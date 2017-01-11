Every Outdoor Movie Screening in the DC Metro Area, Now in One Calendar

Lying on your back in the grass with your head propped up on a backpack with a burger resting on your belly as you take in cinematic greats in the fresh air is as good as it gets. Especially when you factor in that there is little to no cost -- making it a safe, low-budget way to test out someone from Tinder. This calendar screams "bookmark me" to use all summer long.

Editor’s Note: Additional showings will be added once they become available.