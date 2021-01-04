Things We’re Looking Forward to in DC in 2021

2020 was the year of canceled events and rescheduled plans. And, while many things still seem to be on hold for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it does appear there are some glimmers of hope for fun this year.

In Washington DC, annual events like the Cherry Blossom Festival and Funk Parade, have been reimagined. Plus there are some very exciting developments—a tasty food hall, an improved park for springtime picnics, a new museum, and a city library with a dance studio and roof deck. Here are seven things Thrillist is most looking forward to in 2021.