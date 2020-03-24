How to Support Queer Businesses in DC During Quarantine

You don’t need us to tell you that the spread of COVID-19 has left virtually everyone vulnerable -- to sickness, to unemployment, to boredom, you name it. But not everyone is equally affected in these types of situations. The need for social distancing has led to the mass temporary closures of businesses across the country that were deemed unnecessary, and limits have been placed on restaurants and bars allowing only for takeout and delivery service.
This unfortunately means layoffs for tons of unsalaried and service industry workers, of which a disproportionate amount identify as LGBTQ+. A new report released by the Human Rights Campaign found that 15% work in restaurants compared to their non-LGBTQ peers at only 6%. Plus, 17% of LGBTQ+ adults do not have any kind of health insurance.
“We are facing a global public health crisis, and as in all emergencies, the most marginalized are at increased risk,” said HRC President Alphonso David. “Many in the LGBTQ community may lack the resources to effectively combat COVID-19, lacking access to paid sick leave or living without health coverage, and are more likely to work in an industry that has been most affected by the pandemic, putting them in greater economic jeopardy or increasing their exposure to the virus.”
Fortunately, despite our current inability to normally patron the many amazing gay bars in DC, there are still plenty of ways we can support our local LGBTQ+ community while staying safely on the couch -- from digital drag nights to buying some food or drinks (way) in advance.
Donate to nonprofits
Sure, this one may seem like a no-brainer, but we think that when you decide to fork some of your own hard-earned cash over to contribute to a worthy cause it matters where those dollars end up. Your best bet for really stretching those contributions, even the smaller ones, is by donating to a well-trusted local organization.
An amazing place to start is with DC-based nonprofits like Casa Ruby, the only LGBTQ+ bilingual and multicultural organization in the area that provides social services and programs catering to the most vulnerable -- especially ethnic minorities. Started in 2012 by Ruby Corado, it’s a tight knit community of kind, supportive people with the slogan of being “Everyone’s Home.”
Another local organization is SMYAL, or Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders. The organization not only provides leadership development opportunities for LGBTQ+ teens, but also after-school programs and counseling services designed to empower and educate. Additionally, SMYAL spearheads education and training programs for youth service providers working in schools, runaway shelters, local government agencies, and hospitals.
Don’t forget to tip your drag queens
The bars might be closed but the show must go on, henny. Not only has the popular gay dive Trade helped create the Queer Artists Collective to raise funds for queer artists, it’s also produced two virtual drag shows featuring their performers doing live-streamed drag on Twitter -- so far raising over $3,000 for the general fund in addition to the tips received by individual performers during the show.
Trade co-owner Ed Bailey says the bar has plenty planned for the upcoming weeks, and if you want to make sure not to miss the next performance you can follow them on Twitter or Facebook. Also make sure to keep an eye on the social feeds of local publication Brightest Young Things, which has produced a live drag and spoken word performance, and to RSVP for the next weekly Stay-At-Home Showtunes by JR’s.
Order food and drinks to-go
We know that you’re tired of trying to come up with new recipes to make with all those cans of beans, so why not opt instead for some takeout that will also benefit your local LGBTQ+ owned bars and restaurants? Some places like Uproar are even serving quarantine specials, posting on its Facebook that “Where there’s a will, there’s a bear ready to eat!”
Purchase gift cards and merchandise from bars and restaurants
Unfortunately, most gay bars in the city have been forced to close, and those which do not serve food aren’t allowed to do to-go orders. But, not surprisingly, the bars have gotten creative and are still providing ways that the DC community can help support staff during such a trying time.
The Dirty Goose has virtual gift cards available for future purchases with 100 percent of the proceeds going towards their employees as tips, and Hank’s Oyster Bar is also selling gift cards as well as employee relief t-shirts.
Popular U Street drag brunch destination Nellie’s has a post on its Facebook with the Venmo account information for all of its staff and drag queens, Pitchers and A League of Her Own have specially made support shirts, and the globally focused restaurant Pom Pom has gift cards available.
Online shop your heart out
We hereby grant you permission to indulge in the joy of online shopping, equipped with the knowledge that your purchase may help to keep one of your favorite LGBTQ+ businesses from shuttering for good. For those missing the bar scene, have happy hour in your living room tonight with a bottle of Republic Restoratives Civic Vodka or Rodham Rye. The distillery is even throwing in a free bottle of hand cleaner with each purchase.
Local favorite vintage home furnishings store Miss Pixie’s is also closed due to regulations, but don’t let that deter you from checking out its wares online, or purchasing a gift card for future use. And after you philanthropically impulse buy a new credenza, cover it in candles by J Squared Naturals -- a company started by a couple of Jeffs (literally), one of which is an immigrant from the Philippines, and the other a service-disabled U.S. Air Force veteran.
Want one more easy way to support your local LGBTQ-owned businesses? This one is free. Show them your support on social media. For the many shops and bars that have locked up their doors for who knows how much longer, hitting the follow button, writing a positive review, and sending a few kind words of support goes a much longer way than you might think.
