can attend events in locations all around the city to celebrate one of our nation’s greatest original art forms.
Wednesday - Sunday
Jun 14-Jul 2
Source Theatre
CulturalDC Source Festival celebrates the performing arts by bringing new and established creators from around the country to perform plays and conduct script workshops, so this is your chance to learn how to be the next Arthur Miller.
Wednesday - Sunday
Jun 14-Jul 2
Kennedy Center
Hedwig and the Angry Inch is, simply put, not your grandmother’s musical. Enjoy the Tony-winning glam/punk show during its limited DC run.
Friday - Sunday
Jun 16-18
Walter E. Washington Convention Center
Like Marvel, Doctor Who, and The Walking Dead? Then you’ll love Awesome Con, the annual local convention of celebrity guests, costume contests, a sci-fi speed dating event, and hundreds of vendors selling all sorts of memorabilia. Dust off that Zelda costume and join the crowd.
Friday
Jun 16
The Bullpen
Truckeroo is back for another season of live music, outdoor games, and most importantly, a bunch of food trucks. Open two hours before and after every Nationals home game, you don’t have to settle for an overpriced hotdog. From crepes to lobster rolls to a cookies-and-milk stand, it’s a foodie’s dream.
Sunday
Jun 25
The Brig
Is there a better combination on Earth than beer and puppies? Victory Brewing Company, Rural Dog Rescue, and dog-friendly beer garden The Brig invite you to raise a glass to raise some funds for a worthy cause. There will be a pig roast, games, giveaways, a movie screening, and a bunch of immediately adoptable canines.
Thursday - Sunday
Jun 29-Jul 9
Celebrate international culture at the Smithsonian Folklife Festival
Celebrate international culture at the Smithsonian Folklife Festival
National Mall
This summer marks the 50th anniversary of the Smithsonian Folklife Festival, a free event offering international eats, artists from all 50 states and hundreds of countries, and a bunch of circus performances.
Saturday - Sunday
Jul 1-2
The Bullpen
Celebrate the Fourth of July with a good old-fashioned beer fest. A general admission ticket gets you access to lawn games, a commemorative cup, food trucks, and unlimited pours of American beer, cider, and sangria.
Tuesday
Jul 4
Constitution Avenue and 7th Street
What better place to celebrate America’s birthday than in our nation’s capital? The parade boasts drum corps, floats, giant balloons, and usually a few celebrity participants. Arrive early to snag a seat on the steps of the National Archives Building.
Saturday
Jul 15
Eat and drink your way through the Taco, Beer, Tequila Festival
Eat and drink your way through the Taco, Beer, Tequila Festival
Yards Park
Tacos, margaritas, and a “hot sauce zone” make this fest one for the books. If that’s not enough to convince you to join in the fun, bands and lucha libre wrestlers will provide entertainment throughout the day.
Friday - Sunday
Aug 4-6
14th Street NW
OutWrite is a free event that celebrates LGBT writers with readings, panels, writing workshops, and plenty of books for sale. Bring cash.
Thursday - Saturday
Aug 24-26
Strathmore Campus
Three nights of free flicks beginning at dusk benefit the National Institutes of Health Children’s Charities. This all-ages event kicks off with Moana, followed by Rogue One and The Lego Batman Movie.
Sunday
Aug 27
17th Street NW
The 17th Street Festival has something for everyone, from adults to kids to animals. Showcasing the diversity of Dupont-area restaurants and retailers, the party features an entertainment stage for DJs, dance troupes, bands, and drag performances, a bounce castle and ball crawl, and a pet zone where people can play with and adopt a new little friend.
Sunday
Sep 2
Yards Park
Welcome to vegetarian heaven. VegFest has free food samples, a beer garden, live music, and cooking demonstrations. Leashed dogs can cool off in the “Barking Lot” to enjoy the shade and grab a drink.
