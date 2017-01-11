Everything You Absolutely Must Do in DC This Spring

Sat

Sample whiskeys you’ve never even heard of Sure, you could go on a distillery tour of the world with all your plentiful free time and spare cash, or -- just as an alternative -- you could attend Whisky Live DC, where you’ll have access to over 150 drams from around the world -- several of which aren’t normally available stateside. General admission runs from 6pm-10pm and tickets cost $130, or you can go all out and snag VIP status for $170.

Grand Hyatt Washington

