Every Outdoor Movie Screening in the DC Metro Area, Now in One Calendar

Lying on your back in the grass with your head propped up on a backpack with a burger resting on your belly as you take in cinematic greats in the fresh air is as good as it gets. Especially when you factor in that there is little to no cost -- making it a safe, low-budget way to test out someone from Tinder. This calendar screams "bookmark me" to use all summer long.
Editor’s Note: Additional showings will be added once they become available.
Dirty Dancing Storey Park, NoMa Amenities: New location, food trucks, and surprise giveaways via Facebook.
The Devil Wears Prada Farragut Park Amenities: Easy blue, orange, and red Metro line access, and good proximity to new fast-casual pizza spots like Veloce and DC Pizza.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles National Harbor Amenities: Nearby food that’ll remind you of a state fair like kettle corn, frozen custard, and ice cream.
Mission: Impossible Crystal City Amenities: Easy blue and yellow line Metro access, indoor bathrooms (much appreciated), free garage parking after 4pm, and the occasional wine vendor.
Bicycle Thief Marie Reed Elementary School, Adams Morgan Amenities: Two Capital Bikeshare docks and easy take out like Donburi and Amsterdam Falafel.
Center Stage Storey Park, NoMa Amenities: New location, food trucks, and surprise giveaways via Facebook.
Back to the Future Canal Park, Navy Yard Amenities: Three words: Ice Cream Jubilee. And, quite the view.
Wedding Crashers Getaway Park, Rosslyn Amenities: Popcorn for sale on site and decent Metro access.
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy Farragut Park Amenities: Easy blue, orange, and red Metro line access, and good proximity to new fast-casual pizza spots like Veloce and DC Pizza.
Mission: Impossible II Crystal City Amenities: Easy blue and yellow line Metro access, indoor bathrooms (much appreciated), free garage parking after 4pm, and the occasional wine vendor.
Rich Hill Marie Reed Elementary School, Adams Morgan Amenities: Two Capital Bikeshare docks and easy take out like Donburi and Amsterdam Falafel.
Bride & Prejudice Storey Park, NoMa Amenities: New location, food trucks, and surprise giveaways via Facebook.
Mean Girls Getaway Park, Rosslyn Amenities: Popcorn for sale on site and decent Metro access.
The Social Network Farragut Park Amenities: Easy blue, orange and red Metro line access, and good proximity to new fast-casual pizza spots like Veloce and DC Pizza.
Pretty Woman Union Market Drive In (tickets necessary for cars) Amenities: Eating your face off at Union Market.
Mission: Impossible III Crystal City Amenities: Easy blue and yellow line Metro access, indoor bathrooms (much appreciated), free garage parking after 4pm, and the occasional wine vendor.
Whiplash Marie Reed Elementary School, Adams Morgan Amenities: Two Capital Bikeshare docks and easy take out like Donburi and Amsterdam Falafel.
Flashdance Storey Park, NoMa Amenities: New location, food trucks, and surprise giveaways via Facebook.
The Princess Bride Canal Park, Navy Yard Amenities: Three words: Ice Cream Jubilee. And, quite the view.
Happy Gilmore Getaway Park, Rosslyn Amenities: Popcorn for sale on site and decent Metro access.
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade Farragut Park Amenities: Easy blue, orange, and red Metro line access, and good proximity to new fast-casual pizza spots like Veloce and DC Pizza.
Father of the Bride Strawberry Park, Mosaic District Amenities: Mosaic’s quick bite mecca: Cava Grill, Dolcezza, Sweetgreen, Taylor Gourmet, and more.
A League of Their Own Dupont Circle Amenities: Easy red line Metro access, plus ShopHouse, Sweetgreen, BGR, Pizza Studio, and more to-go options.
Martian Child National Harbor Amenities: Nearby food that’ll remind you of a state fair like kettle corn, frozen custard, and ice cream.
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol Crystal City Amenities: Easy blue and yellow line Metro access, indoor bathrooms (much appreciated), free garage parking after 4pm, and the occasional wine vendor.
Strictly Ballroom Storey Park, NoMa Amenities: New location, food trucks, and surprise giveaways via Facebook.
Hook Farragut Park Amenities: Easy blue, orange, and red Metro line access, and good proximity to new fast-casual pizza spots like Veloce and DC Pizza.
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs Strawberry Park, Mosaic District Amenities: Mosaic’s quick bite mecca: Cava Grill, Dolcezza, Sweetgreen, Taylor Gourmet, and more.
Beverly Hills Cop Union Market Drive In (tickets necessary for cars) Amenities: Eating your face off at Union Market.
Charlie Wilson’s War Crystal City Amenities: Easy blue and yellow line Metro access, indoor bathrooms (much appreciated), free garage parking after 4pm, and the occasional wine vendor.
Independence Day Canal Park, Navy Yard Amenities: Three words: Ice Cream Jubilee. And, quite the view.
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Getaway Park, Rosslyn Amenities: Popcorn for sale on site and decent Metro access.
RED Crystal City Amenities: Easy blue and yellow line Metro access, indoor bathrooms (much appreciated), free garage parking after 4p and the occasional wine vendor.
Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo Storey Park, NoMa Amenities: New location, food trucks and surprise giveaways via Facebook.
Bring it On Canal Park, Navy Yard Amenities: Three words: Ice Cream Jubilee. And, quite the view.
When Harry Met Sally Getaway Park, Rosslyn Amenities: Popcorn for sale on site and decent Metro access.
Nine to Five Farragut Park Amenities: Easy blue, orange and red Metro line access, and good proximity to new fast-casual pizza spots like Veloce and DC Pizza.
Eat Pray Love Strawberry Park, Mosaic District Amenities: Mosaic’s quick bite mecca: Cava Grill, Dolcezza, Sweetgreen, Taylor Gourmet and more.
Journey to the Center of the Earth National Harbor Amenities: Nearby food that’ll remind you of a state fair like kettle corn, frozen custard and ice cream.
Argo Crystal City Amenities: Easy blue and yellow line Metro access, indoor bathrooms (much appreciated), free garage parking after 4p and the occasional wine vendor.
Singing in the Rain Storey Park, NoMa Amenities: New location, food trucks and surprise giveaways via Facebook.
Half Baked Harrison Field, U Street Amenities: The occasional food vendor, easy yellow and green Metro line access, and nearby grub.
LEGO Movie Canal Park, Navy Yard Amenities: Three words: Ice Cream Jubilee. And, quite the view.
Miss Congeniality Farragut Park Amenities: Easy blue, orange and red Metro line access, and good proximity to new fast-casual pizza spots like Veloce and DC Pizza.
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Strawberry Park, Mosaic District Amenities: Mosaic’s quick bite mecca: Cava Grill, Dolcezza, Sweetgreen, Taylor Gourmet and more.
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Strawberry Park, Mosaic District Amenities: Mosaic’s quick bite mecca: Cava Grill, Dolcezza, Sweetgreen, Taylor Gourmet and more.
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy Crystal City Amenities: Easy blue and yellow line Metro access, indoor bathrooms (much appreciated), free garage parking after 4p and the occasional wine vendor.
North by Northwest National Mall Amenities: A patriotic backdrop, room to spread out with your picnic, and watching people boogie during the HBO dance.
Sixteen Candles Woodmont Triangle, Bethesda Amenities: So many nearby carryout options you’ll have trouble deciding.
Save the Last Dance Storey Park, NoMa Amenities: New location, food trucks and surprise giveaways via Facebook.
Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory Canal Park, Navy Yard Amenities: Three words: Ice Cream Jubilee. And, quite the view.
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 Woodmont Triangle, Bethesda Amenities: So many nearby carryout options you’ll have trouble deciding.
The Italian Job Farragut Park Amenities: Easy blue, orange and red Metro line access, and good proximity to new fast-casual pizza spots like Veloce and DC Pizza.
Mrs. Doubtfire Woodmont Triangle, Bethesda Amenities: So many nearby carryout options you’ll have trouble deciding.
Imitation Game Woodmont Triangle, Bethesda Amenities: So many nearby carryout options you’ll have trouble deciding.
The Flintstones National Harbor Amenities: Nearby food that’ll remind you of a state fair like kettle corn, frozen custard and ice cream.
Body of Lies Crystal City Amenities: Easy blue and yellow line Metro access, indoor bathrooms (much appreciated), free garage parking after 4p and the occasional wine vendor.
Jul 27 Mon
The Poseidon Adventure
Amenities: A patriotic backdrop, room to spread out with your picnic, and watching people boogie during the HBO dance.
National Mall
The Poseidon Adventure
National Mall
Amenities: A patriotic backdrop, room to spread out with your picnic, and watching people boogie during the HBO dance.
The Big Lebowski Getaway Park, Rosslyn Amenities: Popcorn for sale on site and decent Metro access.
The Wedding Planner Farragut Park Amenities: Easy blue, orange and red Metro line access, and good proximity to new fast-casual pizza spots like Veloce and DC Pizza.
Enemy of the State Crystal City Amenities: Easy blue and yellow line Metro access, indoor bathrooms (much appreciated), free garage parking after 4pm, and the occasional wine vendor.
Moulin Rouge Storey Park, NoMa Amenities: New location, food trucks, and surprise giveaways via Facebook.
Pitch Perfect Canal Park, Navy Yard Amenities: Three words: Ice Cream Jubilee. And, quite the view.
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery Getaway Park, Rosslyn Amenities: Popcorn for sale on site and decent Metro access.
Despicable Me Strawberry Park, Mosaic District Amenities: Mosaic’s quick bite mecca: Cava Grill, Dolcezza, Sweetgreen, Taylor Gourmet, and more.
Back to the Future National Harbor Amenities: Nearby food that’ll remind you of a state fair like kettle corn, frozen custard, and ice cream.
Back to the Future National Mall Amenities: A patriotic backdrop, room to spread out with your picnic, and watching people boogie during the HBO dance.
The Borne Identity Crystal City Amenities: Easy blue and yellow line Metro access, indoor bathrooms (much appreciated), free garage parking after 4pm, and the occasional wine vendor.
The Goonies Canal Park, Navy Yard Amenities: Three words: Ice Cream Jubilee. And, quite the view.
The Hangover Getaway Park, Rosslyn Amenities: Popcorn for sale on site and decent Metro access.
Cinderella Strawberry Park, Mosaic District Amenities: Mosaic’s quick bite mecca: Cava Grill, Dolcezza, Sweetgreen, Taylor Gourmet, and more.
Back to the Future Part II National Harbor Amenities: Nearby food that’ll remind you of a state fair like kettle corn, frozen custard, and ice cream.
The Borne Supremacy Crystal City Amenities: Easy blue and yellow line Metro access, indoor bathrooms (much appreciated), free garage parking after 4pm, and the occasional wine vendor.
Monsoon Wedding Harrison Field, U Street Amenities: The occasional food vendor, easy yellow and green Metro line access, and nearby grub.
Guardians of the Galaxy Canal Park, Navy Yard Amenities: Three words: Ice Cream Jubilee. And, quite the view
Despicable Me Getaway Park, Rosslyn Amenities: Popcorn for sale on site and decent Metro access.
Captain America (2014) Strawberry Park, Mosaic District Amenities: Mosaic’s quick bite mecca: Cava Grill, Dolcezza, Sweetgreen, Taylor Gourmet, and more.
The Borne Ultimatum Crystal City Amenities: Easy blue and yellow line Metro access, indoor bathrooms (much appreciated), free garage parking after 4pm, and the occasional wine vendor.
To Kill a Mockingbird Canal Park, Navy Yard Amenities: Three words: Ice Cream Jubilee. And, quite the view.
The Hundred Foot Journey Strawberry Park, Mosaic District Amenities: Mosaic’s quick bite mecca: Cava Grill, Dolcezza, Sweetgreen, Taylor Gourmet, and more.
Disney’s The Kid National Harbor Amenities: Nearby food that’ll remind you of a state fair like kettle corn, frozen custard, and ice cream.
The Borne Legacy Crystal City Amenities: Easy blue and yellow line Metro access, indoor bathrooms (much appreciated), free garage parking after 4pm, and the occasional wine vendor.
The Sound of Music Canal Park, Navy Yard Amenities: Three words: Ice Cream Jubilee. And, quite the view.
The LEGO Movie Strawberry Park, Mosaic District Amenities: Mosaic’s quick bite mecca: Cava Grill, Dolcezza, Sweetgreen, Taylor Gourmet, and more.
Monsters Inc. National Harbor Amenities: Nearby food that’ll remind you of a state fair like kettle corn, frozen custard, and ice cream.
James and the Giant Peach National Harbor Amenities: Nearby food that’ll remind you of a state fair like kettle corn, frozen custard, and ice cream.