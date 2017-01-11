Events

Every Outdoor Movie Screening in the DC Metro Area, Now in One Calendar

By Published On 05/28/2015 By Published On 05/28/2015
Dupont Festival

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

Why Do Some People Smell So Much Worse Than Others?

related

The Best Beers for Not Getting Fat

related

The Most Common Mistakes Americans Make When They Visit the Caribbean

Lying on your back in the grass with your head propped up on a backpack with a burger resting on your belly as you take in cinematic greats in the fresh air is as good as it gets. Especially when you factor in that there is little to no cost -- making it a safe, low-budget way to test out someone from Tinder. This calendar screams "bookmark me" to use all summer long.

Editor’s Note: Additional showings will be added once they become available. 

Related

related

8 Virginia Wineries Worth the Trip From DC

related

Your Sunday Funday Handbook: 10 Spots to Day Drink in DC

related

Forget Rock Creek: Try These 7 Underrated DMV Hikes Instead

related

8 Virginia Wineries Worth the Trip From DC
Paramount Pictures

Date

Event

Location

May 27 Wed

Dirty Dancing Amenities: New location, food trucks, and surprise giveaways via Facebook.

Storey Park, NoMa

Dirty Dancing Storey Park, NoMa Amenities: New location, food trucks, and surprise giveaways via Facebook.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 29 Fri

The Devil Wears Prada Amenities: Easy blue, orange, and red Metro line access, and good proximity to new fast-casual pizza spots like Veloce and DC Pizza.

Farragut Park

The Devil Wears Prada Farragut Park Amenities: Easy blue, orange, and red Metro line access, and good proximity to new fast-casual pizza spots like Veloce and DC Pizza.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 31 Sun

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Amenities: Nearby food that’ll remind you of a state fair like kettle corn, frozen custard, and ice cream.

National Harbor

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles National Harbor Amenities: Nearby food that’ll remind you of a state fair like kettle corn, frozen custard, and ice cream.

Add
New Line Cinema

Date

Event

Location

Jun 1 Mon

Mission: Impossible Amenities: Easy blue and yellow line Metro access, indoor bathrooms (much appreciated), free garage parking after 4pm, and the occasional wine vendor. 

Crystal City

Mission: Impossible Crystal City Amenities: Easy blue and yellow line Metro access, indoor bathrooms (much appreciated), free garage parking after 4pm, and the occasional wine vendor. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 2 Tue

Bicycle Thief Amenities: Two Capital Bikeshare docks and easy take out like Donburi and Amsterdam Falafel.

Marie Reed Elementary School, Adams Morgan 

Bicycle Thief Marie Reed Elementary School, Adams Morgan  Amenities: Two Capital Bikeshare docks and easy take out like Donburi and Amsterdam Falafel.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 3 Wed

Center Stage Amenities: New location, food trucks, and surprise giveaways via Facebook.

Storey Park, NoMa

Center Stage Storey Park, NoMa Amenities: New location, food trucks, and surprise giveaways via Facebook.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 4 Thu

Back to the Future Amenities: Three words: Ice Cream Jubilee. And, quite the view. 

Canal Park, Navy Yard

Back to the Future Canal Park, Navy Yard Amenities: Three words: Ice Cream Jubilee. And, quite the view. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 5 Fri

Wedding Crashers  Amenities: Popcorn for sale on site and decent Metro access. 

Getaway Park, Rosslyn

Wedding Crashers  Getaway Park, Rosslyn Amenities: Popcorn for sale on site and decent Metro access. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 5 Fri

Rudy Amenities: Mosaic’s quick bite mecca: Cava Grill, Dolcezza, Sweetgreen, Taylor Gourmet, and more. 

Strawberry Park, Mosaic District

Rudy Strawberry Park, Mosaic District Amenities: Mosaic’s quick bite mecca: Cava Grill, Dolcezza, Sweetgreen, Taylor Gourmet, and more. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 5 Fri

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy Amenities: Easy blue, orange, and red Metro line access, and good proximity to new fast-casual pizza spots like Veloce and DC Pizza.

Farragut Park

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy Farragut Park Amenities: Easy blue, orange, and red Metro line access, and good proximity to new fast-casual pizza spots like Veloce and DC Pizza.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 5 Fri

Space Jam Amenities: Eating your face off at Union Market.

Market Drive In (tickets necessary for cars) 

Space Jam Market Drive In (tickets necessary for cars)  Amenities: Eating your face off at Union Market.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 8 Mon

Mission: Impossible II Amenities: Easy blue and yellow line Metro access, indoor bathrooms (much appreciated), free garage parking after 4pm, and the occasional wine vendor.

Crystal City

Mission: Impossible II Crystal City Amenities: Easy blue and yellow line Metro access, indoor bathrooms (much appreciated), free garage parking after 4pm, and the occasional wine vendor.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 9 Tue

Rich Hill Amenities: Two Capital Bikeshare docks and easy take out like Donburi and Amsterdam Falafel.

Marie Reed Elementary School, Adams Morgan

Rich Hill Marie Reed Elementary School, Adams Morgan Amenities: Two Capital Bikeshare docks and easy take out like Donburi and Amsterdam Falafel.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 10 Wed

Bride & Prejudice  Amenities: New location, food trucks, and surprise giveaways via Facebook.

Storey Park, NoMa

Bride & Prejudice  Storey Park, NoMa Amenities: New location, food trucks, and surprise giveaways via Facebook.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Thu

Selma Amenities: Three words: Ice Cream Jubilee. And, quite the view.

Canal Park, Navy Yard

Selma Canal Park, Navy Yard Amenities: Three words: Ice Cream Jubilee. And, quite the view.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 12 Fri

Mean Girls Amenities: Popcorn for sale on site and decent Metro access.

Getaway Park, Rosslyn

Mean Girls Getaway Park, Rosslyn Amenities: Popcorn for sale on site and decent Metro access.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 12 Fri

Miracle Amenities: Mosaic’s quick bite mecca: Cava Grill, Dolcezza, Sweetgreen, Taylor Gourmet, and more.

Strawberry Park, Mosaic District

Miracle Strawberry Park, Mosaic District Amenities: Mosaic’s quick bite mecca: Cava Grill, Dolcezza, Sweetgreen, Taylor Gourmet, and more.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 12 Fri

The Social Network Amenities: Easy blue, orange and red Metro line access, and good proximity to new fast-casual pizza spots like Veloce and DC Pizza.

Farragut Park

The Social Network Farragut Park Amenities: Easy blue, orange and red Metro line access, and good proximity to new fast-casual pizza spots like Veloce and DC Pizza.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 12 Fri

Pretty Woman Amenities: Eating your face off at Union Market.

Union Market Drive In (tickets necessary for cars)

Pretty Woman Union Market Drive In (tickets necessary for cars) Amenities: Eating your face off at Union Market.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 14 Sun

Space Jam Amenities: Nearby food that’ll remind you of a state fair like kettle corn, frozen custard, and ice cream. 

National Harbor

Space Jam National Harbor Amenities: Nearby food that’ll remind you of a state fair like kettle corn, frozen custard, and ice cream. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 15 Mon

Mission: Impossible III Amenities: Easy blue and yellow line Metro access, indoor bathrooms (much appreciated), free garage parking after 4pm, and the occasional wine vendor. 

Crystal City

Mission: Impossible III Crystal City Amenities: Easy blue and yellow line Metro access, indoor bathrooms (much appreciated), free garage parking after 4pm, and the occasional wine vendor. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 16 Tue

Whiplash Amenities: Two Capital Bikeshare docks and easy take out like Donburi and Amsterdam Falafel.

Marie Reed Elementary School, Adams Morgan 

Whiplash Marie Reed Elementary School, Adams Morgan  Amenities: Two Capital Bikeshare docks and easy take out like Donburi and Amsterdam Falafel.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Wed

Flashdance Amenities: New location, food trucks, and surprise giveaways via Facebook.

Storey Park, NoMa

Flashdance Storey Park, NoMa Amenities: New location, food trucks, and surprise giveaways via Facebook.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Thu

The Princess Bride Amenities: Three words: Ice Cream Jubilee. And, quite the view.

Canal Park, Navy Yard

The Princess Bride Canal Park, Navy Yard Amenities: Three words: Ice Cream Jubilee. And, quite the view.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

Happy Gilmore Amenities: Popcorn for sale on site and decent Metro access.

Getaway Park, Rosslyn

Happy Gilmore Getaway Park, Rosslyn Amenities: Popcorn for sale on site and decent Metro access.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade Amenities: Easy blue, orange, and red Metro line access, and good proximity to new fast-casual pizza spots like Veloce and DC Pizza.

Farragut Park

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade Farragut Park Amenities: Easy blue, orange, and red Metro line access, and good proximity to new fast-casual pizza spots like Veloce and DC Pizza.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

Father of the Bride Amenities: Mosaic’s quick bite mecca: Cava Grill, Dolcezza, Sweetgreen, Taylor Gourmet, and more.

Strawberry Park, Mosaic District

Father of the Bride Strawberry Park, Mosaic District Amenities: Mosaic’s quick bite mecca: Cava Grill, Dolcezza, Sweetgreen, Taylor Gourmet, and more.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

Space Jam Amenities: Eating your face off at Union Market.

Union Market Drive In (tickets necessary for cars)

Space Jam Union Market Drive In (tickets necessary for cars) Amenities: Eating your face off at Union Market.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Sat

A League of Their Own Amenities: Easy red line Metro access, plus ShopHouse, Sweetgreen, BGR, Pizza Studio, and more to-go options. 

Dupont Circle

A League of Their Own Dupont Circle Amenities: Easy red line Metro access, plus ShopHouse, Sweetgreen, BGR, Pizza Studio, and more to-go options. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 21 Sun

Martian Child Amenities: Nearby food that’ll remind you of a state fair like kettle corn, frozen custard, and ice cream.  

National Harbor

Martian Child National Harbor Amenities: Nearby food that’ll remind you of a state fair like kettle corn, frozen custard, and ice cream.  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 22 Mon

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol Amenities: Easy blue and yellow line Metro access, indoor bathrooms (much appreciated), free garage parking after 4pm, and the occasional wine vendor. 

Crystal City

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol Crystal City Amenities: Easy blue and yellow line Metro access, indoor bathrooms (much appreciated), free garage parking after 4pm, and the occasional wine vendor. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 24 Wed

Strictly Ballroom Amenities: New location, food trucks, and surprise giveaways via Facebook.

Storey Park, NoMa

Strictly Ballroom Storey Park, NoMa Amenities: New location, food trucks, and surprise giveaways via Facebook.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Thu

Rush Hour Amenities: Three words: Ice Cream Jubilee. And, quite the view.

Canal Park, Navy Yard

Rush Hour Canal Park, Navy Yard Amenities: Three words: Ice Cream Jubilee. And, quite the view.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Fri

Tommy Boy Amenities: Popcorn for sale on site and decent Metro access.

Getaway Park, Rosslyn

Tommy Boy Getaway Park, Rosslyn Amenities: Popcorn for sale on site and decent Metro access.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Fri

Hook Amenities: Easy blue, orange, and red Metro line access, and good proximity to new fast-casual pizza spots like Veloce and DC Pizza.

Farragut Park

Hook Farragut Park Amenities: Easy blue, orange, and red Metro line access, and good proximity to new fast-casual pizza spots like Veloce and DC Pizza.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Fri

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs Amenities: Mosaic’s quick bite mecca: Cava Grill, Dolcezza, Sweetgreen, Taylor Gourmet, and more.

Strawberry Park, Mosaic District

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs Strawberry Park, Mosaic District Amenities: Mosaic’s quick bite mecca: Cava Grill, Dolcezza, Sweetgreen, Taylor Gourmet, and more.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Fri

Beverly Hills Cop Amenities: Eating your face off at Union Market.

Union Market Drive In (tickets necessary for cars)

Beverly Hills Cop Union Market Drive In (tickets necessary for cars) Amenities: Eating your face off at Union Market.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 28 Sun

ET Amenities: Nearby food that’ll remind you of a state fair like kettle corn, frozen custard, and ice cream.  

National Harbor

ET National Harbor Amenities: Nearby food that’ll remind you of a state fair like kettle corn, frozen custard, and ice cream.  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 29 Mon

Charlie Wilson’s War Amenities: Easy blue and yellow line Metro access, indoor bathrooms (much appreciated), free garage parking after 4pm, and the occasional wine vendor. 

Crystal City

Charlie Wilson’s War Crystal City Amenities: Easy blue and yellow line Metro access, indoor bathrooms (much appreciated), free garage parking after 4pm, and the occasional wine vendor. 

Add
Paramount Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Jul 1 Wed

Grease Amenities: New location, food trucks and surprise giveaways via Facebook.

Storey Park, NoMa

Grease Storey Park, NoMa Amenities: New location, food trucks and surprise giveaways via Facebook.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 2 Thu

Independence Day Amenities: Three words: Ice Cream Jubilee. And, quite the view.

Canal Park, Navy Yard

Independence Day Canal Park, Navy Yard Amenities: Three words: Ice Cream Jubilee. And, quite the view.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 3 Fri

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Amenities: Popcorn for sale on site and decent Metro access.

Getaway Park, Rosslyn

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Getaway Park, Rosslyn Amenities: Popcorn for sale on site and decent Metro access.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 6 Sat

RED Amenities: Easy blue and yellow line Metro access, indoor bathrooms (much appreciated), free garage parking after 4p and the occasional wine vendor.

Crystal City

RED Crystal City Amenities: Easy blue and yellow line Metro access, indoor bathrooms (much appreciated), free garage parking after 4p and the occasional wine vendor.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 8 Wed

Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo Amenities: New location, food trucks and surprise giveaways via Facebook.

Storey Park, NoMa

Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo Storey Park, NoMa Amenities: New location, food trucks and surprise giveaways via Facebook.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Thu

Bring it On Amenities: Three words: Ice Cream Jubilee. And, quite the view.

Canal Park, Navy Yard

Bring it On Canal Park, Navy Yard Amenities: Three words: Ice Cream Jubilee. And, quite the view.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Fri

When Harry Met Sally Amenities: Popcorn for sale on site and decent Metro access.

Getaway Park, Rosslyn

When Harry Met Sally Getaway Park, Rosslyn Amenities: Popcorn for sale on site and decent Metro access.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Fri

Nine to Five Amenities: Easy blue, orange and red Metro line access, and good proximity to new fast-casual pizza spots like Veloce and DC Pizza.

Farragut Park

Nine to Five Farragut Park Amenities: Easy blue, orange and red Metro line access, and good proximity to new fast-casual pizza spots like Veloce and DC Pizza.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Fri

Eat Pray Love Amenities: Mosaic’s quick bite mecca: Cava Grill, Dolcezza, Sweetgreen, Taylor Gourmet and more.

Strawberry Park, Mosaic District

Eat Pray Love Strawberry Park, Mosaic District Amenities: Mosaic’s quick bite mecca: Cava Grill, Dolcezza, Sweetgreen, Taylor Gourmet and more.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 12 Sun

Journey to the Center of the Earth Amenities: Nearby food that’ll remind you of a state fair like kettle corn, frozen custard and ice cream. 

National Harbor

Journey to the Center of the Earth National Harbor Amenities: Nearby food that’ll remind you of a state fair like kettle corn, frozen custard and ice cream. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 13 Sat

Argo Amenities: Easy blue and yellow line Metro access, indoor bathrooms (much appreciated), free garage parking after 4p and the occasional wine vendor.

Crystal City

Argo Crystal City Amenities: Easy blue and yellow line Metro access, indoor bathrooms (much appreciated), free garage parking after 4p and the occasional wine vendor.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 15 Wed

Singing in the Rain Amenities: New location, food trucks and surprise giveaways via Facebook.

Storey Park, NoMa

Singing in the Rain Storey Park, NoMa Amenities: New location, food trucks and surprise giveaways via Facebook.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 15 Wed

Half Baked Amenities: The occasional food vendor, easy yellow and green Metro line access, and nearby grub. 

Harrison Field, U Street

Half Baked Harrison Field, U Street Amenities: The occasional food vendor, easy yellow and green Metro line access, and nearby grub. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Thu

LEGO Movie Amenities: Three words: Ice Cream Jubilee. And, quite the view.

Canal Park, Navy Yard

LEGO Movie Canal Park, Navy Yard Amenities: Three words: Ice Cream Jubilee. And, quite the view.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Fri

Anchorman Amenities: Popcorn for sale on site and decent Metro access.

Getaway Park, Rosslyn

Anchorman Getaway Park, Rosslyn Amenities: Popcorn for sale on site and decent Metro access.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Fri

Miss Congeniality Amenities: Easy blue, orange and red Metro line access, and good proximity to new fast-casual pizza spots like Veloce and DC Pizza.

Farragut Park

Miss Congeniality Farragut Park Amenities: Easy blue, orange and red Metro line access, and good proximity to new fast-casual pizza spots like Veloce and DC Pizza.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Fri

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Amenities: Mosaic’s quick bite mecca: Cava Grill, Dolcezza, Sweetgreen, Taylor Gourmet and more.

Strawberry Park, Mosaic District

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Strawberry Park, Mosaic District Amenities: Mosaic’s quick bite mecca: Cava Grill, Dolcezza, Sweetgreen, Taylor Gourmet and more.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Fri

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Amenities: Mosaic’s quick bite mecca: Cava Grill, Dolcezza, Sweetgreen, Taylor Gourmet and more.

Strawberry Park, Mosaic District

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Strawberry Park, Mosaic District Amenities: Mosaic’s quick bite mecca: Cava Grill, Dolcezza, Sweetgreen, Taylor Gourmet and more.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 19 Sun

Jumanji Amenities: Nearby food that’ll remind you of a state fair like kettle corn, frozen custard and ice cream. 

National Harbor

Jumanji National Harbor Amenities: Nearby food that’ll remind you of a state fair like kettle corn, frozen custard and ice cream. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 20 Mon

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy Amenities: Easy blue and yellow line Metro access, indoor bathrooms (much appreciated), free garage parking after 4p and the occasional wine vendor.

Crystal City

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy Crystal City Amenities: Easy blue and yellow line Metro access, indoor bathrooms (much appreciated), free garage parking after 4p and the occasional wine vendor.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 20 Mon

North by Northwest Amenities: A patriotic backdrop, room to spread out with your picnic, and watching people boogie during the HBO dance.

National Mall

North by Northwest National Mall Amenities: A patriotic backdrop, room to spread out with your picnic, and watching people boogie during the HBO dance.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 21 Tue

Sixteen Candles Amenities: So many nearby carryout options you’ll have trouble deciding. 

Woodmont Triangle, Bethesda

Sixteen Candles Woodmont Triangle, Bethesda Amenities: So many nearby carryout options you’ll have trouble deciding. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 22 Wed

Save the Last Dance Amenities: New location, food trucks and surprise giveaways via Facebook.

Storey Park, NoMa

Save the Last Dance Storey Park, NoMa Amenities: New location, food trucks and surprise giveaways via Facebook.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 22 Wed

Chef Amenities: So many nearby carryout options you’ll have trouble deciding.

Woodmont Triangle, Bethesda

Chef Woodmont Triangle, Bethesda Amenities: So many nearby carryout options you’ll have trouble deciding.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 23 Thu

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory Amenities: Three words: Ice Cream Jubilee. And, quite the view.

Canal Park, Navy Yard

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory Canal Park, Navy Yard Amenities: Three words: Ice Cream Jubilee. And, quite the view.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 23 Thu

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 Amenities: So many nearby carryout options you’ll have trouble deciding.

Woodmont Triangle, Bethesda

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 Woodmont Triangle, Bethesda Amenities: So many nearby carryout options you’ll have trouble deciding.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 24 Fri

Clueless Amenities: Popcorn for sale on site and decent Metro access.

Getaway Park, Rosslyn

Clueless Getaway Park, Rosslyn Amenities: Popcorn for sale on site and decent Metro access.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 24 Fri

The Italian Job Amenities: Easy blue, orange and red Metro line access, and good proximity to new fast-casual pizza spots like Veloce and DC Pizza.

Farragut Park

The Italian Job Farragut Park Amenities: Easy blue, orange and red Metro line access, and good proximity to new fast-casual pizza spots like Veloce and DC Pizza.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 24 Wed

Frozen Amenities: Mosaic’s quick bite mecca: Cava Grill, Dolcezza, Sweetgreen, Taylor Gourmet and more.

Strawberry Park, Mosaic District

Frozen Strawberry Park, Mosaic District Amenities: Mosaic’s quick bite mecca: Cava Grill, Dolcezza, Sweetgreen, Taylor Gourmet and more.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 24 Fri

Mrs. Doubtfire Amenities: So many nearby carryout options you’ll have trouble deciding.

Woodmont Triangle, Bethesda

Mrs. Doubtfire Woodmont Triangle, Bethesda Amenities: So many nearby carryout options you’ll have trouble deciding.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Sat

Imitation Game Amenities: So many nearby carryout options you’ll have trouble deciding.

Woodmont Triangle, Bethesda

Imitation Game Woodmont Triangle, Bethesda Amenities: So many nearby carryout options you’ll have trouble deciding.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 26 Sun

The Flintstones Amenities: Nearby food that’ll remind you of a state fair like kettle corn, frozen custard and ice cream.  

National Harbor

The Flintstones National Harbor Amenities: Nearby food that’ll remind you of a state fair like kettle corn, frozen custard and ice cream.  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 27 Mon

Body of Lies Amenities: Easy blue and yellow line Metro access, indoor bathrooms (much appreciated), free garage parking after 4p and the occasional wine vendor.

Crystal City

Body of Lies Crystal City Amenities: Easy blue and yellow line Metro access, indoor bathrooms (much appreciated), free garage parking after 4p and the occasional wine vendor.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 27 Mon

The Poseidon Adventure Amenities: A patriotic backdrop, room to spread out with your picnic, and watching people boogie during the HBO dance. 

National Mall

The Poseidon Adventure National Mall Amenities: A patriotic backdrop, room to spread out with your picnic, and watching people boogie during the HBO dance. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 31 Fri

The Big Lebowski Amenities: Popcorn for sale on site and decent Metro access.

Getaway Park, Rosslyn

The Big Lebowski Getaway Park, Rosslyn Amenities: Popcorn for sale on site and decent Metro access.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 31 Fri

The Wedding Planner Amenities: Easy blue, orange and red Metro line access, and good proximity to new fast-casual pizza spots like Veloce and DC Pizza.

Farragut Park

The Wedding Planner Farragut Park Amenities: Easy blue, orange and red Metro line access, and good proximity to new fast-casual pizza spots like Veloce and DC Pizza.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 31 Fri

Ratatouille Amenities: Mosaic’s quick bite mecca: Cava Grill, Dolcezza, Sweetgreen, Taylor Gourmet and more.

Ratatouille Amenities: Mosaic’s quick bite mecca: Cava Grill, Dolcezza, Sweetgreen, Taylor Gourmet and more.

Add
20th Century Fox

Date

Event

Location

Aug 3 Mon

Enemy of the State Amenities: Easy blue and yellow line Metro access, indoor bathrooms (much appreciated), free garage parking after 4pm, and the occasional wine vendor.

Crystal City

Enemy of the State Crystal City Amenities: Easy blue and yellow line Metro access, indoor bathrooms (much appreciated), free garage parking after 4pm, and the occasional wine vendor.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 3 Mon

Desk Set Amenities: A patriotic backdrop, room to spread out with your picnic, and watching people boogie during the HBO dance. 

National Mall

Desk Set National Mall Amenities: A patriotic backdrop, room to spread out with your picnic, and watching people boogie during the HBO dance. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 5 Wed

Moulin Rouge Amenities: New location, food trucks, and surprise giveaways via Facebook.

Storey Park, NoMa

Moulin Rouge Storey Park, NoMa Amenities: New location, food trucks, and surprise giveaways via Facebook.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 6 Thu

Pitch Perfect Amenities: Three words: Ice Cream Jubilee. And, quite the view.

Canal Park, Navy Yard

Pitch Perfect Canal Park, Navy Yard Amenities: Three words: Ice Cream Jubilee. And, quite the view.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 7 Fri

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery Amenities: Popcorn for sale on site and decent Metro access.

Getaway Park, Rosslyn

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery Getaway Park, Rosslyn Amenities: Popcorn for sale on site and decent Metro access.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 7 Fri

Despicable Me Amenities: Mosaic’s quick bite mecca: Cava Grill, Dolcezza, Sweetgreen, Taylor Gourmet, and more. 

Strawberry Park, Mosaic District

Despicable Me Strawberry Park, Mosaic District Amenities: Mosaic’s quick bite mecca: Cava Grill, Dolcezza, Sweetgreen, Taylor Gourmet, and more. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 9 Sun

Back to the Future Amenities: Nearby food that’ll remind you of a state fair like kettle corn, frozen custard, and ice cream. 

National Harbor

Back to the Future National Harbor Amenities: Nearby food that’ll remind you of a state fair like kettle corn, frozen custard, and ice cream. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 10 Mon

Back to the Future Amenities: A patriotic backdrop, room to spread out with your picnic, and watching people boogie during the HBO dance. 

National Mall

Back to the Future National Mall Amenities: A patriotic backdrop, room to spread out with your picnic, and watching people boogie during the HBO dance. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 10 Mon

The Borne Identity Amenities: Easy blue and yellow line Metro access, indoor bathrooms (much appreciated), free garage parking after 4pm, and the occasional wine vendor.

Crystal City

The Borne Identity Crystal City Amenities: Easy blue and yellow line Metro access, indoor bathrooms (much appreciated), free garage parking after 4pm, and the occasional wine vendor.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 12 Wed

Footloose Amenities: New location, food trucks, and surprise giveaways via Facebook.

Storey Park, NoMa

Footloose Storey Park, NoMa Amenities: New location, food trucks, and surprise giveaways via Facebook.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 13 Thu

The Goonies Amenities: Three words: Ice Cream Jubilee. And, quite the view.

Canal Park, Navy Yard

The Goonies Canal Park, Navy Yard Amenities: Three words: Ice Cream Jubilee. And, quite the view.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 14 Fri

The Hangover Amenities: Popcorn for sale on site and decent Metro access.

Getaway Park, Rosslyn

The Hangover Getaway Park, Rosslyn Amenities: Popcorn for sale on site and decent Metro access.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 14 Fri

Cinderella Amenities: Mosaic’s quick bite mecca: Cava Grill, Dolcezza, Sweetgreen, Taylor Gourmet, and more.

Strawberry Park, Mosaic District

Cinderella Strawberry Park, Mosaic District Amenities: Mosaic’s quick bite mecca: Cava Grill, Dolcezza, Sweetgreen, Taylor Gourmet, and more.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 16 Sun

Back to the Future Part II Amenities: Nearby food that’ll remind you of a state fair like kettle corn, frozen custard, and ice cream. 

National Harbor

Back to the Future Part II National Harbor Amenities: Nearby food that’ll remind you of a state fair like kettle corn, frozen custard, and ice cream. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 17 Mon

The Borne Supremacy Amenities: Easy blue and yellow line Metro access, indoor bathrooms (much appreciated), free garage parking after 4pm, and the occasional wine vendor.

Crystal City

The Borne Supremacy Crystal City Amenities: Easy blue and yellow line Metro access, indoor bathrooms (much appreciated), free garage parking after 4pm, and the occasional wine vendor.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 19 Wed

Monsoon Wedding Amenities: The occasional food vendor, easy yellow and green Metro line access, and nearby grub.

Harrison Field, U Street

Monsoon Wedding Harrison Field, U Street Amenities: The occasional food vendor, easy yellow and green Metro line access, and nearby grub.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 20 Thu

Guardians of the Galaxy Amenities: Three words: Ice Cream Jubilee. And, quite the view

Canal Park, Navy Yard

Guardians of the Galaxy Canal Park, Navy Yard Amenities: Three words: Ice Cream Jubilee. And, quite the view

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 21 Fri

Despicable Me Amenities: Popcorn for sale on site and decent Metro access.

Getaway Park, Rosslyn

Despicable Me Getaway Park, Rosslyn Amenities: Popcorn for sale on site and decent Metro access.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 21 Fri

Captain America (2014) Amenities: Mosaic’s quick bite mecca: Cava Grill, Dolcezza, Sweetgreen, Taylor Gourmet, and more.

Strawberry Park, Mosaic District

Captain America (2014) Strawberry Park, Mosaic District Amenities: Mosaic’s quick bite mecca: Cava Grill, Dolcezza, Sweetgreen, Taylor Gourmet, and more.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 24 Mon

The Borne Ultimatum Amenities: Easy blue and yellow line Metro access, indoor bathrooms (much appreciated), free garage parking after 4pm, and the occasional wine vendor.

Crystal City

The Borne Ultimatum Crystal City Amenities: Easy blue and yellow line Metro access, indoor bathrooms (much appreciated), free garage parking after 4pm, and the occasional wine vendor.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 27 Thu

To Kill a Mockingbird Amenities: Three words: Ice Cream Jubilee. And, quite the view.

Canal Park, Navy Yard

To Kill a Mockingbird Canal Park, Navy Yard Amenities: Three words: Ice Cream Jubilee. And, quite the view.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 28 Fri

Zoolander Amenities: Popcorn for sale on site and decent Metro access.

Getaway Park, Rosslyn

Zoolander Getaway Park, Rosslyn Amenities: Popcorn for sale on site and decent Metro access.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 28 Fri

The Hundred Foot Journey Amenities: Mosaic’s quick bite mecca: Cava Grill, Dolcezza, Sweetgreen, Taylor Gourmet, and more.

Strawberry Park, Mosaic District

The Hundred Foot Journey Strawberry Park, Mosaic District Amenities: Mosaic’s quick bite mecca: Cava Grill, Dolcezza, Sweetgreen, Taylor Gourmet, and more.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 30 Sun

Disney’s The Kid Amenities: Nearby food that’ll remind you of a state fair like kettle corn, frozen custard, and ice cream.

National Harbor

Disney’s The Kid National Harbor Amenities: Nearby food that’ll remind you of a state fair like kettle corn, frozen custard, and ice cream.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 31 Mon

The Borne Legacy Amenities: Easy blue and yellow line Metro access, indoor bathrooms (much appreciated), free garage parking after 4pm, and the occasional wine vendor.  

Crystal City

The Borne Legacy Crystal City Amenities: Easy blue and yellow line Metro access, indoor bathrooms (much appreciated), free garage parking after 4pm, and the occasional wine vendor.  

Add

related

Your Sunday Funday Handbook: 10 Spots to Day Drink in DC
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Sep 3 Thu

The Sound of Music Amenities: Three words: Ice Cream Jubilee. And, quite the view.

Canal Park, Navy Yard

The Sound of Music Canal Park, Navy Yard Amenities: Three words: Ice Cream Jubilee. And, quite the view.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 4 Fri

The LEGO Movie Amenities: Mosaic’s quick bite mecca: Cava Grill, Dolcezza, Sweetgreen, Taylor Gourmet, and more.

Strawberry Park, Mosaic District

The LEGO Movie Strawberry Park, Mosaic District Amenities: Mosaic’s quick bite mecca: Cava Grill, Dolcezza, Sweetgreen, Taylor Gourmet, and more.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 12 Sat

Frozen Amenities: The occasional food vendor, easy yellow and green Metro line access, and nearby grub.

Harrison Field, U Street

Frozen Harrison Field, U Street Amenities: The occasional food vendor, easy yellow and green Metro line access, and nearby grub.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 13 Sun

Matilda Amenities: Nearby food that’ll remind you of a state fair like kettle corn, frozen custard, and ice cream.  

National Harbor

Matilda National Harbor Amenities: Nearby food that’ll remind you of a state fair like kettle corn, frozen custard, and ice cream.  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 16 Wed

The Wiz Amenities: The occasional food vendor, easy yellow and green Metro line access, and nearby grub.

Harrison Field, U Street

The Wiz Harrison Field, U Street Amenities: The occasional food vendor, easy yellow and green Metro line access, and nearby grub.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 20 Sun

Monsters Inc. Amenities: Nearby food that’ll remind you of a state fair like kettle corn, frozen custard, and ice cream.  

National Harbor

Monsters Inc. National Harbor Amenities: Nearby food that’ll remind you of a state fair like kettle corn, frozen custard, and ice cream.  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 27 Sun

James and the Giant Peach Amenities: Nearby food that’ll remind you of a state fair like kettle corn, frozen custard, and ice cream.

National Harbor

James and the Giant Peach National Harbor Amenities: Nearby food that’ll remind you of a state fair like kettle corn, frozen custard, and ice cream.

Add

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like