Everything You Absolutely Must Do in DC This Spring

cherry blossoms, Washington DC
DC truly is at its best in the spring. All of the bars open their rooftops just as the city’s iconic cherry blossoms begin to pop open, the Nats take the field, and a flurry of festivals keep residents tipsily sauntering the streets. We’ve gathered up 22 delightful ways to make the most of our favorite season.

Whisky Live, Washington DC Spring events
Date

Event

Location

Mar 5 Sat

Sample whiskeys you’ve never even heard of Sure, you could go on a distillery tour of the world with all your plentiful free time and spare cash, or -- just as an alternative -- you could attend Whisky Live DC, where you’ll have access to over 150 drams from around the world -- several of which aren’t normally available stateside. General admission runs from 6pm-10pm and tickets cost $130, or you can go all out and snag VIP status for $170.

Grand Hyatt Washington

Shamrockfest
Date

Event

Location

Mar 12 Sat

Rock out shamrock style A sea of green will be rolling into RFK Stadium when the annual blowout ShamrockFest returns. The St. Paddy’s Day party features a line-up of great American Celtic punk bands, including The Dropkick Murphys, Flogging Molly, and... Vanilla Ice. Yes, seriously. Don’t worry -- there will be plenty of beer, so you’ll find a way to stomach "Ice Ice Baby." Also expect contests, Irish dancers, bagpipes, and DJs. The party runs from 3-11pm, and tickets are $25 (general admission) or $70 (VIP).

RFK Stadium

Pinstripes
Date

Event

Location

Mar 12 Sat

Cheer on your favorite brewers A gang of excellent local brewers will be duking it out on Pinstripes’ bocce ball court -- throwing stones to benefit an organization that fights prostate cancer. A $5 ticket gets you your first beer and spectator entry to the Brewers Bocce Tournament, and additional beers from the participating breweries, including 3 Stars, DC Brau, Port City, and Dogfish Head, will set you back just $3 a pint. The tournament start at 10pm and runs all afternoon.

Pinstripes

alcohol, martini
Date

Event

Location

Mar 12 Sat

Take a sip of sheer magic Cocktail Magic is uniting mixologists from Barmini, Rose’s Luxury, The Dabney, and other local craft cocktail havens with major players in the national scene, including cocktail masters from Chicago’s Broken Shaker and New York’s Clover Club. As if that weren’t enough, they’re also pairing spirits-based sorcery with actual magicians, who will perform tricks -- they’re illusions, Michael! -- while DJs keep the party going until 1am. Tickets start at $125.

Dock 5 at Union Market

wedding, pizzeria, &pizza
Date

Event

Location

Mar 14 Mon

Get hitched at your favorite pizza shop &pizza is celebrating Pi Day quite dramatically, transforming their new Columbia Heights location into a pop-up wedding venue for the day, where couples can tie the knot or renew their vows at no expense. Pizza, wine, and snacks are ready after they say, "I do." If free &pizza can’t convince you to spend the rest of your natural life beholden to another human being, what can?

Columbia Heights

City Tap House
Date

Event

Location

Mar 15 Tue

Make your basketball bracket count Enter City Tap House’s March Madness Bracket Challenge, and your deep bench of college basketball knowledge (or sheer luck) could win you four tickets to the Sweet Life Festival or a bottle of Sam Adam’s sacred beer, Utopias. The bar is also offering $4 pints of Flying Dog Lucky SOB and Numero Uno throughout the whole tournament.

City Tap House

Annapolis Maritime Museum
Date

Event

Location

Mar 19 Sat

Take a seafood-centric day trip The Annapolis Oyster Roast and Sock Burning shindig is back, much to the delight of the oyster-obsessed (which is to say, the sane among us). Gather at the Maritime Museum to mark the start of boating season with live music, raw and roasted oysters, a shucking contest, dark and stormies, and a sock-burning bonfire. Why socks? Who cares -- have another oyster. General admission goes tickets are going for just under 30 bucks.

Annapolis Maritime Museum

cherry blossom tree, Washington DC
Date

Event

Location

Mar 20 Sun

Keep Instagramming those trees The Cherry Blossom Festival features three weeks of events during that fleeting time of year when the city’s gorgeous collection of sakura blossom, including the kite festival (April 2), parade (April 16), and sakura matsuri Japanese street festival (April 16). The Japanese street festival will have a new location this year -- the Capitol Riverfront in the Navy Yard.

Multiple locations

Bourbon Steak
Date

Event

Location

Mar 27 Sun

Become a booze hunter Hunting for Easter Eggs is so fourth grade, so the ever-fantastic Bourbon Steak is planning to hide mini-bottles of WhistlePig Rye instead. The hunt, which plan on dominating, starts at 2:30pm on the patio and is open to those who just crushed the restaurant’s three-course prix-fixe menu (think blue crab eggs Benedict with Old Bay Hollandaise). Make a reservation.

Bourbon Steak

Pizzeria Paradiso
Date

Event

Location

Mar 29 Tue

Celebrate a push for statehood with pizza and beer Pizzeria Paradiso in Dupont is throwing down to raise awareness for the District’s push for statehood -- and celebrating the 55th anniversary of the 23rd Amendment, which extended the right to vote in the presidential election to DC denizens. Visit on March 29 for lunch or dinner, when they’ll tap 11 different 3 Stars Brewing beers, including a barrel-aged version of their collaboration brew to mark the occasion.

Pizzeria Paradiso Dupont

Taste the Nation
Date

Event

Location

Apr 4 Mon

Win with all your favorite restaurants under one roof Wear loose-fitting clothes to Taste of the Nation -- more than 90 restaurants will be serving their best bites to benefit No Kid Hungry. Look for trending restaurants like Honeysuckle, Maketto, Thip Khao, and Yona as well as table games hosted by Maryland Live Casino. Admission starts at $120, and the event kicks off at 7pm for general admission.

National Building Museum

Washington Nationals
Date

Event

Location

Apr 7 Thu

Hear the crack of the bat Get in on the excitement of opening day at Nationals Park, where the Nats will be taking on -- and crushing, naturally -- the Marlins. If they love America, your boss will let you leave work early (yeah, you can let them know we said that).

Nationals Park

Charlie Palmer Steak
Date

Event

Location

Apr 8 Fri

Go all-out at a feast for carnivores The eat-with-your-hands meat spectacular Beefsteak is coming to DC, where you’ll be encouraged to tear into steaks, chops, and burgers, all paired with wine, beer, and bourbon. Maybe you caught a glimpse of this saturnalian fest looks like on this season of Top Chef -- although Charlie Palmer will have utensils available upon request, for more dainty Washingtonians. Dinner runs $125 per person and kicks off at 6pm.

Charlie Palmer Steak

Hellbender Brewing Company
Date

Event

Location

Apr 9 Sat

Experience Northeast DC’s best eats Take advantage of the fact that Northeast has steadily been building a serious edible portfolio at Northeast Eats, where Brookland’s Finest, Steel Plate, Mess Hall, and Union Kitchen will be serving some excellent dishes -- all benefitting the Washington Jesuit Academy. Beer from DC Brau, Right Proper, 3 Stars, and Hellbender will help you wash it all down. $50 per ticket.

Washington Jesuit Academy

DC Beer Festival
Date

Event

Location

Apr 16 Sat

Beer me at the park Explore the Nationals Park at the DC Beer Festival: it’ll feel like you snuck into the ballpark during an away game, only way tipsier. You can try 70+ beers, including local favorites Caboose, Denizens, and Old Dominion. Choose between a brunch and a dinner session -- both will set you back $40.

Nationals Park

DC Brau
Date

Event

Location

Apr 16 Sat

Raise a collaboration brew to DC Brau When a brewery turns five, it’s time to go big, or at least DC Brau certainly is: their sudsy soiree will feature all-day beer and music, headlined by The Sword. Even more impressively, they’ll be rolling out five collaboration brews with breweries across the country. Snag your tickets early -- they’re $45 in advance, $60 at the door.

DC Brau

Zentan
Date

Event

Location

Apr 16 Sat

Finally get a handle on sake Zentan is bringing in Sommelier Monica Samuels to teach a sake class on April 16th. Monica has been living and breathing the sake industry for ten years, so trust her rice wine wisdom. The $40 class will run from 2-4pm and includes food pairings, and an overview of sake history, and a discussion of the brewing process.

Zentan

Pearl Dive Oyster Palace
Date

Event

Location

Apr 23 Sat

Eat every crawfish in sight The words all-you-can-eat crawfish should make your heart skip a beat, especially when the critters are accompanied by fixin’s like corn, potatoes, sausage, coleslaw, Addie’s pork buns, fritters, and gator. There’s even a s’mores station to sweeten the deal. Tickets will set you back $70 for all you can eat and drink (Shiner Bock, hurricanes & wine), or $50 just for the snacks.

Pearl Dive Oyster Palace

EdibleDC’s Eat/Drink Local
Date

Event

Location

May 2 Mon

Go local the tastiest way possible Every blessed thing that touches your tongue at EdibleDC’s Eat/Drink Local shindig will be sourced from the area. Fifteen food vendors match up with drink vendors, who will be passing out tastes included in the ticket price. Tickets are $70 for general, or $90 for VIP, if you want to get fancy about it.

Longview Gallery

Virginia Gold Cup
Date

Event

Location

May 7 Sat

Strap on a hat and sip a julep, it’s race day Sure there’s the horse race, but let’s be honest: you’re driving to The Plains for the tailgating. You can actually win prizes for being the haughtiest drinkers with categories like Best Men’s Showing and Most Glamorous/Elegant. Of course, the official drink of the party is the mint julep.

The Plains, VA

Vinofest
Date

Event

Location

May 7 Sat

Try a wine fest Vinofest is the wine lover’s answer to all of the spring beer festivals. Bop from booth to booth while trying wines from more than 25 vineyards all evening long. And don’t worry -- there will be plenty of food to pad your stomach, all from from top local food vendors. $55 for general admission, $100 for VIP.

The Yards

DC Bike Ride
Date

Event

Location

May 22 Sun

Bike with the roads all to yourself Ever fantasize about biking without all the crazy drivers? May 22nd is your shot to enjoy 17 miles of DC roads all to yourself. You can wind past the monuments, ending up at the US Capitol with a finish festival waiting for you. The DC Bike Ride course is open from 8am-1pm; registration runs $60 or $195 for VIP.

Throughout DC

