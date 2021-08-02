Everything You Need to Know About DC's New Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit

More than 130 years after his death, the iconic Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh continues to transcend time.

Some may not know that Van Gogh was largely unrecognized by the art world during his lifetime. But by the end of the 20th century, his emotional and colorful post-Impressionist style had captivated the world. Now more than a century later, Van Gogh is being celebrated in immersive exhibits that allow fans to step inside some of the artist’s most well-known paintings.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is popping up in more than 20 cities around the world from Beijing to Houston—and it’s making its stop in DC this week. Here’s everything you need to know about this digital celebration of Van Gogh before planning your visit.