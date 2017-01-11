The 8 Most Dynamic Outdoor Concerts in DC This Summer

Sat

DC Brau's Fifth Year Anniversary party DC Brau Brewing Co. parking lot Since its inception five years ago, DC Brau has become as ubiquitous in the city as a well-made Rickey. Its flagship Belgian-style pale ale, The Citizen, can be found in tons of places in the tri-state area, and has garnered a few national awards along the way. To celebrate, the brewery is throwing an epic party in its parking lot, complete with five heavy metal bands, including locals Loud Boyz. There will also be a few collaboration beers being released at the event, like an imperial stout they created with Tampa’s Cigar City.