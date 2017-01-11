The Best Spring & Summer Music Festivals Worth a Road Trip From DC

Sat

Sweetlife This springtime festival in Columbia, MD, combines our two first loves in life: music and food. The lineup boasts up-and-coming artists from a variety of genres: pop from The 1975, electronica from Grimes, and rap from PartyNextDoor. Also on the bill are Eagles of Death Metal, whose Paris concert at the Bataclan last November was the site of a horrific terrorist attack, plus punk/new wave from '80s legend Blondie. Sponsored by the fine folks at healthy regional chain sweetgreen, the festival’s food options always go above and beyond your typical corn dogs and kabobs. Instead, food will be provided by Spike Gjerde, a James Beard Award winner and owner/chef at Woodberry Kitchen, and Erik Bruner-Yang, owner of Toki Underground and Maketto.

Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sweetlife Merriweather Post Pavilion This springtime festival in Columbia, MD, combines our two first loves in life: music and food. The lineup boasts up-and-coming artists from a variety of genres: pop from The 1975, electronica from Grimes, and rap from PartyNextDoor. Also on the bill are Eagles of Death Metal, whose Paris concert at the Bataclan last November was the site of a horrific terrorist attack, plus punk/new wave from '80s legend Blondie. Sponsored by the fine folks at healthy regional chain sweetgreen, the festival’s food options always go above and beyond your typical corn dogs and kabobs. Instead, food will be provided by Spike Gjerde, a James Beard Award winner and owner/chef at Woodberry Kitchen, and Erik Bruner-Yang, owner of Toki Underground and Maketto.