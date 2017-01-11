13 Maryland Winter Festivals Worth the Drive From DC

While it’s tempting to spend these bitter cold days on your couch, hibernating under a fleece blanket and watching Netflix, there are so many reasons to get out and go. After all, it’s the season for twinkling lights, spiked apple cider, and ugly sweater parties. So here are 13 festivals in and around Maryland to get us through the holiday season and those long winter months afterwards.

Annapolis

Don’t be alarmed if you see hundreds of scantily clad Santa Clauses running through the streets of Downtown Annapolis on December 19th. It’s just the 10th annual Santa Speedo Run, where pretty much the only rules seem to be no thongs, wear holiday colors, and bring an unwrapped toy to donate to a kid in need. Warning: future viewings of A Christmas Story may prove uncomfortable.