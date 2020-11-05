Everything You Can Do in DC This Holiday Season

November 11 - January 3 Various locations Some holiday displays like the iconic Zoolights at the National Zoo have chosen to delay festivities until next year, but there is still plenty of illumination to see this season. Meadowlark’s Winter Walk of Lights is reopening soon, a stunning half-mile of lights through the Meadowlark Botanical Gardens, as well as the annual Georgetown GLOW which illuminates the neighborhood with light art exhibits. Cost: Prices vary

Of course, please stay home if you aren’t feeling well, and take a look at Mayor Muriel Bowser’s guidelines for a safe holiday celebration before making plans to gather with loved ones.

With that being said, the fun of the holidays is far from lost, and there remains plenty of opportunities around the DC area to show off your spirit, drink themed cocktails and shop small for your loved ones. To help you get started, we’ve played Santa for the day in order to deliver you this comprehensive list of everything you need to do in DC this holiday season.

One thing that is certain this holiday season, besides a lively post-election political discussion at the dinner table, is the fact that this year’s celebrations will look and feel very different. Large indoors friendsgivings are a no-go, as are the rowdy office holiday parties we’ve all come to know and (kind of) love. In its stead is a unique time to focus more on time with your inner, inner circle—the people you trust have been respecting COVID-19 restrictions and immediate family members that you’ve been missing. We want to spread holiday cheer after all, not more of a deadly disease.

Arriving just in time to delay our seasonal depression and provide us a distraction from pandemic-related woes: the holidays. From unsecured gifts to drastically loosened belt loops, the holiday season stresses us out in ways unrelated to those we’ve been feeling all year long, and for that, we are truly thankful.

November 22 - December 23

Various locations

Need to check a few people off your holiday shopping list, but a Chia Pet ordered off Amazon feels unethical for multiple reasons? It might be time to hit the Downtown Holiday Market , the biggest and longest-running holiday market in town—celebrating its 16th anniversary this year. This year the market will encompass two entire city blocks on F Street NW, from 7th to 9th Streets NW. There you can browse the wares of over 70 exhibitors including local Black-owned and minority-owned businesses.

Cost: Free entry

Leave the turkey to the pros

Through November 26

Various locations

Take some of the stress out of Thanksgiving this year with turkeys and side dishes from some of your favorite restaurants—ready to be popped into the oven for dinner. DC-based cidery Anxo is offering Thanksgiving kits complete with an uncooked bird, recipe cards, and all the other fixings needed to complete your holiday meal. Et Voila! has Amish turkeys that come already brined, buttered, and rubbed with spices, and Italian restaurant Officina is selling Virginia heritage turkeys that are brined, herb-stuffed, and trussed as well as a variety of fancy side dish options.

Cost: Prices vary

November 24

Brandywine, Virginia

Hit the open road for what will most likely be the last possible winery stop of the year. Robin Hill Farm and Vineyards is located just under an hour’s drive from the city, and is providing Washingtonians with the perfect excuse to escape the city for a late afternoon of seasonal floristry. They’re co-hosting a Thanksgiving Bottles & Blooms event with Anchored Roots Farm, held outside on the winery’s patio with heat lamps to keep things toasty. There, learn how to put together a beautiful centerpiece for your Thanksgiving dinner while indulging in a glass of vino, or two.

Cost: $60

November 20 - November 22

The Yards

Sure, it might not be cold enough to ski yet, but you can still get your après ski on at The Yards, where they will be hosting a socially-distanced pop up called The Lodge. Get your masks on and your phone out for photos with the alpine-chic decor and cozy seating on their Sun Deck. Several restaurants such as La Famosa , Shilling , Agua 301 , and Maxwell Park are set to provide exclusive snack and drink specials.

Cost: From $50-150 depending on the package chosen.

Sharpen your kitchen skills with the U.S. Botanical Garden

Ongoing

Online

While the U.S. Botanical Garden might be closed, it’s making it easier than ever to bring the plant magic home with you by providing a regular schedule of online classes and tutorials that are perfect for the holidays. Create your own fall floral centerpiece or winter door wreath to bring a joyous vibe to your home, or take a cooking class that’ll help you make delicious Thanksgiving side dishes or figure out what exactly to do with all those leftovers .

Cost: Free

November 23 - January 6

District Wharf

Tiki TNT owner Todd Thrasher is leaning into a Christmas in Hawaii theme with his “Tacky Ass” Tiki Christmas celebration. Expect a hodge-podge of decorative, tropical-inspired decor complete with snow machines. Sip on holiday themed drinks served in Santa mugs, like Hot Pineapple Cider and Holiday Spectacular Punch. A Thrasher's Rum-Ron-Rhum Shoppe pop-up liquor store will also be open for those looking to purchase boozy gifts for their loved ones.

Price: Free admission

December 18 - December 19

Mount Vernon

Had enough of modern politics? Thought so. Take a step back in time to spend the holidays with one of the country’s founding fathers, George Washington, as you watch a festive firework display explode in the sky above the estate. A bonfire with hot chocolate and cider will provide much-needed warmth, and Aladdin the camel even plans on making an appearance.

Cost: $22 for non-members

December 2 - January 30

Alexandria, Virginia

Cancel your trip to the North Pole, because we found the next best thing in Alexandria. Southern restaurant and whiskey den King & Rye is offering up the chillest way to spend dinner this holiday season—in one of their personal igloos that will soon be set up in their outdoor courtyard, transforming it into a Winter Wonderland. Guests will be able to book an igloo for a private dinner for up to eight guests, each complete with their own heaters and a Bluetooth speaker to play music from.

Cost: $50 to rent the igloo plus a $100 food and beverage minimum

December 5 and December 19

Online

The show must go on, and at Wolf Trap it will, from the comfort of your own living room. Fans of the outdoor music venue’s long standing annual holiday sing-along will be excited to learn that the tradition is not going to be put on pause this year—it’s simply taking a new virtual form. This year’s event will feature performances from the United States Marine Band, recorded at The Barns at Wolf Trap, and each will begin with a short prelude of festive instrumentals followed by a series of classic holiday sing-along songs.

Cost: Free